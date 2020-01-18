Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: January 3, 2020

19 out of 23 CEF sectors positive on price and 18 out of 23 sectors positive on NAV this week.

The Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup will be put out at the start of each week to summarize recent price movements in closed-end fund [CEF] sectors in the last week, as well as to highlight recently concluded or upcoming corporate actions on CEFs, such as tender offers. Most of the information has been sourced from CEFInsight or the Closed-End Fund Center. I will also link to some articles from Seeking Alpha that I have found for useful reading over the past week. The searchable tag for this feature is "cildoc". Data is taken from the close of Friday, January 3rd, 2019.

Weekly performance roundup

19 out of 23 sectors were positive on price (down from 21 last week) and the average price return was +0.42% (down from +0.44% last week). The leading gainers were Commodities (+2.30%), Emerging Market Income (+1.53%) and Taxable Munis (+1.48%) while Covered Call (-0.57%) lagged.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

18 out of 23 sectors were positive on NAV (down from 23 last week), while the average NAV return was +0.25% (down from +0.48% last week). The top sectors by NAV were Commodities (+1.49%), MLPs (+1.18%) and Preferreds (+0.65%). The lowest sectors by NAV were Asia Equity (-1.13%) followed by Global Equity (-0.45%).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The top 3 sectors by premium were Multisector Income (+5.24%), Emerging Market Income (+3.27%) and Preferreds (+2.17%), while the sector with the highest discount is Asia Equity (-12.46%). The average sector discount is -3.18% (up from -3.33% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sector with the highest premium/discount increase was Emerging Market Income (+1.48%), U.S. Equity (-0.45%) showed the largest premium/discount decline. The average change in premium/discount was 0.16% (up from -0.01% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sector with the highest average 1-year z-score is Limited Duration (+2.00) followed by Taxable Munis (+1.54). The lowest z-score was Asia Equity (-0.37), followed by U.S. Equity (0.09). The average z-score is +0.74 (up from +0.70 last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sectors with the highest yields are MLPs (11.53%), Emerging Market Income (9.48%), Global Allocation (9.42%), Limited Duration (8.48%) and Senior Loans (8.42%). Discounts and z-scores for the sectors are included for comparison. The average sector yield is +6.76% (down from +6.82% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Individual CEFs that have undergone a significant decrease in premium/discount value over the past week, coupled optionally with an increasing NAV trend, a negative z-score, and/or are trading at a discount, are potential buy candidates.

Fund Ticker P/D decrease Yield P/D Z-Score Price change NAV change Liberty All-Star Growth (ASG) -4.02% 7.61% 1.28% 0.9 -3.66% 0.16% PIMCO NY Municipal Income (PNF) -3.54% 4.66% 11.42% -0.6 -2.29% 0.82% Cohen & Steers Select Preferred & Inc (PSF) -3.31% 6.79% 10.71% 0.7 -2.47% 0.48% PIMCO Municipal Income II (PML) -3.05% 4.98% 24.21% 0.6 -1.63% 0.80% Invesco Bond (VBF) -2.68% 3.96% -3.24% 0.9 -2.20% 0.54% Voya Emerging Markets High Div Eq Fd (IHD) -2.53% 9.11% -7.28% 1.0 -4.13% -1.50% Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (GGO) -2.35% 5.14% -13.95% -1.2 -2.51% 0.17% Cohen & Steers Ltd Duration Pref & Inc (LDP) -2.31% 7.15% -1.39% 0.5 -1.95% 0.38% First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (FEI) -2.16% 10.20% -1.59% 1.4 -2.73% -0.58% Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure (TPZ) -2.10% 8.80% -11.02% -1.1 -1.45% 0.90%

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Conversely, individual CEFs that have undergone a significant increase in premium/discount value in the past week, coupled optionally with a decreasing NAV trend, a positive z-score, and/or are trading at a premium, are potential sell candidates.

