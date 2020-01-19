Del Taco: Suffering From Indigestion

With the minimum wage rising to $15 by 2022 in the state (CA) responsible for more than 75% of the company’s revenue, the headwind on contribution margins should continue.

Shares of Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. are down more than 40% since mid-July as restaurant contribution margins have collapsed.

"Socialism in general has a record of failure so blatant that only an intellectual could ignore or evade it.”― Thomas Sowell

Today, we look at a Busted IPO of a restaurant operator. The name has seen some insider buying of late and also got a mention in one of my favorite ‘Big Bang Theory’ episodes. A full investment analysis follows in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview:

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (TACO) is a Lake Forest, California-based owner, operator, and franchisor of ~586 quick-serve, Mexican-American restaurants located predominantly in the Pacific Southwest. Since its first property opening in 1964, the company has grown into the #2 Mexican quick-serve restaurant concept in the U.S., albeit one-eleventh the size of market leader, Yum! Brands’ (YUM) Taco Bell. Del Taco technically went public in 2014, raising $150.0 million at $10 a share as Levy Acquisition Corp., which in turn used the proceeds to purchase Del Taco in 2015. Its stock currently trades below $8 a share for a market cap of ~$290 million.

The company operates on a fiscal year (FY) ending the Tuesday closest to December 31st, broken into three 12-week quarters and one 16-week fourth quarter (in a typical 52-week year).

Approximately 47% of the company’s locations are owned by franchisees. A typical restaurant is 2,000 to 2,600 sq. ft., seats ~60, and costs ~$1.3 million to construct. The 312 owner/operator sites employ over 7,000 hourly workers.

If you haven’t heard of Del Taco, it is likely because its operations are confined to 14 states with one property in Guam. In fact, 75% of the company’s revenues are generated from its establishments in Southern California. The distinguishing characteristic of Del Taco is the freshness of its offerings that create the aura of a fast-casual experience, except at the speed of a quick-serve operator. Delivery to customer averages just over two minutes with a system-wide FY18 average check of $7.74. Customers appreciate the quality and quickness provided by Del Taco, giving it improved guest experience scores every year since 2012.

Owing to the relative quality of its offerings and the speed at which they are served, Del Taco considers itself positioned in-between fast-casual operators such as Chipotle (CMG) and Qdoba and quick-service providers such as Taco Bell, McDonald’s (MCD), and Restaurant Brands International’s (QSR) Burger King. Overall, there are ~233,000 limited service restaurants in the U.S. generating revenue of ~$256 billion with the fast-casual segment growing in the high single digits. Despite the industry’s almost uncanny growth (e.g. ~25,000 Subway locations in the U.S.), it is experiencing headwinds, which will be addressed shortly.

At the onset of 2019, Del Taco’s growth strategy was essentially the same as it had been over the preceding two years, which included opening new properties at a clip of ~4% annually, or ~25 locations. New venues would be chosen from one of three market types. First, management had identified ~300 locations in the Western U.S. where it could leverage its brand recognition, infrastructure, and economies of scale for greater operating margins – essentially in-filling in established markets. Second, Del Taco targeted the active emerging markets of Atlanta and Oklahoma City to expand its presence as both an owner/operator and franchisor. Lastly, with its flag only planted in 14 states, there was plenty of greenfield to conquer.

The company also placed an emphasis on refranchising locations in non-core markets with a push towards franchises eventually outnumbering owner/operated properties by 55/45 ratio at YE20.

In addition to its build out strategy, the company is playing technology catch-up with the rest of the industry, developing an app in 2018 that now boasts over 800,000 registered users, to which Del Taco can drive targeted marketing campaigns. The company now also provides food delivery through third-party providers Grubhub (GRUB) and Postmates (POSTM), with DoorDash (DOORD) expected to onboard in 4Q19.

Through its operating template, Del Taco was able to generate restaurant contribution margins around 20% and Adj. EBITDA margins of ~15% since being acquired in 2015. The company also exited 2018 with a stretch of 21 consecutive quarters of positive system-wide same-store sales and 26 consecutive quarters of positive company-operated comps. Both those runs came to end in 1QFY19, which also showcased a dismal 16.7% contribution margin (adjusted for the adoption of a new lease accounting standard (0.9%) – Topic 842) and an 11.2% Adj. EBITDA margin (also further adjusted for Topic 842). The quarter was excused to poor weather in SoCal and a late start to Lent. Those explanations carried some weight when 2QFY19 returned more typical results, featuring 2.2% system-wide and 1.7% company-operated comps; 19.7% contribution margins (adj.); and 14.4% Adj. EBITDA margins (further adj.).

