A Fundamental Charting Analysis Of The Dow Jones Industrial Average - Part II

Introduction

Prior to this series we published "An Introduction to Fundamental Charting" that explains how our Friedrich algorithm can take any list of stocks, indices, or specific portfolios and analyze each, both on Main Street and Wall Street, using some unique free cash flow ratios. To fully understand our fundamental charting methods, it may be worthwhile to take a look at that linked article.

Part I included the first ten component stocks in the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index (DJI); this article will include ratings and charts on the next nine stocks and Part III will include the final ten stocks along with a comprehensive table listing the 29 stocks available (Dow (NYSE:DOW) is not included since the algorithm requires a full year of financial results which do not exist yet since the company was a product of a split up earlier in the year).

The aim of this series is to provide readers with an introduction to the use of fundamental charting using our Main Street versus Wall Street free cash flow analysis. We also want to give readers the opportunity to assess whether the index is overbought or oversold and to what extent, if any, the index (taken as a whole) could extend its record bull market trend.

How to Read Fundamental Charts

The white line is the Wall Street price per share (market price) and the yellow line is the Main Street price per share (estimated fair value). The red line is the sell price (where the risk of holding outweighs future potential benefit) and the green line is the bargain price.

The Main Street price is the key to this system as it's the center point of our analysis. The bargain price (green line) is always 66% of the Main Street price and the sell price (red line) is always 166% of the Main Street price. The Wall Street prices you see in each chart are the fiscal year-end prices for each company, except for the TTM (Trailing Twelve Months) which represents the prices on the day each analysis is done.

Analyzing the Component Stocks

Intel Corporation (INTC)

There has been very little consistency in the Main Street price action of Intel, as its TTM Main Street price is not much greater than it was in 2010. Investor appeal for this stock stems from its industry leadership position and the consistent dividend. Intel is ranked a “Hold” by Friedrich.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson has (until recently) been a very conservative performer on Main Street and Wall Street, but the massive number of lawsuits its management is having to deal with could be a serious drag on the company’s Main Street price going forward. Friedrich considers JNJ a “Weak Hold.”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

It seems like Wall Street has been enamored with JPM's shares for the entire period under analysis, but the reality on Main Street tells a different story by comparison in that JPM's shares are “Overbought” according to Friedrich.

The Coca-Cola Company (KO)

Coca-Cola’s Main Street prices had been on a steady decline since 2010 and finally bottomed out in 2017. Despite the nice increase in its Main Street price over the last two years, Friedrich believes that the company still has a long way to go before it becomes attractive again and thus has ranked KO as “Overbought."

McDonald’s Corporation (MCD)

McDonald’s Main Street price has barely moved in the last ten years, while its Wall Street share price has gone up nicely, so clearly there is a disconnect here. Friedrich ranks McDonald’s as “Overbought”.

3M Company (MMM)

MMM’s Main Street price had been growing since 2010, but very recently there has been a sharp drop in the trailing twelve-month period. Friedrich ranks MMM as a “Weak Hold.”

Merck (MRK)

It’s been a tough decade for growth in the Drug Industry, but it does seem that things have been improving in the last couple of years on Main Street for Merck. Having said that, it might be quite some time before Merck looks attractive again. Friedrich ranks the company as a “Weak Hold."

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft’s shares on Wall Street have been on a tear over the last decade, but its valuation is 100% opposite to what it was in 2011, when Friedrich gave it a strong buy signal. As a result, the company’s shares are considered “Overbought” by Friedrich.

Nike (NKE)

Nike has been a solid performer on Wall Street over the last decade, and despite a one-time event in 2018, it has also done well on Main Street, doubling in value over the last decade. Despite these facts, its share price is hovering at an “Overbought” level. From a free cash flow analysis point of view, there is little upside potential.

Conclusion

Taken in aggregate, this group has very little upside potential as over half of the group is priced by the market at 66% or more above our estimated fair value. That doesn’t mean that those stocks cannot go any higher. Mr. Market measures prices in the short term based more upon perception than on fundamental values. But investors may want to be cautious when considering any of this group and weigh the potential risks relative to future gains.

