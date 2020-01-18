Mean Reversion + Valuation = Portfolio Opportunities

However, given the risks and uncertainties, investors must carefully consider whether to adopt such a strategy and to what degree.

Two example "Contrarian Portfolios" outperformed comparable "Conventional Portfolios" over the past 20 years, in two different bear markets, and during a range of future scenarios.

In this follow-up piece, I explore if investors might employ these assets in “Contrarian Portfolios” to achieve superior performance.

My last article, "Mean Reversion + Valuation = Opportunity" cited eleven asset classes that have opportunity for outperformance in the coming decade.

That article led me to ask the follow-on question: Can portfolios constructed with these out-of-favor assets provide superior returns? To begin to answer that, I wanted to know:

How have Contrarian Portfolios performed over long periods when no mean reversion was in play? How did they perform in bear markets? How might they perform in different future scenarios?

Below I’ve constructed two sample test portfolios. They are called “Contrarian Portfolios” because they follow an “all in” strategy that utilizes primarily out of favor asset classes. The portfolios also feature allocations to gold, and foreign and emerging markets equities that are larger than those adopted by the typical U.S. investor.

The portfolios were then evaluated by looking at historical returns, bear market returns and returns under different future scenarios - with varying degrees of mean reversion. I compared them to “Conventional Portfolios” with similar risk characteristics to get a gauge of relative performance.

Portfolio Construction

My preferred investment approach is to follow a passive approach using index funds. As such, I utilize various equity asset classes, bonds and gold as core components of my portfolio. This is also the approach I followed for the example Contrarian Portfolios. Let’s look at each of these components and how they are utilized.

Equities

The chart below from my last article shows the equity asset classes that have opportunities for outperformance. They were chosen based on reversion to the mean and valuations. I also looked at MLPs as an interesting sector. Although they weren’t called out as a mean reversion or valuation opportunity, I like REITs as a long-term core holding within a diversified portfolio. Therefore, they are also included in the Contrarian Portfolios.

A Weighty Decision: Home Bias and International Diversification

This could be an entire article by itself. Rather than get deep into the weeds, I’ll briefly summarize key conclusions from my research. Later I’ll provide research sources for those who want more.

The table below shows that U.S. investors exhibit “home bias.” They hold approximately 79% of their equity allocation in U.S. stocks. In contrast, world investors hold approximately 55%. The data show similar results for non-U.S. investors. In other words, people tend to invest a higher than world weight in their own stock market.

The Conventional Portfolios below utilize the weightings adopted by U.S. investors. But the Contrarian Portfolios utilize world investors’ market cap weightings.

Why Overweight Foreign and Emerging Markets Equities?

There is considerable debate and research regarding what percentage of a portfolio should be allocated to foreign equities. Some things to consider:

Reversion to the Mean and Valuation. The reversion to the mean and valuation analysis alone makes a case for using the world weighting, if not higher, in foreign equities.

Reduced Portfolio Volatility. A Vanguard research report showed that portfolio volatility was reduced most with an allocation to international equities of between 40% and 50%.

Currency Diversification. The dollar might be poised for a reversion to the mean after a 10-year period of strength. Reasons include: 1) the U.S. trade imbalance, 2) the Fed’s monetization of accelerating Treasury debt issuance, and 3) desire among China, Russia and other countries to undermine the dollar. Jeffrey Gundlach is also expecting the dollar to decline.

Emerging Markets Fundamentals. Emerging markets account for 40% of world economic output. Yet they capture only 11% of world equity allocations. They also have higher economic growth and lower debt to GDP ratios than developed countries.

For those who want to go deeper, here are some good research pieces: Global Equity Investing: The Benefits of Diversification and Sizing Your Allocation, How to Win a Currency War (an SA Article), The Future of Emerging Markets, and The Myths of International Investing.

Gold

In my last Seeking Alpha article, I explained my views on gold as a core portfolio component. Gold comprises only about 1% of the world’s investable assets. Accordingly, I don’t include it in the Conventional Portfolios. In contrast, the Contrarian Portfolios allocate a relatively hefty 10% to gold.

Bonds

For the core bond component of the Conventional and Contrarian portfolios, I utilized short-term Treasury bonds. This is also the preferred core bond allocation for my personal portfolio. My primary reason is that I believe they offer the best portfolio protection. I recognize many readers will have other opinions and preferences. That’s perfectly fine. What’s most important is that we use the same bonds for the Conventional and Contrarian portfolios. This enables us to isolate the effects of the out of favor assets on the portfolios.

