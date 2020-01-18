Netflix And Dow Heavyweights Into The Earnings Confessional

Welcome to Seeking Alpha's Stocks to Watch - a preview of key events scheduled for the next week. Follow this account and turn the e-mail alert on to receive this article in your inbox every Saturday morning. A podcast of Stocks to Watch is also available on Sundays on Seeking Alpha, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher and Spotify (click the highlighted links).

Dow components American Express (NYSE:AXP), IBM (NYSE:IBM), Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) and Travelers (NYSE:TRV) all are due to spill numbers next week as the earnings season starts to ramp up. The economic calendar jams in reports on housing starts, consumer prices and consumer sentiment during the four-day trading week. Meanwhile, world leaders at the Swiss ski resort of Davis are expected to make climate change issues a major topic at the World Economic Forum. The huge sustainability pledges from Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) recently have increased the focus on what sustainability plays could potentially be lurking out there in the wild.

Notable earnings reports: Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD), UBS Group (NYSE:UBS), Halliburton (NYSE:HAL), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), IBM (IBM), Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF), United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) on January 21; Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) on January 22; Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), Travelers Companies (TRV), Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB), Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) and E*Trade Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC), American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL), Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) on January 23; Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) and American Express (AXP) on Janury 24.

Go deeper: See Seeking Alpha's complete list of earnings reporters.

Netflix earnings preview: One of the more riveting reports of the week will be delivered by Netflix (NFLX) on January 21. The streamer is updating on a quarter that included new competition from the Apple TV+ and Disney+ launches, and precedes the entrance of NBCUniversal's Peacock service and WarnerMedia's (NYSE:T) HBO Max. Investors will be watching to see if Netflix matches guidance for 7.6M global streaming paid net additions and 600K new U.S. subs. The view for 2020 will also be crucial to see how subscriber growth is modeled and if there any new pricing developments. Netflix CEO Reed Hastings, CFO Spence Neumann, Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos and Chief Product Officer Greg Peters will participate in a live video interview (https://www.youtube.com/netflixir) hosted by Guggenheim as the company continues to forsake the traditional conference call with Q&A from analysts. Netflix heads into the report with momentum, up 23% over the last 90 days. Options trading on NFLX suggests a move up or down of up to around 8% for shares after the earnings report drops.

IPO watch: There are no IPO pricings scheduled during the four-day business week, but it's an active few days for IPO lockup expirations. Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT), Sunnova Energy (NYSE:NOVA), ProSight Global (NYSE:PROS), Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) all see their share lockups expire on January 21, while three companies with sharp post-IPO share price drops - Wanda Sports Group (NASDAQ:WSG), Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST), Blue Hat Interactive (NASDAQ:BHAT) - hit the lockup end date on January 22.

Go deeper: Catch up on all the latest IPO news.

Projected dividend changes: There's a big week of projected dividend announcements on tap. Companies forecast to make a quarterly payout change include Allergan (NYSE:AGN) to $0.76 from $0.74, Alaska Air (NYSE:ALK) to $0.37 from $0.35, Air Products (NYSE:APD) to $1.22 from $1.16, Intel (INTC) to $0.33 from $0.315, JB Hunt (NASDAQ:JBHT) to $0.28 from $0.26, Kimberly-Clark (KMB) to $1.06 from $1.03, NiSource (NYSE:NI) to $0.21 from $0.20, Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) to $1.00 from $0.94, Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) to $1.00 from $0.90, Yum (NYSE:YUM) to $0.47 from $0.42, Applied Industrial Tech (NYSE:AIT) to $0.33 from $0.31, Allete (NYSE:ALE) to $0.615 from $0.5875, First American (NYSE:FAF) to $0.46 from $0.42, Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) to $0.16 from $0.145, First Financial (NASDAQ:FFBC) to $0.24 from $0.23, GATX (NYSE:GATX) to $0.48 from $0.46, Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) to $1.45 from $1.39, Healthcare Services (NASDAQ:HCSG) to $0.2013 from $0.20, Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) to $0.20 from $0.19, Home BancShares (NASDAQ:HOMB) to $0.14 from $0.13, Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) to $0.19 from $0.18, Simmons First (NASDAQ:SFNC) to $0.17 from $0.16, Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) to $0.10 from $0.09, Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) to $0.27 from $0.25.

Go deeper: Read the latest dividend analysis.

M&A tidbits: The Teekay Offshore (NYSE:TOO)-Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) merger is expected to close on January 22. Companies with M&A talk swirling around them heading into next week include Dave & Buster's Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY), XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO), Tegna (NYSE:TGNA) and 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU).

Chip wars: AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) is set to launch its new 1080p-focused Radeon RX 5600 XT chip on January 21. The new graphics processor is described by the company as the ultimate choice for 1080p gaming. In reaction to the AMD development, NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) is reportedly cutting prices on its GeForce RTX 2060 and Founders Edition cards. Nvidia is seen launching its GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card in June.

