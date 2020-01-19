Managed Futures: Strong Start, Weak Finish

Managed futures funds can be integrated into investor portfolios without sacrificing exposure to other assets by reallocating marginally to leveraged equity funds, freeing up capital.

Some managed futures funds have done a reasonable job of outperforming during equity drawdowns and so make a case for inclusion in investor portfolios.

Overall, investors should not expect managed futures strategies to outperform cash in the absence of certain types of market drawdowns.

Returns over the last decade, however, have been anemic, and it's not clear whether this is going to change in the medium term.

The managed futures pitch is very attractive - make money whether markets go up or down. And strong early market returns have apparently delivered on this promise. In the last decade or so, however, the performance of managed futures funds has been disappointing, and it is not clear what will change this. In this article, we review the performance, risk characteristics and drivers of this investment strategy. Investors who wish to own this strategy without sacrificing returns in other parts of their portfolios may be able to maintain their equity beta via leveraged equity products while reallocating the freed-up cash to a managed futures fund.

A Bit Of History

Managed futures, also known as trend-following or CTAs, have been around for at least half a century. At its heart, this strategy seems deeply counterintuitive on two fronts. First, the strategy trades on past returns - effectively "market timing" - something that investors are often told is not supposed to work.

Secondly, the strategy of "buying high to sell higher" is effectively an anti-value strategy in the sense that the strategy buys assets which have gotten more expensive and sells assets which have gotten cheaper. This type of investing goes against decades of fundamentally-focused investing espoused by Benjamin Graham and Warren Buffett.

Trend-following as an investment strategy goes back at least two centuries. David Ricardo, a British economist, who believed and personally practiced "cutting losses short" and "letting winners run". In the 20th century, pioneers like Charles Dow and Jack Dreyfus used momentum and relative strength to amass huge returns in stock trading.

Managed futures as an investment strategy began with the introduction of financial futures contracts across multiple asset classes like stocks, interest rates, commodities and others in the second half of the last century. Since then, over $300bn AUM has accumulated in investment vehicles which run some type of managed futures strategies.

The Premise Of Managed Futures

A number of academic studies have shown that momentum or trend-following generates excess returns across various periods, regions and asset classes. What explains this phenomenon? The answer to this question is important to gauging the sustainability managed futures strategies. If these strategies rely on ephemeral factors, then any excess returns may be arbitraged away making them unsuitable for long-term, low-turnover investors.

The tentative evidence on this front appears to be positive. Momentum or trend-following appears to have both a risk-based as well as behavioral explanations. This should limit the market's ability to easily arbitrage it away.

The risk-based explanation for momentum suggests that trending assets are more likely to suffer crashes and lead to negative skew (i.e. longer left tail returns).

The behavioral explanation for momentum has to do with herding and anchoring bias which make investors under-react to information as well as re-enforce existing market movements.

The Promise Of Managed Futures

Managed futures investing is usually pitched as having a number of attractive features. First, returns are quite competitive over the long-term with lower drawdowns and volatility.

Source: SG

Secondly, managed futures provide diversification and positive returns during risk-off market periods. This behavior is often described as "crisis alpha". Because managed futures are responsive to turns in various assets, they should perform particularly well during periods of large and extended drawdowns. This makes trend-following behave like long straddles that have payoffs for large moves on either side.

Source: AQR

Thirdly, managed futures have low correlations to other major asset classes which makes them welcome additions to investor portfolios.

The Challenges of Managed Futures

The first challenge is poor performance over the last decade or so. While performance over the first few decades of the strategy was stellar, the last 5 to 10 years have been decidedly subpar.

Two major CTA indices, the BTOP 50 and SocGen CTA indices, have returned 1% and 2% per annum respectively since the end of the financial crisis. The chart below shows the performance of the SocGen CTA Index. There is a clear break in the total return trendline after about 2010 after which the index has had larger volatility and drawdowns and lower trend return.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC

It's not clear why this happened. One guess could be that the strategy AUM has grown sufficiently large to impact the market which presents the second challenge for the strategy. Because managed futures funds rebalance according to trend, the actual fact of rebalancing could feed back into the market and cause larger whipsaws.

Source: aiSource

The third challenge is illustrated by the CME analysis of disaggregated returns of managed futures, as proxied by the Barclays CTA Index. This analysis showed that managed futures returns are composed of three sources: the short-term "cash" rate, the risk premium, and a "crisis alpha" which is the CTA return during periods of equity drawdowns. The analysis shows that over the 16-year period, CTA strategies have not delivered any risk premium over the short-term rate and crisis-alpha. This means that outside of the equity drawdown periods, CTA returns have been comparable to short-term rates.