Contrarian Portfolio Examples

Now let’s look at the Contrarian Portfolio specifics. We have constructed two example portfolios. One has a conservative “30/70” allocation and one a moderately aggressive “70/30” allocation.

Here is the weighting scheme for the portfolios:

The Contrarian Conservative Portfolio has 30% equities, 60% bonds and 10% gold.

The Contrarian Moderately Aggressive Portfolio has 70% equities, 20% bonds and 10% gold.

For the equity component, each portfolio uses the world weightings: 55% U.S., 34% foreign developed markets and 11% emerging markets.

The equity allocation within each region (U.S., Foreign, Emerging) is divided equally among the sub-asset classes.

The Contrarian Portfolios are named as such due to:

Investing primarily in equity classes that demonstrate upside potential due to reversion to the mean and valuation.

Allocating a world market cap weighting of equities, thus avoiding a home bias (for U.S. investors).

Allocating a higher than market-based weighting to gold.

It should be noted that there is a myriad of possible weighting schemes for the portfolios. One could use an optimizer, and various qualitative and quantitative factors to decide. My intention wasn’t to try to construct the optimal portfolio. Rather, I wanted to test some sample portfolios to shed light on the questions posed in the Introduction.

Conventional Portfolios

The simple Conventional Portfolios (table below) were designed as benchmarks for comparing the Contrarian Portfolios. Therefore, they utilize the same equity allocations as their Contrarian counterparts.

The fixed income allocation for the Conventional Portfolios is 10% higher than that of the Contrarian Portfolios since they don’t have an allocation to gold. Another difference is the allocation to U.S., foreign and emerging markets equities. Conventional Portfolio allocations reflect U.S. investors’ actual weighting of U.S. and foreign equities.

Once again, it can’t be overemphasized that there are hundreds or even thousands of portfolio combinations that might be compared. The models above are merely two sample configurations on the risk-return map.

Historical Returns

First, let’s compare the historical returns for the Contrarian and Conventional Portfolios. To do that, we utilized the data cited in my last article (repeated in the table below for convenience).

The table below reflects the returns for the Conservative Portfolios over various time periods. Not surprisingly, the Conventional Conservative Portfolio outperformed the Contrarian Conservative Portfolio by 1.2% per year over the past decade. This was expected due to the recent outperformance of the major U.S. equity indexes.

However, over the past 20 years, the Contrarian Portfolio outperformed by 1.2% per year. This reflected the stagnant U.S. equity market during 2000-2009, when foreign equities outperformed. Gold and REITs, not part of the Conventional Portfolios, also helped by gaining 8.4% and 10.7% per year, respectively. The 30-year and 40-year returns were virtually the same for the two portfolios.

Now let’s turn to the Moderately Aggressive Portfolios. Once again, the Conventional Portfolio outperformed over the past 10 years, this time even more significantly. However, over the past 20 years we see an even larger return advantage (2% per year) for the Contrarian Portfolio. Once again, the 30-year and 40-year returns were essentially the same.

Summary Takeaways:

By design, portfolios constructed primarily with recently underperforming assets added up to overall underperformance over the recent 10 years.

The Contrarian Portfolios, regardless of their level of risk, displayed a distinct advantage in performance over the past 20 years versus their Conventional counterparts. This period included the two worst bear market years of the 21 st century (2002 and 2008).

century (2002 and 2008). In the very long run (30-40 years), the Contrarian Portfolios displayed no return advantage versus the Conventional Portfolios.

Bear Market Returns

What about bear market performance? We added volatile and higher risk assets such as emerging markets equities, value stocks, gold and natural resources equities to the Contrarian Portfolios. Does that make them riskier? I like to look at bear market returns rather than volatility numbers as a more useful gauge of downside risk. Those are shown below for the two worst bear market years of this century - 2002 and 2008.

2002 Performance

Both Contrarian Portfolios significantly outperformed their Conventional counterparts, by 5.8% and 12.1% respectively.

The gains of 8.2% and 2.0% for the Contrarian Conservative and Contrarian Moderately Aggressive Portfolio provided excellent defensive protection compared to the S&P 500 index loss of 21%.

2008 Performance

Both Contrarian Portfolios slightly underperformed their Conventional counterparts, by 1.3% and 2.6% respectively.

The Contrarian Conservative and Moderately Aggressive Portfolios lost 7.0% and 24.4%, respectively, which provided some shelter versus the S&P 500 index loss of 37%.

