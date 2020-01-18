'Irrationally Bullish' And The Cherry On The Sundae

Alphabet joined the $1 trillion club, Morgan Stanley had its best day in years, the trade deal was signed and China posted solid activity data for December.

Congrats bulls (which, let's face it, is most of you)! It was the best week for US equities since late August.

"[We're staying] irrationally bullish until peak positioning and peak liquidity incite a spike in bond yields and a 4-8% equity correction," BofA wrote Friday.

That pretty much captures the mood out there. The S&P touched a record high Friday for the eighth consecutive session. Calling the top has been a fool's errand, but then again, it always is.

In a somewhat hyperbolic (albeit wholly accurate) post on Thursday, I called this "blow-off top 2020." Among other milestones hit during the best week for US equities since late August, Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (GOOG) joined the elite $1 trillion valuation club.

(Heisenberg)

The bottom pane is interesting. It's been 70 sessions since the S&P (SPY) fell 1% or more. Over the same period, the liquidity spigots have been wide open. Correlation doesn't equal causation, but suffice to say the Fed's bill buying for reserve management doesn't hurt.

Additional assistance has been provided by what Nomura's Charlie McElligott has aptly described as an "epic" dealer long gamma position.

(Nomura)

"The current 96th %ile aggregate Dealer 'Long $Gamma” position (~$31B between 3290 / 3300 / 3310 alone!) continues to act as a 'gravitational force' for the S&P," he wrote Thursday. He also said that more than a third of the total $Gamma across strikes was set to drop off following expiry, "which should then allow us greater freedom to move in either direction," if it's not all rolled out and up. So that's something to watch going forward.

That affords me an opportunity to remind readers that this is one of the controlling factors for volatility. You might recall that when tensions escalated earlier this month between the US and Iran, I noted in a post for this platform that dealer gamma positioning would help keep things anchored. SocGen underscores that point and puts the current environment in context. Consider this from a note out last week:

As per our estimates, aggregate gamma on the S&P 500 was positive for more than three-fourths of 2019, and hence we believe this to be a significant cause of lower than expected volatility last year. Heavy gamma positioning was also among the main reasons why the S&P 500 escaped any drawdowns amidst all the US-Iran newsflow in the first week of 2020.

Later in the note, the bank writes that on their estimates, "the length of this uninterrupted period of positive gamma on listed options and positive carry on VIX is the longest since 3Q18."

(SocGen)

For what it's worth, the bank also writes that r-squared on the average monthly level of aggregate gamma and realized volatility over that same month is 0.76.

Of course, when volatility is dampened over prolonged periods, systematic strat exposure tends to rise. Leverage from volatility-targeting funds is above the 80th percentile currently and is approaching levels last seen in January of 2018.

You've probably heard a lot of January 2018 parallels lately. Do note that while there are similarities in terms of positioning, there will never be another February 5, 2018. The trigger for what market participants not-so-affectionately refer to as "Vol-pocalypse" was the realization of the rebalance risk inherent in the levered and inverse VIX products. They no longer exist in the same way they did then. "Unless a bomb goes off in the middle of downtown Manhattan in the middle of a trading day, we will never see that amount of short vol need to be rebalanced at the end of the day," McElligott reminds you.

Some of the recent optimism in markets is attributable to the signing of the Sino-US trade deal. As ever, I would remind folks that despite the agreement spanning 86 pages, it is short on concrete commitments. There are no real guarantees that Beijing is going to honor even the letter of the deal, let alone the spirit. Experts have already questioned whether the $200 billion promise to purchase a variety of US goods is feasible.

(Heisenberg)

Maybe it is, maybe it's not, but what I would say is that with the vast majority of the tariffs remaining in place (see visual below), Beijing will have a harder time living up to that promise.

(Heisenberg)

As for the currency pledge, it's meaningless. China is going to do whatever they want to do with the yuan. Everybody knows that. And the "manipulator" tag never made any sense. Yes, China manages the yuan, but over the course of the trade war, Beijing has gone to great lengths (especially during August of 2019 and 2018) to slam the brakes on depreciation after countenancing an initial slide to absorb the tariffs. Of course, the Trump administration is fine with that kind of "manipulation."