Fund Ticker P/D increase Yield P/D z-score Price change NAV change Taiwan Fund (TWN) 4.62% 3.14% -14.18% -0.8 2.64% -3.74% Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT) 4.26% 7.70% 56.43% 1.7 1.97% -0.80% PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income (PGP) 3.38% 9.26% 22.78% -0.8 3.13% 0.30% BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (BST) 3.37% 5.74% 5.49% 0.9 3.87% 0.58% BlackRock Health Sciences (BME) 3.00% 5.62% 4.12% 0.7 2.13% -0.77% Stone Harbor Emerg. Mkts Income Fund (EDF) 2.91% 15.69% 50.82% 1.5 1.85% -0.11% Cushing Energy Income Fund (SRF) 2.77% 7.01% -12.07% 3.5 5.55% 2.23% BlackRock Energy and Resources (BGR) 2.74% 7.53% -2.29% 4.8 3.86% 0.96% MFS Intermediate High Income (CIF) 2.70% 8.47% 10.38% 2.8 2.90% 0.39% Wells Fargo Advantage Util & High Income (ERH) 2.68% 6.76% 9.54% 1.9 1.95% -0.54%

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Distribution changes announced this month

These are sorted in ascending order of distribution change percentage. Funds with distribution changes announced this month are included. Any distribution declarations made this week are in bold. I've also added monthly/quarterly information as well as yield, coverage (after the boost/cut), discount and 1-year z-score information. I've separated the funds into two sub-categories, cutters and boosters.

Note: Due to year-end special distributions messing up my algorithm for calculating distribution changes, we will not be presenting the boosters and cutters until I have figured out a way to automate this.

For now, please see this Morningstar post for December distribution announcements (h/t acamus). The following are from that thread:

EOT decreased 6%

JHY decreased 39%

JSD decreased 5%

NBB decreased 5%

NCB decreased 8%

NJV decreased 9%

NOM decreased 6%

NUW decreased 17%

NNY decreased 7%

NYV decreased 6%

NXJ decreased 6%

NZF decreased 5%

PPR decreased 7%

RMT decreased 6%

RVT decreased 4%

BBF decreased 6%

BFZ decreased 8%

MHD decreased 5%

MVF decreased 6%

BSL decreased 6%

BGX decreased 3%

BGB decreased 5%

EDD decreased 9%

MIE decreased 22%

None of the above are portfolio holdings.

This Morningstar post contains year-end special distributions announcements.

CEF analysis from around Seeking Alpha...

Alpha Gen Capital presents PIMCO Pays Its Specials, So Let's Focus On The NAVs (Jan. 3)

Arbitrage Trader presents Weekly Review: High-Yield CEFs - Positive Results In The Last Full Week Of 2019 (Jan. 1), Weekly Review: Municipal Bond CEFs - Slight Increase For The Benchmark (Jan. 2)

BOOX Research presents FEO: 9.7%-Yielding CEF Is Our 2020 Top Pick For Emerging Markets Exposure (Jan. 3)

Dividend Seeker presents PCN Is Another PIMCO CEF With Momentum On Its Side (Dec. 31), PCK: California Muni Bonds Remain Attractive, At The Right Price (Jan. 2)

Douglas Albo presents Equity CEFs: Top Picks For 2020 (Jan. 2)

George Spritzer presents Invest In India At A 15% Discount (Jan. 2)

Mark J. Grant presents Finding Yield While Wandering In Wonderland (Jan. 02)

*Nick Ackerman presents FOF: This 'Fund Of Funds' Portfolio Changes (Dec. 30), RA: Impending Merger With INF (Jan. 2), BSTZ: This Tech CEF Hitting Discount Territory (Jan. 3)

Rida Morwa presents BGR: 8% Defensive Yield From A Sector We Are Extremely Bullish On (Jan. 2)

*Stanford Chemist presents Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: December 13, 2019 (Dec. 28), The Chemist's 'High-High-Low' Closed-End Fund Report: November 2019 (Jan. 2), A Quick Look At Highland Income Fund (Jan. 2)

*To subscribers: these link to the public version of the article, which you will already have seen in the members section.

Macro/market section

Fear & Greed Trader presents S&P 500 Weekly Update: New Year, New High (Jan. 4)

Jeff Miller presents Weighing The Week Ahead: Will Middle East Conflict Bring An End To The Bull Market? (Jan. 5)

Lance Roberts presents 30% Up Years - Should You Sell It? (Jan. 3)

Disclosure: I am/we are long THE STOCKS IN THE PREMIUM PORTFOLIOS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was first released to members of CEF/ETF Income Laboratory on January 6, 2020.