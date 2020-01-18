NG Weekly: Minor Price Discovery Higher To 2.25s Early Week Before Aggressive Price Discovery Lower To Test Major Support

This week’s auction saw minor price discovery higher early week where sell excess developed, halting the buy-side sequence before aggressive price discovery lower developed toward major support into the week’s end.

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving NG price action.

As noted in last week’s NG Weekly, the highest probability path for this week was for price discovery higher barring 2.15s-2.08s failing as support. This probability path did not play out as minor price discovery higher developed in Monday’s auction to 2.25s where sell excess developed. Aggressive price discovery lower ensued to 1.99s at/near major support ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 2.00s.

12-17 January 2020:

This week’s auction saw balance development in Monday’s trade at/near last week’s settlement. A buy-side breakout developed in Tuesday’s auction, achieving the weekly stopping point high, 2.55s, at/near December’s key resistance. Sell excess developed, halting the buy-side sequence before driving price lower to 2.17s into Tuesday’s NY close.

Narrow balance developed early in Wednesday’s auction before sell-side continuation resumed to 2.10s where sellers trapped, 2.11s. Balance developed, 2.11s-2.16s, into Thursday’s trade as selling interest emerged, 2.16s, through the EIA release (-109 bcf vs. -95 bcf expected). Price discovery lower continued through key support to 2.05s, following Thursday’s NY close. Balance developed, 2.05s-2.07s, into early Friday’s trade before selling interest emerged at Wednesday’s support, driving price lower in sell-side continuation to 1.99s ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 2.00s.

This week’s primary expectation of price discovery higher did not develop as a failed buy-side breakout and sell excess formation early week drove price lower to 1.99s at/near major structural support into the week’s end.

Focus into next week centers upon market response to the 2019 major demand cluster, 2.00s-2.20s. Buy-side failure to drive price higher from this area will target key demand cluster below, 1.80s-1.60s, respectively. Alternatively, sell-side failure to drive price lower from this area will target key supply clusters above, 2.12s-2.16s/2.22s-2.25s, respectively. The failure of 2.15s as support is structurally significant. From a structural perspective, the highest probability path, near-term, is sell-side, barring 2.10s failing as resistance. The four-year demand cluster, 2.20s-1.50s, which we have noted for months and which the market revisited, remains key to the larger structural view. In the intermediate term (3-6 month) context, conditions in the leveraged capital posture from mid-June through September 2019 reflected signs of potential structural low formation as the market traded to this major demand area.

It is worth noting that despite the approximately 59% decline from the November 2018 high, only from June through early September 2019 had the Managed Money (MM) short posture begun to reach levels consistent with structural low formation (typically 300-350k contracts). MM short posture peaked the week of 13 August (-367k contracts) declining into mid-November (-201k contracts). This development implied that MM sentiment reached extreme bearishness as price reached lows resulting in the initial rally from 2.02s to 2.90s. In the last 2 instances of this development (March 2016 and December 2017), NG subsequently rose from 1.70s to 3.25s and 2.65s to 4.5s, respectively. This week’s data shows MM net short posture continues to increase (-269k contracts), new lows, as open interest (OI) continues higher. The MM long:short ratio and MM net long position as % of open interest remain at levels typically consistent with structural low formation. MM posture reached quantity needed to develop structural lows from July-September 2019. This development is likely now underway, but the near-term bearish structure must be acknowledged.

The market structure, order flow, and leveraged capital posture provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.