The sections on China opening up are fine, but the paragraphs on IP theft and forced technology transfer are wholly unenforceable and the language is hopelessly nebulous. It has no teeth.

But, what matters for markets right now isn't whether this deal is any semblance of "real." Rather, what matters is that hostilities are ostensibly set to abate for a prolonged period, which should mean that traders and investors no longer have to worry about looking up on a Sunday afternoon and finding a tweet about new tariffs. That, in turn, may also allow for manufacturing PMIs to rebound, although news that most of the tariffs will likely remain in place until the US election means protectionism will still hang over the global economy in 2020 like smog on a particularly polluted day in Beijing.

On the bright side, things are looking better for the global economy of late. Most notably, China's activity data for December beat across the board, with industrial production coming in particularly strong. It was the second straight month of improvement and it was accompanied by GDP data that underscored the stabilization narrative.

(Heisenberg)

As an aside, any headlines you might have read Friday that touted the "slowest growth in China in 30 years" (or some derivation of that headline) totally miss the point. You could have written that same headline every quarter last year. The story was the second straight month of solid activity data and GDP that met estimates. That "lowest in 30 years" thing is click-bait - full-stop. There was not a single economist on planet Earth that expected anything other than the slowest growth in 30 years. There were 15 estimates in Bloomberg for January-December (i.e., cumulative) GDP. The "range" on those estimates was 6.1% to 6.2%. For the quarterly print, there were 38 estimates ranging from 5.8% to 6.3%. Any of those figures could be accurately described as the "slowest growth in decades" (or very close to it at the top-end of the quarterly range). My point: Headlines touting the slowest Chinese growth in 30 years on Friday were akin to seeing a 100% chance of rain in the forecast for tomorrow and then, when it rains, walking out on to your porch and screaming: "It is raining!"

In any event, the consensus out there has generally coalesced around the notion that central bank liquidity provision and dovish forward guidance continues to be the cherry on the sundae - the tiebreaker, at least in the minds of investors and traders, when it comes to deciding whether to linger in the casino for another day. Days have a tendency to turn into weeks, which turn into months, and on and on.

The Fed is conscious of this, although some officials are more concerned than others. Here's a bit from a Bloomberg interview with Robert Kaplan this week:

The Federal Reserve’s low interest rates, the perception that there is a high bar to future increases and expansion of its balance sheet are helping to lift asset prices, Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan said. “All three of those actions are contributing to elevated risk-asset valuations,” Kaplan told Michael McKee in an interview Wednesday on Bloomberg Television. “And I think we ought to be sensitive to that.” Kaplan’s views contrast with those of many of his colleagues, who insist the Fed’s resumption of purchases of assets is a technical change that has little or no effect on the value of asset prices. “My own view is it’s having some effect on risk assets,” Kaplan said. “It’s a derivative of QE when we buy bills and we inject more liquidity; it affects risk assets. This is why I say growth in the balance sheet is not free. There is a cost to it.”

Neel Kashkari's take is a bit different, as is Mary Daly's. But as I wrote Friday evening, the whole "debate" is somewhat silly. Both sides are being disingenuous. It's not "QE." It probably will be, eventually, but for right now, the Fed isn't buying coupons. And irrespective of any knock-on effects for risk assets, the overarching intent is to avoid another short-term funding squeeze by reestablishing an abundant reserves regime with a buffer. That, as opposed to a goal of compressing risk premia, driving investors out the risk curve and down the quality ladder to foster the wealth effect.

On the other hand, the idea that the distinction matters is a bit dubious. Regardless of what the overarching goal is, liquidity provision is liquidity provision and there's a signaling effect too. Call it a "chart crime" if you like, but I'd be more inclined to say that "it is what it is":

(Heisenberg)

Ultimately, the shrill cries of "it's all rigged!" become tiresome, though. After all, who cares, right? Even those of you sophisticated enough to be short something are probably net long.

Coming full circle to BofA's "irrationally bullish until peak positioning and peak liquidity," soundbite, the question you have to ask yourself is this: Is it really "irrational" if it's correct?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.