SurveyMonkey Is Stepping Up Its Game

SVMK Inc. (SVMK), doing business as SurveyMonkey, is getting set to break through to a new all-time high. This stock is at ~$20. The last time it touched this price was last summer and was a head-fake, quickly dropping and finally bottoming out in November. SVMK is again testing the $20 level and I believe that this may be the time that shareholders are rewarded.

(Source: Yahoo Finance/MS Paint)

I am excited about this company because of their deliberate move into the enterprise market, a market that is growing by leaps and bounds if their sales are any indication. SVMK is a company growing revenue by ~20% per year, has strong free cash flow and appears to be undervalued based on my relative valuation technique.

The market for digital transformation stocks is strong at the moment and I believe that there is an opportunity here to invest in SVMK. Therefore, I am giving SVMK a bullish rating.

Stepping Up to the Enterprise Market

According to the CEO, the focus has been on positioning for the enterprise market:

"In my first 18 months as CEO, we focused on ... upgrading our core survey product to be enterprise-ready. During the next 12 months, we added sales and marketing leadership and built up our enterprise go-to-market capabilities."

The efforts have been fortified by recent acquisitions including GetFeedback, which is highly integrated with Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) and Usabilla which gives SVMK a bigger European presence.

(Source: SVMK 2019 Q3 earnings call presentation)

The focus on the enterprise segment has paid off, as enterprise sales grew 129% YoY and now represents 23% of total revenue.

Company Fundamentals

As I have explained in prior articles, high-growth companies generally don't measure up based on traditional value metrics. In fact, such companies often confound analysts who inevitably attempt to apply their beloved value metrics, with the result being a lost investment opportunity. In place of traditional value factors, I generally focus on other measures, such as revenue growth, free cash flow margin and the software company "Rule of 40."

The Rule Of 40

One industry metric that is often used for software companies is the Rule of 40. It is an industry rule of thumb that attempts to help software companies ascertain how to balance growth and profitability. There are different ways of calculating the Rule of 40; some analysts use EBITDA and others use free cash flow margin. I use the free cash flow margin TTM.

The Rule of 40 is interpreted as follows: If a company's growth rate plus free cash flow margin adds up to 40% or more, then the SaaS company has growth and cash flow in balance and is considered financially healthy. In SVMK’s case:

Revenue Growth + FCF margin = 22% + 18.3% = 40.3%

SVMK fulfills the Rule of 40, implying that the company's finances are healthy.

Stock Valuation

I determine stock valuation on a relative basis by comparing sales multiples and sales growth to the company's peers. I believe that high-growth companies should be more highly valued than slow-growth companies. After all, growth is a prime factor in valuation models such as DCF. Higher future growth results in higher valuation and, therefore, higher EV/sales multiple.

To illustrate this point, I created a scatter plot of enterprise value/forward sales versus estimated Y-o-Y sales growth for the 152 stocks in my digital transformation stock universe.

(Source: Portfolio123/private software)

The sales multiple in the vertical direction is calculated using the EV and "next year's sales estimate" mean value based on all analysts from the Portfolio123 database. The estimated Y-o-Y sales growth is calculated using "current year's sales estimate" and "next year's sales estimate," also provided by Portfolio123.

As can be seen from this scatter plot, SVMK is below the best-fit line, suggesting that its forward sales multiple is lower than its peers', given its estimated future revenue growth rate. My interpretation is that SVMK is undervalued relative to the typical stock in my digital transformation universe.

Investment Risks

While software stock valuations have come down in recent months, they are still high on a historical basis. Uncertainties, such as the rising tension in the Middle East, trade disputes and President Trump's impeachment, could cause a market downturn. Software stocks tend to get hit hard during any market turbulence.

SVMK raised its monthly price in some markets, rolling out the change mid-quarter. This may impact customer retention in the short term and will likely impact revenue growth to some extent as customers shift from monthly to annual subscriptions. Any unexpected reduction in revenue growth not built into company guidance would likely have a negative impact on the stock price.

Summary and Conclusions

SVMK is a strong SaaS company that fulfills the Rule of 40. The company provides survey products that enable organizations to engage with their customers and employees. Over the last couple of years, SVMK has shored up its enterprise offering and fortified it with the acquisition of GetFeedback and Usabilla. As a result, enterprise sales have grown 129% YoY and now represent 23% of total sales. I expect that growth in enterprise sales will be strong going forward, making SVMK an exciting investment.

Given the strong start to 2020 for SaaS companies in general, and SVMK's run-up towards all-time highs, I believe that now is a good time to be bullish on this stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.