Wild rides for theme parks: Disney's (NYSE:DIS) California theme park could see an attendance boost from a new Star Wars ride that is expected to open next week. Needham expects the media company to break even on the cost of the Rise of the Resistance ride in about five years based on an estimate for 750K incremental visitors a year. The Florida version of the ride has been operating at full capacity since opening in December. Last year, theme parks accounted for about 11% of Disney's total revenue.

Business updates: Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) says it will hold a shareholder update call on January 20 with regard to several strategic initiatives for 2020. Generex Biotechnology (OTCQB:GNBT) has an investor conference call scheduled for January 21 to discuss stock sales by certain individual investors, the NGIO spinout and funding. First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) plans to release its 2020 production, cost and capital guidance on a conference call on January 21. Express (NYSE:EXPR) has an investor event scheduled for January 24. Management has promised more details about the retailer's restructuring and strategy. Across the pond in the U.K., Burberry (OTCPK:BURBY) has a trading update scheduled for January 22 and Fevertree Drinks (OTCPK:FQVTF) has a trading update scheduled for January 24.

Aluminum: It's all things aluminum this week at the S&P Global Platts Aluminum Symposium 2020 in Hollywood Florida where producers, extruders, traders, plant operators, manufacturers, recyclers and transporters will all gather to talk shop. The conversations over the impact in the aluminum industry of the trade war, supply and demand dynamics and pricing fluctuations could be relevant for Alcoa Aluminum (NYSE:AA), Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX), Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) and iPath Series B Bloomberg Aluminum Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJU) holders.

FDA watch: The action date for Epizyme's (NASDAQ:EPZM) tazemetostat for epitheloid sarcoma arrives next week. Merck (NYSE:MRK) also has a PDUFA date coming up on DIFICID. Meanwhile, Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) are both expected to present Phase 1 results at the ASCO GI Cancers Symposium running from January 23-25 in San Francisco.

Data watch: Telsey Advisory Group has a post-holiday conference call scheduled for January 21 to cover holiday retail sales. The boating sector has a major trade show running in New York next week. Several firms are meeting with boating company management and could post rating updates. The National Marine Manufacturers Association is also due to post an industry update. There is also monthly data is due out from the Recreational Vehicle Industry Association next week. Even though the winter is typically a slow period for the RV industry, keep an eye on Camping World Holdings (NYSE:CWH), Winnebago (NYSE:WGO), Thor Industries (NYSE:THO), LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) and Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK).

Casinos: Vegas casinos are looking for a big weekend with Conor McGregor set to enter the cage Saturday for UFC 246 to face off against Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone. A McGregor UFC fight weekend has generated as much as $86.4M for the Las Vegas metropolitan area in the past, according to an economic impact study. Casinos will also be looking to break a two-month streak of falling growth when the Nevada Gaming Board issues its monthly gaming win report for December. Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR), MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM), Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD), Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) and Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) hope to see the monthly tally stay above the $1B level.

Short report: The list of stocks heading into the trading week with an elevated level of short interest as a percentage of total float includes GameStop (NYSE:GME), Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ), McDermott International (NYSE:MDR), Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON), National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ), Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO), Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL), Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH), AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC), Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK), Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX), Waitr Holdings (NASDAQ:WTRH), Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR), Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA), GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY), Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT), Intrexon Corp (NASDAQ:XON), AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG), Lannett Company (NYSE:LCI), Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS), Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY), Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY), OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) and Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND).

Restaurants on display: Restaurant companies due to present at the Jefferies 9th Annual Winter Restaurant, Foodservice, Gaming, Lodging & Leisure Summit in Avon, Colorado include Chuy's Holdings (NASDAQ:CHUY), Ruth's Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) and Noodles (NASDAQ:NDLS).

Lighting candles: A SpaceX (SPACE) Falcon 9 rocket is expected to launch the fourth batch of around 60 satellites for the Starlink broadband from Cape Canaveral on January 20. SpaceX is already the company with the most satellites in orbit. The company also has a good lead over Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) spinoff Virgin Orbit and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), which aims for a constellation of 3,236 low-earth orbit satellites as part of Project Kuiper.

Notable annual meetings: Costco (NASDAQ:COST) on January 23.

Barron's mentions: The cover story this week is rather bullish by making the case why the Dow won't stop at 30K. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) and Goldman Sachs (GS) are set out as examples of blue chips that are paying dividends and buying back shares at a rapid clip. Gap's (NYSE:GPS) plan to cancel the Old Navy spinoff is called good news for shareholders. The company retailer is said to no longer face $160M to $200M of expected "dis-synergies." Matthew 25 (MUTF:MXXVX), YCG Enhanced (MUTF:YCGEX) and MFS Massachusetts Investors Growth Stock Fund A (MUTF:MIGFX) are mentioned as the top sustainable funds.

Sources: CNBC, Reuters, Bloomberg, TechRadar