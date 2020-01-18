BNO: More Strength Ahead

Brent fundamentals suggest further upside in the commodity at least for the next few months as OPEC cuts extend through March.

Despite the volatility in the oil trade, the United States Brent Oil Fund (BNO) has delivered a strong 19% return over the last year. This trade has seen its ups and downs, but over the last few months, we have witnessed a consistent and strong rally in the commodity. It is my view that going forward we are going to see continued upside as price breaks into new highs throughout 2020.

Crude Markets

It is my opinion that based on the price chart alone, it is a great time to buy Brent oil.

While we certainly are going to talk about fundamentals in the coming paragraphs, we often can get an idea of what is happening in the underlying fundamentals for any specific instrument by taking a good like at price.

Over the past several months, there has been an accelerating trend of the price of crude increasing. This trend roughly tested an ascending trendline two times before taking off and pushing into a bit of frantic buying in late 2020. Following the Iran attacks and subsequent de-risking fizzle, price has fallen back to the ascending trendline and is currently finding strong support at this location.

Due to the fact that the trend remains intact and we are finding strength at clear support, I believe that we are technically set for this rally to continue in the immediate future which likely translates into a few weeks of additional upside. On this basis alone, we could give a recommendation to buy Brent oil – but in my opinion, we get more value when we actually understand what is driving a trend.

In the case of Brent, the story is largely OPEC and its decisions. OPEC producers account for around a third of the global demand for crude oil and they largely export most of their production through waterborne activity. Brent crude oil is a benchmark grade of oil which is produced in the North Sea – primarily as a waterborne barrel. The chemical properties of the typical OPEC barrel and Brent barrel are relatively similar which means that these two (OPEC barrels and Brent) are direct competitors.

Due to falling crude prices in late 2018, OPEC made the decision to cut production heading into 2019. This set of production cuts was then carried forward into March of 2020 at its June-July meeting of 2019. And most recently, OPEC deepened its cuts by several hundred thousand barrels per day at its December meeting.

The trend here is consistent – OPEC is constraining supply and tightening these constraints in the desire to raise the price higher. Given that OPEC is a direct competitor to Brent, this means that there is a direct relationship between OPEC’s decisions and Brent’s actions. In other words, it would be safe to say that remaining long Brent oil (and therefore BNO) as long as the cuts remain puts you squarely in place to economically benefit from OPEC’s actions.

We can often get lost with counting barrels and all sorts of balancing mathematics when studying the crude markets. But in the case of the OPEC and Brent situation, I believe simplicity goes a long way towards understanding what is happening. This said, we can tangibly see the impacts of OPEC’s cuts on the data globally that we do have.

First off, the total imports into the United States last year came in at the lowest level reported in several decades.

And second off, you can see that these low imports were 100% driven by OPEC because non-OPEC nations stepped up imports but were unable to bring the number high enough to balance the market.

And finally, the persistence and resolve of OPEC has been so consistent that almost every week in 2019 set a 5-year low for its specific week of the year and 2020 is off to a similar start.

We really don’t have the same quality data in other countries which we do for the United States, but it is safe to assume that the picture is similar in most other oil importing nations. As long as OPEC cuts remain in place (at least through March), we will see strength in Brent oil as it is a direct competitor to its barrels. For this reason, we should remain long BNO to capture the OPEC trade.

BNO Specifics

Prior to making a trade in an instrument, we should take a look under the hood. BNO is a fairly simple ETF in that it just takes the United States Oil ETF's (NYSEARCA:USO) methodology (a sister fund from the same ETF provider which holds WTI) and applies it to the Brent markets. This methodology is to hold the front month Brent futures and then two weeks before expiry, roll exposure into the second month contract and then wait a few weeks before doing it again.

This simple methodology exposes traders to a heavy dose of roll yield. For this half of the time in which you will be holding the second month futures contract rather than the front month contract, you will experience the effects of futures converging towards the spot price quite strongly.

In the case of BNO, this is currently a very good thing because OPEC’s cuts have pushed the market strongly into backwardation. To get a flavor for the effects of roll yield, the BNO ETF actually outperformed the price change of Brent oil by around 15%. All of this simply due to holdings in the second month futures contract rolling up towards the spot price of oil in a backwardated market. As long as OPEC cuts remain, this backwardation is likely to persist which means that we are probably going to continue to see strong roll yield in the ETF.

Based on strong Brent technicals, fundamentals, and roll yield factors, it is a wonderful day to buy BNO.

Conclusion

Brent markets are currently exhibiting a strong uptrend with price pulling back to support, giving a good reason to buy BNO. Brent fundamentals suggest further upside in the commodity at least for the next few months as OPEC cuts extend through March. Roll yield remains a strong lifting force for the price of BNO and will remain so for the foreseeable future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.