Combined Performance over Two Bear Market Years

The Contrarian Conservative Portfolio returned an average gain of 0.6% versus a loss of 1.7% for the Conventional Conservative Portfolio.

The Contrarian Moderately Aggressive Portfolio lost 12.5% on average, versus an average loss of 17.3% for the Conventional Moderately Aggressive Portfolio.

Why the Better Bear Results for the Contrarian Portfolios?

The Contrarian Portfolios benefitted from assets that had low or negative correlations with major U.S. equity indexes. The table below highlights (in aqua) the portfolio diversification benefits.

The Contrarian Portfolios fared well in 2002. However, there was very little shelter in 2008. Everything except Short-Term Treasuries and gold were whacked. Many of the Contrarian Portfolio assets lost more than the core U.S. stock index and foreign developed market equity holdings in the Conventional Portfolios.

The takeaway is that uncorrelated assets, along with certain tilts, can provide portfolio diversification benefits. However, their value probably depends on the nature of the bear. Two time periods aren’t enough to draw solid conclusions. The 2002 period came in the wake of 9/11, which was characterized by heightened geopolitical risk and the after-effects of the Y2K tech bust. In contrast, the 2008 bear was characterized by fears of a financial system meltdown and debt defaults. That was a deeper and broader global contagion than the 2001-02 bear. In the latter scenario, international equities outperformed U.S. equities and gold was very strong.

What will the next bear market look like? It’s anybody’s guess. Regardless, it appears the Contrarian Portfolios will hold their own, if not outperform. This may especially be true during the next bear. The reason is that many of the assets have been beaten down and out of favor for some time.

Projected Portfolio Returns in Different Scenarios

In the last article I showed the expected individual asset class returns in three scenarios. I used those same scenarios to generate portfolio return comparisons:

Pessimistic: Major U.S. equity indexes exhibit strong reversion to the mean resulting in very low returns; out of favor asset classes continue their subpar performance at the levels of the past 10 years.

Base Case: Major U.S. equity indexes exhibit some reversion to the mean, resulting in low returns; out of favor asset classes exhibit partial reversion to the mean.

Optimistic: Major U.S. equity indexes perform at their highest historical levels; out of favor asset classes exhibit strong reversion to the mean and perform at their highest historical levels.

The time horizon for the forecasts is the next 7-10 years. For the bond component, I utilized a sample of expert return forecasts (table below).

The chart below compares the Conventional Conservative Portfolio and Contrarian Conservative Portfolio projected returns in each of the three scenarios.

Conservative Portfolio Key Observations:

The Contrarian Portfolio Base Case and Optimistic returns represent a much better risk-return scenario for a portfolio with only 30% exposure to equities compared to an all U.S. equity portfolio expected to return about 5%.

The Contrarian Portfolios outperform the Conventional Portfolio in all three scenarios.

The Contrarian Conservative Base Case expected returns of 4.5% per year are higher than the portfolio’s performance over the past 10 years (3.4% per year), but lower than the past 20 years (5.6%) and 30 years (5.9%).

The Conventional Portfolio Base Case return of 2.9% trails its average for 10 years (4.6%), 20 years (4.4%) and 30 years (5.8%). This is consistent with lower expected U.S. equity and bond returns.

The chart below compares the Conventional Moderately Aggressive Portfolio and Contrarian Moderately Aggressive Portfolio returns in the three scenarios.

Moderately Aggressive Portfolio Key Observations

The Contrarian Portfolio outperforms its Conventional counterpart in the Base Case and Pessimistic scenarios. The performance is equal in the Optimistic scenario.

The Contrarian Portfolio’s Base Case expected return of 7.6% per year is significantly higher than its performance over the past 10 years (5.6% per year), and about equal to the past 20 years (7.8%) and 30 years (7.8%).

The Conventional Portfolio Base Case return of 4.4% per year significantly lags its averages over the past 10 years (8.6%), 20 years (5.8%) and 30 years (7.5%), due to lower expected U.S. equity and bond returns.

Implementation

A full discussion regarding specific funds is beyond the scope of this article. However, the table below provides some examples you might explore. I am considering sharing my methodology for selecting ETFs and funds, along with select recommendations in a future Seeking Alpha piece. Your comments are highly appreciated.

Limitations and Risks

Mean Reversion Uncertainty. Mean reversion might not happen for a long time, or in some cases not at all. I suggest viewing mean reversion over a 7 to 10-year time frame. Investors could lose patience following such a strategy.

