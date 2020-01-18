Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of January 19

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Increases

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Consolidated Edison (ED) 2/18 3/16 0.74 0.765 3.38% 3.39% 46 Realty Income Corp. (O) 1/31 2/14 0.2275 0.2325 2.20% 3.65% 27 Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) 1/30 2/12 0.4425 0.445 0.56% 6.18% 23 Fastenal Company (FAST) 1/30 2/28 0.22 0.25 13.64% 2.72% 21 ONEOK Inc. (OKE) 1/24 2/14 0.915 0.935 2.19% 4.85% 18 Alliant Energy Corp. (LNT) 1/30 2/18 0.355 0.38 7.04% 2.66% 17 CMS Energy Corp. (CMS) 2/6 2/28 0.3825 0.4075 6.54% 2.48% 14 Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP) 2/27 3/30 0.515 0.5425 5.34% 4.69% 11 STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG) 1/30 2/18 0.119167 0.12 0.70% 4.44% 10

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday January 20

Markets closed in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Tuesday January 21 (Ex-Div 1/22)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) 2/14 0.43 71.18 2.4% 56

Wednesday January 22 (Ex-Div 1/23)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) 2/18 0.7459 126.41 2.4% 63 Pentair Plc (PNR) 2/7 0.19 47.29 1.6% 44 Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) 2/28 0.48 76.59 2.5% 14

Thursday January 23 (Ex-Div 1/24)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years ONEOK Inc. (OKE) 2/14 0.935 77.17 4.9% 18

Friday January 24 (Ex-Div 1/27)

None

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields… or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield American Financial Group Inc. (AFG) 1/27 0.45 1.6% Andersons Inc. (ANDE) 1/23 0.175 2.7% Erie Indemnity Company (ERIE) 1/22 0.965 2.3% HEICO Corp. (HEI) 1/23 0.08 0.1% Landstar System Inc. (LSTR) 1/24 2 0.6% Oracle Corp. (ORCL) 1/23 0.24 1.7% Bank OZK (OZK) 1/24 0.26 3.6% Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) 1/23 0.5125 0.5% Sysco Corp. (SYY) 1/24 0.45 2.2%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

