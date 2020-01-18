AUD/USD: Downside Volatility Likely As Next RBA Meeting Approaches

If the Reserve Bank of Australia cut rates in its February 4 meeting, a sharp move downward could occur, but even without a rate cut, the RBA could offer dovish-sounding forward guidance. This could be more than enough to drive pessimism into the bond market, which would likely translate into lower FX prices across AUD crosses.

In this author's view, while near-term volatility (on both sides) can be expected in the FX market, the bond market is likely to soften (and/or even adjust sharply downward).

The Australian dollar has been unpredictable lately, advancing quickly into the year-end of 2019. However, as we now move into 2020, the AUD/USD pair has found itself settling back down into the trading range previously identified of approximately 0.6680 to 0.6890. The chart below, using daily candlesticks, illustrates this return to the short-term trading range (which the author continues to favor).

(Chart created by the author using TradingView. The same applies to subsequent candlestick charts presented herein.)

In my prior article covering the AUD/USD pair, I was able to use data from the Reserve Bank of Australia and market data for the one-year Australian bond yield to find the difference (or spread) between the market's impression of short-term Australian rates and the prevailing central bank rate (which remains +0.75%, subject to the RBA's next monetary policy meeting to be held on February 4, 2020. The chart below is an updated version.

In effect, the further the spread goes under 0.00%, the more pessimistic the bond market is (also remembering that bond yields move inversely to prices). At present the bond market is in fact positive (the bond yield is higher than the prevailing central bank rate of +0.75%), but this optimism does seem to be falling, and the bond market's assessment may well continue to settle ever closer to the short-term RBA rate of +0.75% as we approach the February 4 RBA meeting.

In the short term then, as AUD/USD has now returned to its more regular trading range (excluding the recent USD weakness which sent the pair momentarily higher), we should see the pair trade back to the midpoint of the range of approximately 0.6785 (as indicated by the horizontal blue line in the updated chart below).

This is because there is no sound basis upon which the AUD should appreciate against the USD significantly, heading into a monetary policy meeting that could see the short-term RBA rate drop (by say 25 basis points). A rate cut is by no means guaranteed; however, with optimism already seemingly dissipating from the bond market, and with Australian bushfires continuing to rage, not to mention the country's recently relatively meager annual GDP growth rates (see below), a rate cut is a serious possibility.

The Australian economy expanded 1.70% year-over-year in the third quarter of 2019, a steady but nonetheless modest growth rate which has persisted for roughly three quarters running. A rate hike is likely out of the question. The RBA will most probably either hold rates or cut, and the possibility of a rate cut is likely being under-estimated by markets at present. Indeed, even if a rate cut is not offered, forward guidance could be negative for AUD, as the RBA could signal a willingness to ease in its next meeting to support the economy.

Therefore, even words could be enough to place sufficient pressure on short-term Australian bond yields, and since typically yields correlate strongly and positively with FX spot prices, in this case we would likely see the AUD/USD pair (and probably other AUD crosses, at least in the short term) fall. This would occur as we move into and through the month of February 2020.

The chart below is an updated version of those presented previously, with the addition of the one-year interest rate spread for AUD/USD (i.e., between Australian and U.S. one-year bond yields). This spread provides us with an estimation of the "carrying value" of the pair (a market-based proxy); the higher the value, the more attractive the AUD/USD pair should become, and vice versa. Note, however, that the carrying value remains in negative territory, which should naturally continue to discourage long positions.

Markets typically favor long positions on pairs that offer opportunities to collect interest income (most relevant to leveraged funds). Negative-carry pairs, like AUD/USD (at least at present), cost money to hold on the long side, while the opposite is true; leveraged funds can profit by being short AUD/USD by claiming U.S. rates against Australian rates. The chart above has been intentionally expanded to draw attention to the rising interest rate differential relative to FX spot prices; however, as mentioned previously, this rise has been supported by likely unfounded optimism, and the spread is still negative (about -0.74%), hence the recent ascent of AUD/USD has been limited.

Going forward, we should see reduced optimism, and possibly even pessimism, from the bond market. The one-year AUD/USD spread, which is negative by 74 basis points as indicated by the bond market (per our chart above), is fair but still offers room for further downside. The negative -0.74% spread compares to the difference between the rates of the RBA (+0.75%) and the U.S. Federal Reserve (target range: +1.50% to +1.75%) as shown below.

(Table created by the author, indicating a range of between -0.75% and -1.00% which we should expect from the bond market, absent optimism or pessimism.)

The bond market's spread could easily move from -0.74% down to -1.00% in the near term. This would not necessarily require a cut from the RBA either, although it would probably require the U.S. Federal Reserve to not cut rates in its next meeting on January 29, 2020. That does remain a risk, but if the U.S. does cut rates, it is unlikely that the RBA would not then follow (especially since, in light of the bushfires and more tepid GDP growth, they would not want their currency appreciating unexpectedly which could weaken the competitiveness of local exporters).

Therefore, a cut from the Fed would likely be followed with a cut from the RBA, while the Fed holding its short-term target would not out-rule the chances of a cut from the RBA (or at least, negative forward guidance).

No matter what happens, volatility is likely to pick up over the next few weeks with the central bank meetings of the Fed and the RBA (in that order). In this author's view, the volatility will favor downside for AUD/USD (which will probably also translate into downside volatility in other AUD crosses, including AUD/JPY). At the very least, we should avoid being long AUD when the market still appears to show optimism; reward:risk would favor lower prices.

While the midpoint of the current AUD/USD trading range would seem like an appropriate short-term target (approximately 0.6785), the bottom of this range (approximately 0.6680) could be a subsequent target over a longer time frame (between 20 and 60 trading days).

