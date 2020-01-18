Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets This Week

Dealmaking in the fintech space

Visa (NYSE:V) shelled out $5.3B to buy privately held software startup Plaid, whose technology lets people link their bank accounts to mobile apps like Venmo, Acorns and Chime. Consumers have increasingly been using financial services apps to manage their savings and spending, and Plaid sits in the middle of those relationships. The $5.3B price tag is double what Plaid was reportedly valued at during its last fundraising, when it took a $250M Series C round that was announced in December 2018.

Options on bitcoin futures

Options on exchange-traded bitcoin futures launched Monday on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (NASDAQ:CME), in response to growing crypto attraction and demand for tools to manage bitcoin (BTC-USD) exposure. While volumes and open interest on a rival exchange known as Bakkt have been "rather small," the new offering could be a game changer, said strategists at JPMorgan led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou. Bitcoin surged throughout the week following the news, rising as much as 10% to near the $9,000 level.

Go deeper: 'Bitcoin: Why 2020 Could Be A Blockbuster Year' by Victor Dergunov.

Boeing hands over planemaker crown

Boeing (NYSE:BA) officially lost the title of world's largest planemaker as the 737 MAX grounding sent the company to its biggest defeat in its decades-long duel with Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY). Deliveries tumbled to just 380 jetliners last year, less than half of Airbus's tally of 863 planes. It also posted negative orders for the first time in at least 30 years, losing orders for 87 commercial airplanes for all of 2019, compared with the 768 orders of its French rival.

Go deeper: 'Boeing Engineering Crisis Started Long Ago' by Dhierin Bechai.

Big bank profits

JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) posted its biggest-ever annual profit (+12% to $36B), and best year of any bank in U.S. history, as its bond trading business bounced back in the last three months of 2019. That set an upbeat tone for the big U.S. banks reporting this week, including Citigroup (NYSE:C) and Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Asked when he plans to retire, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon replied with his stock answer, "My statement stays the same, it's five years."

Trade deal reveal

A first step was taken in ending the 18-month U.S.-China trade war as the world's two largest economies signed a "Phase One" trade agreement. China committed to $200B in additional purchases of American goods and pledged to "enhance" intellectual property protections, while all U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports will be removed as soon as the two countries complete a "Phase Two" trade pact. The deal happened at an opportune time for China, which later in the week showed GDP growth expanding at its slowest level since 1990.

Go deeper: The U.S. also removed China's currency manipulator label.

Europe falls down U.S. priority list

Brexit should be a "wake-up call" for the European Union, German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned in a rare interview with the FT. "I see the European Union as our life insurance. Germany is far too small to exert geopolitical influence on its own, and that’s why we need to make use of all the benefits of the single market," she added. "President Obama already spoke about the Asian century, as seen from the U.S. perspective. This also means that Europe is no longer, so to say, at the center of world events... that will be the case under any president."

Microsoft will erase carbon footprint

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) threw down the climate change gauntlet to its big corporate rivals with plans to launch a $1B fund encouraging the development of new carbon reduction and removal technologies. The company pledged to be carbon negative by 2030, and by 2050 will remove enough carbon to make up for the emissions and electrical consumption since its founding in 1975. "If the last decade has taught us anything, it's that technology built without these principles can do more harm than good,” CEO Satya Nadella said at a media event.

Go deeper: BlackRock also unveiled sweeping climate change actions.

Risks to oil supply have receded - IEA

"Today's market, where non-OPEC production is rising strongly and OECD stocks are 9M barrels above the five-year average, provides a solid base from which to react to any escalation in geopolitical tension," the IEA wrote in its monthly report. "Even if they (OPEC+) adhere strictly to the cuts, there is still likely to be a strong build in inventories during the first half of 2020," the agency declared, adding that recently signed trade deals should "support growth."

Go deeper: Price gains are likely to be seen in crude oil, according to QuandaryFX.

Alphabet enters four comma club

Despite heightened regulatory scrutiny, Big Tech is bigger than ever before. Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) became the fourth U.S. technology company to reach the $1T market cap level on Thursday, following Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), which has since slipped back to about $930B. FAAAM is replacing FAANG? Adding Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) into the group, the five most valuable U.S. tech companies are now worth a massive $5.2T, accounting for over 17% of the S&P 500.

Go deeper: Michael Wiggins De Oliveira calls Alphabet "one of the best opportunities."

Apple vs. FBI - Round 2

U.S. Attorney General William Barr called on Apple (AAPL) to help the FBI unlock two iPhones used by Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani, the suspected killer in last month's shooting at a Navy base in Pensacola, Florida. "So far Apple has not given us any substantive assistance," he declared, though the tech giant rejected the characterization. In 2016, the FBI cracked the iPhone of one of San Bernardino shooters via a third party, after Apple refused to break into the iPhone and called the demand "dangerous, unprecedented and chilling."