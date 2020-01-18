WPX Energy: The Felix Deal Gives A Blueprint For The Next Phase Of Consolidation In The Permian

In this article, we will look at the key metrics of this transaction to get a possible roadmap for future M&A activity.

Introduction

One of the themes that I think will drive the shale market over the next few years is the consolidation of players that comes when an industry moves from its growth and exploration phase into maturity. Fifteen years into the "shale miracle" we could be seeing the start of this maturation.

I think the Occidental Petroleum (OXY)-Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) transaction was the tip of the M&A spear, so to speak, although OXY shareholders (of which I am one) have been punished since. There are a lot of reasons for that and these will be discussed in a future article after earnings are released. If you're anxious for some OXY news before then, I would commend you to my article on the company that's just out this week.

"Occidental Petroleum: Getting Ready To Slug It Out..."

What we haven't seen is a great wave of further M&A activity. There have been a few here and there, to be sure. The October all-stock merger between Parsley Energy Inc. (NYSE:PE) and Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:JAG) - another Delaware basin play - for just under $2.3 billion is one.

And, certainly not a shale play but noteworthy because of the size and sea-change it represented for BP (NYSE:BP), was Hilcorp Energy’s $5.6-billion acquisition of BP’s Alaska assets in August. And, then in December of last year WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) and privately held Felix Energy put a deal together that got the M&A fires stoked once again.

This deal was not only noteworthy as the biggest deal of Q4 2019 and the fourth-largest deal of the year, it also changed the dynamic from negative to positive. WPX's stock took off like a rocket, as opposed to the punishment visited by the market on OXY.

Is a new era of M&A activity about to commence in light of the generally favorable market perception of this one? Perhaps so, and that will be what we discuss in this article. Specifically, we will try and ferret out just what metrics WPX saw in Felix that sent the signal to "go for it."

With that information, perhaps we can see "around the corner" and make a call as to which Permian player might be next. And, of course that's where the fun and the money are.

Strategic rationale

"Strategic Rationale," I like that term. It suggests that the company's management is looking beyond the next quarter. Senior management's real job, the reason they make all that money, is to position the company for growth in five to ten years. They have middle managers to run the company day-to-day. The big guys have to read the tea leaves and chart course through the wilderness. Here's what Rick Muncrief, WPX's CEO, had to say about this transaction:

"Delivering on our plan ahead of schedule in a highly de-risked, leverage-neutral manner is consistent with our opportunistic approach. On a pro forma basis, WPX expects to generate significant free cash flow in 2020 at $50 oil. Following the acquisition, cash flow per share, earnings per share, free cash flow per share, return on capital employed, and cash margins are all expected to increase. WPX also expects to continue its opportunistic share buybacks, to implement the previously mentioned dividend program, and to reduce its leverage to 1.0x by year-end 2021. WPX based all of its transaction economics on $50 oil, with no assumptions for improvements in development costs or operating efficiencies. However, WPX believes significant upside exists by capturing synergies associated with scale."

I've highlighted what to me is the most relevant comment from the quote above. "Scale", if you've read a few of my articles over the past year or so, you've heard me talk about this notion. It is one of the five tenets I've espoused about successful operators in North American shale plays going forward. Here they are again, if somehow you missed them, or have slept a time or two since reading them last.

Rock quality

Scale

Logistics

Low costs of production

Technology

Scale is right up there at the top as it should be. Scale helps to deliver low costs of production; the bigger the resource base, the more cost is distributed over each barrel.

Felix's Assets

Here's where scale begins to take on meaning. 1,500 drilling locations at 50 or so a year translates to a 30-year opportunity horizon.

"WPX stands to gain approximately 1,500 gross drillable locations (at predominately 2-mile lateral lengths) that compete with the returns from its existing position in the core Stateline area of the Delaware Basin. Felix has 58,500 net acres in an over-pressured, oily portion of the basin with six productive benches. Approximately 25 additional wells are required to hold nearly all Wolfcamp and Third Bone Springs rights, with approximately half of those wells expected to be drilled in 2020. Felix’s recent multi-well pads with at least 12 months of cumulative gross production are averaging approximately 240,000 barrels of oil per well, with pad averages ranging from 213,000 to 260,000 barrels of oil per well. Felix’s average lateral length is 9,200 feet per well."

Felix's acreage has been delivering top tier performing wells. For its $2.5 billion, WPX is getting those 58.5K choice acres for $42K per. For reference, OXY's bid for APA was in the $80K per acre range. I'm not making a judgement here on the OXY transaction based on that disparity, the market has been doing that for me just fine. My point is that the WPX/Felix transaction doesn't look like a hog slaughter using the OXY metrics.

It also increases the WPX acreage base by over 50% and roughly the same for their identified drilling locations.