Source: CME

This would all be fine if not for two problems. Since the financial crisis, both short-term rates and CTA crisis alpha returns have collapsed. The reason why short-term rates are significantly lower is well-known, however, why crisis alpha returns have disappeared is not all that clear. Out of the five double-digit drawdown periods since the end of the financial crisis, CTA returns (proxied by the BTOP 50 and SocGen CTA indices below) have been close to zero on average.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC

This could be because of the large strategy AUM which can contribute to and exacerbate whipsaws. It could also be because of the changing micro-structure of financial markets where an increasing share of the market is traded by algos which can worsen liquidity and lead to gappy trading. In a market dominated by sharp reversals, trend-following strategies will tend to struggle.

Managed futures strategies performed particularly poorly in February 2018 during the brief period of Volmageddon. Both stocks and managed futures sold off sharply in February 2018; however, stocks then continued rallying while managed futures likely switched away from stocks and failed to participate in the subsequent rally.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC

Perhaps the saving grace or hope is that now that the short VIX futures products have died or deleveraged, liquidity-induced drawdowns are less likely.

The fourth challenge is the large and complex set of managed futures strategies which makes it difficult for investors to gauge the investment that is right for them. Trend-following, while it may sound simple, can come in large number of variations. Various strategy flavors include counter-trend, arbitrage, macro and others. Asset class composition can vary widely from single-asset like commodities to a large number of asset classes. The type of trend-following can also come in absolute or relative types. Finally, a given strategy can lean to other risk factors such as carry as well as momentum.

This large platter of strategy choices inevitably leads to a wide dispersion and low persistence of returns making it difficult for investors to gauge which strategies work best and requiring a large number of holdings in order to diversify away strategy risk.

The fifth challenge is that managed futures are not easy to think about intuitively and particularly from a valuation perspective. For instance, when traditional assets fall in price, investors can gauge the new cheaper valuations of these assets against the current macro environment to decide whether the new valuations are more attractive. If managed futures strategies fall, it does not make them "cheaper" - they were simply on the wrong side of the market. This makes it harder to maintain conviction and amend allocations.

Managed Futures Fund Landscape

In this section we analyze 20 managed futures open-end funds consisting of 3 ETFs and 17 mutual funds. It may seem odd to limit the $300bn managed futures industry to what is a relatively small portion of it, however, in our view most retail investors are more comfortable with the standardized open-end fund wrapper and may not be willing to embark on direct CTA investments.

Total returns have been disappointing for both mutual funds and ETFs, though the former has at least generated a positive return.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC

Compared against major asset classes that have put in healthy returns, managed futures funds have tread water.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC

Managed futures funds have not done a great job during periods of equity drawdowns, generating positive returns only two out of five times. The chart below shows that bonds have done a better job of diversifying negative equity performance.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC

How have managed futures open-end funds performed relative to the large CTA indices? The answer appears to be that they have underperformed somewhat in aggregate, but not excessively so.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC

Where does this all leave investors?

While overall managed futures funds performance has been lackluster, there has been wide dispersion in performance.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC

It's far from obvious that fund performance is persistent or that it's possible to forecast future performance. That said, a good set of metrics to focus on in our view is the average SPY drawdown return vs. the worst fund's one-year drawdown. This identifies funds that have performed particularly well during periods of stock weakness and that have also minimized their own drawdowns.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC

How can investors integrate managed futures funds into their portfolios?

The apparent collapse in returns of managed futures funds over the last decade makes for a difficult case for their inclusion in investor portfolios. This is because managed futures funds will inevitably displace components which have a clear and transparent purpose: income from credit instruments, total returns from stocks, and protection and dry powder from cash and high-quality bonds. One way to squeeze in managed futures without sacrificing these sources of returns is to use leveraged equity funds which maintain a desired equity exposure while freeing up capital to invest elsewhere.

Conclusion

Managed futures make an appealing case for allocation: diversification and crisis alpha. Returns of managed futures funds over the last decade, however, have been anemic, and it's not clear whether this is going to change anytime soon. That said, not all funds are created equal and some managed futures funds have performed better than others when it mattered. We identify funds that have generated positive returns during equity drawdowns while also limiting their own drawdowns over the last decade. One way to integrate these funds into investor portfolios without sacrificing exposure is to use leveraged equity ETFs which frees up capital for managed futures funds.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.