AZZ: Long-Term Value Creator Is Trading At Appealing Levels

Exposure to energy and industrial markets has resulted in some struggles, yet AZZ has recently gained some momentum again.

AZZ (AZZ) is a name which I have covered a few times in the past, as I liked the long-term value creating track record of the firm. My latest view on the company and shares dates back from autumn of 2016, as I concluded that soft results created a buying opportunity.

With shares trading in the low fifties at the time, I can only conclude that shares have actually lost some ground, but worse they have dramatically underperformed the wider indices over this period of time, the result of the exposure of the company to energy related markets.

The Old Take

When I looked at AZZ late in 2016, the company just announced the sale of its Nuclear Logistics business to Westinghouse Electric, as it was looking to expand further into galvanizing and energy related markets. With nuclear often having large risks for all parties involved, I applauded that move, as the company had a great rack record.

AZZ grew sales from just a quarter of a billion in 2006 to nearly a billion a decade later, driven by strong capital allocation, a sound balance sheet and limited dilution for investors while the company continued to pursue a strategy of bolt-on M&A. The galvanizing segment totaled about $400 million in sales, with lucrative operating margins of 20-25%. Typical clients include industrial names, electrical utilities, OEMs and petrochemical clients.

The energy business was a bit larger with about half a billion in sales, derived from serving industrial and power generating clients. The 10-15% margins were quite compelling, but lag compared to the numbers achieved by the galvanizing segment.

The company generated $903 million in sales for 2016 on which it reported earnings per share of $2.96. While the company guided for modest growth in 2017, valuations looked reasonable in the low fifties. Shares were trading at a market multiple, leverage ratios stood at 1.7 times with EBITDA totaling $165 million a year, and the long-term track record has been very impressive.

What Went Wrong?

Early 2017, the company guided for fiscal year of 2018 sales of $900-$970 million on which the company should earn between $2.85 and $3.15 per share. It furthermore became apparent that the nuclear activities would not be sold but continued through a joint-venture structure with Westinghouse. The 2018 guidance was cut to sales of $880-$950 million in April, as the company cut the earnings guidance to a range of $2.60-$3.10 per share. For 2017, the company actually reported a 5% fall in 2017 sales to $859 million on which earnings of $2.33 per share were reported.

The company furthermore announced the acquisition of Enhanced Powder Coating at undisclosed terms, as the same applied for the acquisition of Powergrid Solutions. By September, the company had more bad news as the company cut the outlook on the back of the impact of hurricanes, lower petrochemical turnaround activity and the bankruptcy of Westinghouse, as the sale of the nuclear unit to that business did not proceed.

Sales were cut to just $825-$885 million, with earnings now seen at just $1.80-$2.30 per hare. With shares holding firm at $50, I actually cut half of my position as the name was much more cyclical than I thought. While the sale took place at a modest loss, given the degree in earnings shortfall, I was pleased to get out there at a relative small loss.

Despite the operational shortfall, the company continued to announce some bolt-on acquisitions early 2018, including the purchase of Rogers Brothers and Lectrus Corp. Following some accounting issues, the company reported its 2018 results in May of 2018. Revenues fell to just $810 million, with adjusted earnings seen at $1.73 per share, both coming in below the already reduced guidance.

While sales were set to recover to $900-$960 million in 2019, the earnings outlook of $1.75-$2.25 per share was not that inspiring, to say the least. With $266 million in net debt, leverage was reasonably high with EBITDA running at just around $100 million due to the pressure on margins. Despite these issues, shares were still comfortably trading in the mid-forties.

In May of 2019, the company reported the 2019 results which fortunately were in line with the previous guidance as sales hit $927 million and earnings totaled $1.96 per share. The company furthermore guided for sales to grow to $950 million to $1.03 billion and earnings of $2.50 per share, plus or minus $0.25 per share. In the meantime, the company continues to announce at regular interval the bolt-on acquisitions across the product line as the general trend has been up again.

2019 has been a solid year as operational progress was made, with the underlying business strengthening. By December of 2019, the company reported very strong second-quarter results as the full-year sales guidance was hiked to $1.02-$1.06 billion, with earnings now seen at $2.60-$2.90 per share. In fact, the third-quarter results were released in January of 2020 as the company maintained the guidance.

Furthermore, with net debt down to $240 million while EBITDA is running closer to $150 million means that leverage is far from an issue anymore, yet shares stare still trading at just $44, which means that valuation multiples have fallen to just 15 times as many investors doubt if the long-term growth story is broken. Furthermore, the business has proven to be more cyclical than thought and accounting issues in the recent past have been a red flag for some as well.

With leverage ratios now down to just 1.6 times and operational momentum being somewhat solid, the situation looks a lot more compelling now than it has been for quite a while, at least in my book.

Final Thought

One thing is clear and that is that the track record of AZZ is not that strong as it has been in the past. While the company has surpassed the billion sales mark, reality is that growth in recent years has been underwhelming, and probably been negative if we account for numerous bolt-on deals being made over time. Reality is that this is reflected in the share price, now trading at just around 15 times earnings while the company has seen solid operational momentum and leverage ratios are improving quite substantially.

At these levels, I am happy to initiate small again based on the true long-term track record of the firm as I think the risk-reward at current levels creates for a compelling long-term opportunity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AZZ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.