Felix was a willing partner for the right buyer

Felix had put itself on the block back in late 2018. At that time, valuations were much higher for shale acreage in the 70-80K per acre range. Felix probably hoped to get snapped up in that era. A Reuters article commented:

"Earlier this year, RSP Permian and Energex Corp. (NYSE:EGN) were bought by Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) for $8 billion and Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) for $9.2 billion, respectively. Concho paid more than $70,000 an acre in its deal."

It took longer obviously as turmoil was introduced into the market by exogenous events that made it hard to concentrate I imagine, for all concerned. By that time, the market had fallen off quite a bit, and $3.5 billion turned into about $2.5 billion. Nonetheless, WPX avoided an acrimonious fight with a management that really doesn't want to be bought. Or a bidding war. A win, win if ever there was one.

WPX Financials as of Q3 2019

This is a company that has been growing production QoQ. In Q3 this year, they reported 173,400 boe (barrels of oil equivalent) per day, representing a 40.1% over the 123,800 boe per day in the same quarter in 2018. It is a reasonable expectation for them to exit the year in a range of 162,000 boe-167,000 boe per day.

So far so good, the company had a few things they needed to work on as of the Q3 report. Those primarily revolved around fixable stuff like lease and facility expense grew from $5.92 per boe to $6.02 per boe YoY. More or less the same for gathering, processing, and transportation costs. These jumped from $2.29 per boe to $3.10 per boe.

Finally, overall leverage rose from $2.07 billion to $2.22 billion. Something the company addressed in the call and committed to seeing net leverage drop to around 1 times EBITDA. On an annual basis, the firm’s third-quarter EBITDA of $352 million represents an EBIDTA of $1.41 billion, yielding a net leverage ratio of 1.57. So this seems doable, given their fairly modest assumptions about the oil price.

The financial outtakes above indicate that WPX is a pretty well-managed company with a clear vision of where it needs to go to stay relevant in a changing marketplace. Certainly their YoY production growth of 15% while in an era of capex restraint speaks well of management's ability to execute.

A good basis to take over another company and make it better!

So who's next?

Put simply, the deals are going to get better for those with some money in their pocket. Many smaller companies will be selling at a discount or facing too much debt, restructuring and possibly bankruptcy. They aren't going to be in much of a position to bargain when players with fat wallets come calling.

Our challenge then is to figure out who's who. Who's got the money, and who might be willing to talk turkey.

Exxon Mobil, (XOM) Chevron (NYSE:CVX) and Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (RDS.B) and to a lesser extent BP (BP) and French Total SA (TOT) all have plenty of cash to go shopping for a good company with strong assets.

Down the scale just a bit, there are also some good sized companies with surplus cash include: ConocoPhillips (COP), EOG Resources (EOG), Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), Noble Energy (NASDAQ:NBL), Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) and Diamondback Energy. The response to the December WPX deal will have made the radar of all these outfits.

It could be a case of big fish looking at smaller fish with a good asset base. Say, for example, while Exxon might look at swallowing a semi-big player like EOG Resources, EOG could possibly looking to drill on Wall Street. It won't take a lot in our estimation to spark an M&A chain reaction in the Permian.

We put together a list of likely targets and have started reviewing them on the basis of the metrics that were established in the WPX deal. The entire list is internal to The Daily Drilling report, but some will come out in public articles over the next few weeks.

Your takeaway

My intent here was to look at the metrics of a transaction that the market had so clearly given its seal of approval to.

In summary, if I had to pick one thing that would be useful to measure other candidates by, it would be their prime acreage position in the Permian. Next would be their willingness to do a deal. The days of $70-80K per acre are probably in the past, unless one of my other theories about assets here in North America being underpriced with respect to equivalent assets almost anyplace else. And, with the exception perhaps of Ghawar in Saudi Arabia, there are no equivalent onshore assets to the Permian when it comes to the resource base and developed infrastructure. Finally, a prime target would be a company that is doing well in today's market, but could be made better with the synergies of a merger.

Richard Muncrief put forth a pretty strong vision for an acquisition in the Q3 call, well before the Felix deal was announced, in answer to an analyst's teaser question.

"I do think that there are companies that -- that are -- both on a public side and on private side they need to really strongly consider rolling themselves into a stronger entity. But that's going to be their call and how that all plays out. But as far as us, we do think number one that consolidation needs to happen in our sector; number two, it is a tricky to make sure that is a truly accretive and not just something to build scale or and build inventory. And number three, for us, it really needs to tie into our five year plan. And if we can look ourselves in the eye and say, this transaction supports that, I think, that's something we probably have to give at least some degree of consideration to."

Hmm, if he wasn't such a busy guy, one might suspect Mr. Muncrief of being an avid reader of the Daily Drilling Report. His comment above certainly hits on several of the consolidation themes we espouse above.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not an accountant or CPA or CFA. This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. It is in no way a recommendation to buy or sell the stock of the company discussed. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to make their own investing decisions