However, in-built industry headwinds, to which Del Taco seems more exposed to than its competitors, is weighing heavily on its stock performance since mid-year. First, labor prices have risen substantially over the past few years, mostly due to state-mandated minimum wage hikes, the most prominent of which is in Del Taco’s flagship state of California, where it will rise a $1 per year until reaching $15 in 2022. This law impacts 331 Del Taco restaurants in CA, of which 216 are company-operated. BTIG recently warned of these impacts to the industry.

Food inflation has also been an issue in the fast-food market, particularly avocado prices, a meaningful input at Mexican-themed restaurants. To combat these inflationary pressures, fast-food providers have attempted to pass the increased costs onto the customer with lower store traffic the result. The S&P 600 Small Cap Restaurant Index, although up ~12% on the year, is down ~9% since early September. Bigger cap players McDonald’s and Restaurant Brands International, which owns Popeye’s and Burger King, are also off ~10% from their early September highs. Del Taco, with disproportionate exposure to these undercurrents, is off more than 40% since mid-July.

Part of the selloff occurred after the company confirmed its excessive leverage to these headwinds with the release of its 3QFY19 earnings on October 21, 2019, in which it earned $0.10 a share (Adj.) on revenue of $120.2 million as compared to $0.15 on revenue of $117.8 million in the prior-year period, representing a $0.04 miss versus Street expectations. Del Taco generated 3QFY19 Adj. EBITDA of $14.5 million versus $17.7 million in the prior year, representing a 14% decrease when Topic 842 related adjustments were considered.

System-wide comps, although positive at 1%, were also short of expectations by 0.9% as company-owned comps increased only 0.4% as a 4.1% average check increase was mostly offset by a 3.7% drop in traffic. Restaurant margins fell significantly to 16.8% from 19.9% a year ago. While 70 of the 310 basis point miss was attributable to the aforementioned Topic 842 changes and another 40 basis points were the result of advertising spend timing, the other 200 basis points were on Del Taco. Food (50 bps) and paper (20) inflation contributed 70 basis points; labor was responsible for 50 basis points; while supplies, insurance, and property taxes contributed 90 basis points.

Owing to the company’s 3QFY19 performance and reduced expectations for 4QFY19, management was forced to lower its FY19 outlook. System-wide comps are now expected at 1% versus previously anticipated low single digits. Company restaurant sales are now expected at $474.5 million, down from $486 million. Restaurant contribution margin sans Topic 842 impact was reduced from 19.1% to 17.9% while Adj. EBITDA was revised to $64.0 million from $67.8 million.

Management is moving away from its prior store growth strategy for 2020, looking to add 20 restaurants system-wide, with only five to ten earmarked as company-owned. This limited buildout would leave additional capital to be deployed toward investment in existing locations – most likely labor-saving technology enhancements – share buybacks and debt repayment. The company also announced the refranchising of 23 restaurants in three non-core markets that should close near or just after YE19.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary:

Del Taco exited 3QFY19 with cash of $8.6 million and debt of $166.3 million due August 2020. The company currently has additional borrowing capacity of $83.7 million. A share buyback authorization with $22.3 million remaining was not tapped in 3QFY19. Del Taco does not pay a dividend.

There has been very little analyst commentary on the company during the past year. Overall, the prognosticators have a mixed outlook with three buy, one outperform, and two hold ratings. Their median twelve-month price target is $12 a share.

Board member Eileen Aptman has been a buyer of TACO, taking down more than 63,000 shares in early December.

Verdict:

Fighting labor headwinds (~33% of revenue) that will likely increase ~6% per annum between 2020 and 2022 and essentially devoid of catalysts besides menu price increases and a steady long-term strategy of adding new locations and refranchising, Del Taco reportedly hired bankers with the idea of exploring a possible sale back in August. The company declined to comment on this rumor. Owing to the five-month selloff, the market now values each Del Taco owner/operator location at ~$930,000. With a $1.3 million price tag to construct, it is easy to see why management is pumping the brakes on expansion and raising capital via refranchising.

However, in addition to a lower share price, Del Taco could have much for a potential suitor to like. First, it has significant demographic tailwinds as its menu options appeal to the fastest growing segment of the population. Latin Americans are projected to comprise 20% of the American population in 2030. Second, for a deep-pocketed investor, there are 36 states in which expansion will not cannibalize any existing business. Additionally, any greenfield investments will diversify Del Taco away from the significant labor inflation in California. It would certainly fit nicely in Restaurant Brands International’s portfolio.

That said, outside a buyout I don't see any immediate drivers of capital appreciation on this name. Labor headwinds are likely to continue for the foreseeable future and its home state is not exactly 'business friendly'. Del Taco seems to a be well-run company in a very tough business. Therefore, we are passing on making any investment recommendation on this name that seems hindered by being stuck at the Hotel California.

"There are only two ways of telling the complete truth - anonymously and posthumously.”― Thomas Sowell