Large Variation in Results, Depending on Construction.There are hundreds or even thousands of possible “Contrarian” portfolios that might be constructed. There is also a range of “Conventional Portfolio” models to benchmark against. We can’t conclude from the chosen portfolios and scenarios that all portfolios with contrarian tilts will reap benefits.

No Back-testing. We didn’t run back-tests on whether the strategy worked using various points in time when mean reversion and attractive valuations were present. Such analysis might yield different results.

Margin of Error on Return Projections. The methodology chosen for mean reversion was rather simple. Any return forecast is subject to error. Therefore, the future returns should be considered as “what if scenarios,” not expected outcomes.

Bear Market Returns Vary. Returns for the Contrarian Moderately Aggressive Portfolio were lower in 2008 than for the Conventional Portfolio benchmark. The underlying asset performance will vary by bear market. Only two bear market years were considered.

Returns Exclude Expenses. The returns reflect those for underlying indexes. Investors will realize the index return less 20-40 basis points for fund expenses and tracking error. Fees tend to be higher for foreign and emerging markets. Trading and tax costs aren’t factored in.

All or None or Somewhere in Between?

The example Contrarian Portfolios utilized an “all-in” approach. There was no allocation to recent top performing equity assets. A momentum investor might argue that this foregoes favorable returns. For example, U.S. large cap equities might continue to shine for a long time.

To be sure, last time I indicated that timing reversion to the mean is impossible. Trends can persist for years or even decades. A more balanced approach would be to moderate bets. This can be done by investing in all equity segments, then adding a tilt towards out of favor sectors.

There is a continuum of philosophy. Rob Arnott, founder of Research Affiliates, is at the aggressive end. He tells Barron’s: “Over half of my liquid net worth, meaning my global stock and bond holdings, is emerging markets deep-value stocks. I have big tolerance for maverick risk. Why do I not have 100% in those markets, given that I think they’re the cheapest markets in the world? It’s very simple. Diversification matters.”

At the other end of the continuum is Steven Evanson, founder of Evanson Asset Management: “We recommend the use of an equal asset class weighting strategy for equities… This approach fits with Dimson’s data and seeks to minimize the reductions in individual asset class performance that may occur for twenty years or more.”

Signposts for Entry

If you decide to adopt such a strategy, when is the right entry point? One signal might be a major reversal in performance and/or sentiment. An example might have already occurred with MLPs, which declined dramatically in the fall and since have recovered substantially. Gold rallied last year after years of stagnation. Recently in the wake of the Iran situation, it broke above its 2019 high. The dollar may have already topped. Another gauge is valuation. If the asset classes decline further on a relative basis to the major indexes, it might represent an even better opportunity.

Conclusion

I started out with the question: Can portfolios constructed with out-of-favor assets provide superior returns? We then explored three related questions. In summary, here is what this analysis showed:

The examples suggest that certain Contrarian Portfolios can provide a favorable risk-reward ratio.

Historical returns for the example Contrarian Portfolios were superior over the recent 20-year period (including the recent 10-year underperformance), but about equal over 30 and 40-year periods.

In two bear markets, the Contrarian Portfolios performed better on an average, but slightly worse in one year and much better in the other.

The Contrarian Portfolios significantly outperform their Conventional counterparts in future Base Case and Pessimistic scenarios. They have equal or slightly better performance in the Optimistic scenario.

Investors could benefit from portfolios that contain an above market weighting of:

U.S. large cap value and small cap value equities

Foreign (developed and emerging markets) equities, including small cap, small cap value, and value

Natural resources equities and MLPs

Gold

Note that many of the asset classes are known “factor-based” categories that have been shown to offer long term advantages, irrespective of reversion to the mean situations. Specifically, this includes small cap and value factors. This provides another argument for including them in a portfolio.

Both conservative as well as aggressive investors might benefit from this strategy. The degree of tilt and holding period will likely be the major determinants of results. There are literally thousands of portfolio combinations that investors can employ to meet their personal goals and preferences.

Given the limitations of the analysis, there is uncertainty surrounding the strategy. The safest, surest bet for many passive investors might be to simply employ market-based weights of the major asset classes and enjoy the ride.

Personally, I believe there is a good case for supplementing a balanced, well-diversified index-based portfolio with tilts to the asset classes we reviewed. The reversion to the mean potential, valuations, presence of favorable investing factors, and examples here all point to opportunity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VTV,SLYV,VEA,GWX,VWO,DGS,GNR,AMJ,MLPX,GLD,SGOL,IAU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.