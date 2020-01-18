Utilities Dashboard - Update

This article series provides a monthly dashboard of industries classified by sectors. It compares valuation and quality factors relative to their historical averages in each industry.

Executive summary

Gas, water and electric utilities are significantly overpriced and close to their historical average in profitability (measured in return on equity). Power producers/traders have mixed metrics: price/sales and profitability are good, but price/earnings is rather bad.

Since last month:

P/E has improved in water utilities and deteriorated elsewhere.

P/S is stable in water utilities and power producers/traders, and deteriorated elsewhere.

ROE has not changed significantly.

The Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU) has almost the same monthly return as the SPDR S&P 500 ETF.

On this period, the best performing S&P 500 Utilities stocks are American Water Works Co. Inc. (AWK), Eversource Energy (ES), Evergy Inc. (EVRG), Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (PNW), and Southern Co. (SO).

Some cheap stocks in their industries

The stocks listed below are in the S&P 1500 index, cheaper than their respective industry factor for price/earnings and price/sales. The 10 companies with the highest return on equity are kept in the final selection. I update every month several lists like this in various sectors. Quantitative Risk & Value Members have an early access to these lists before they are published in free articles. The list was published for subscribers at the beginning of the month based on data available at this time. This is not investment advice. Do your own research before buying.

DUK Duke Energy Corp. UTILELECTRIC FE FirstEnergy Corp. UTILELECTRIC NJR New Jersey Resources Corp. UTILGAS SWX Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. UTILGAS AES AES Corp. UTILINDEP AVA Avista Corp. UTILMULTI MDU MDU Resources Group Inc. UTILMULTI AWK American Water Works Co. Inc. UTILWATER AWR American States Water Co. UTILWATER CWT California Water Service Group UTILWATER

Detail of valuation and quality indicators in utilities on 1/17/2020

I take 3 aggregate industry factors: price/earnings (P/E), price to sales (P/S), return on equity (ROE). My choice has been justified here and here. Their calculation aims at limiting the influence of outliers and large caps. They are reference values for stock picking, not for capital-weighted indices.

For each factor, I calculate the difference with its own historical average: to the average for valuation ratios, from the average for ROE, so that the higher is always the better. The difference is measured in percentage for valuation ratios, not for ROE (already in percentage).

The next table reports the 3 industry factors. There are 3 columns for each factor: the current value, the average (“Avg”) between January 1999 and October 2015 taken as an arbitrary reference of fair valuation, and the difference explained above (“D-xxx”).

P/E Avg D- P/E P/S Avg D- P/S ROE Avg D-ROE Gas Utilities 25.72 17.24 -49.16% 1.80 0.97 -85.90% 9.55 11.49 -1.94 Water Utilities 39.66 23.68 -67.48% 7.17 3.94 -82.09% 9.15 7.96 1.19 Multi-Utilities 21.03 16.59 -26.74% 2.52 0.95 -164.82% 11.34 9.48 1.86 Electric Utilities 22.85 15.94 -43.38% 2.67 1.22 -119.22% 9.38 10.43 -1.05 Power Prod./ Traders* 45.51 34.9 -30.39% 3.20 4.16 23.11% -0.28 -5.15 4.87

* Averages since 2005

The following charts give an idea of the current status of 2 valuation factors (P/E, P/S) and a quality factor (ROE) relative to their historical average in each industry. For all factors, the difference to average is calculated in the direction where positive is good. For valuation ratios, lower is better; for ROE, higher is better. On the charts below, higher is always better.

Price/earnings relative to historical average:

Price/sales relative to historical average:

ROE relative to historical average:

Momentum

The next chart compares the price action of a major ETF in utilities with the benchmark in 1 month.

Chart by TradingView

Our cheap stock lists are designed to outperform their sector benchmarks on the long-term. Quantitative Risk & Value (QRV) provides you with a realistic quantitative approach of market risk and sector-oriented value. Get started with a two-week free trial and see how QRV can improve your investing decisions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.