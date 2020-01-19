Dividend Growth Stocks Of Tomorrow: Texas Roadhouse, Inc.

The stock is fairly valued in our view, but we caution against investing in the restaurant sector without a sizable margin of safety.

Texas Roadhouse owns and operates a chain of more than 500 casual dining steakhouses in the US and in international markets.

Dividend growth investing is a popular and largely successful approach to generating wealth over long periods of time. We will be spotlighting numerous dividend up-and-comers to identify the best "dividend growth stocks of tomorrow." We go into the restaurant business and take a bite out of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). The company is posting strong growth in what is typically a cut-throat casual dining industry. With great financials, Texas Roadhouse has strong momentum as a total returns investment with dividend growth potential. With US concentration and a red-hot US consumer economy, we question whether Texas Roadhouse can sustain its operating momentum in the years ahead. Investors should be looking for a margin of safety because things can change quickly in the restaurant business.

The Texas Roadhouse, Inc. is a casual dining restaurant chain that operates in the United States and internationally. The company consists of more than 500 locations that are primarily Texas Roadhouse, as well as a small subsidiary called "Bubba's". The restaurant style is a Texas themed steakhouse. The company operates primarily with corporate owned facilities, with a mix of franchisees.

Source: Texas Roadhouse, Inc.

The business generates more than $2.6 billion in annual revenues and has managed strong growth over the past decade. Over that time frame, revenues have grown at a CAGR of 10.76% and EBITDA at a rate of 10.08%.

Source: YCharts

Fundamentals

The restaurant sector has a lot of variables that can impact its profitability over time. To better understand the ebbs and flows of Texas Roadhouse and its strengths/weaknesses, we will review a number of key operating metrics.

We review operating margins to make sure that Texas Roadhouse is consistently profitable. We also want to invest in companies with strong cash flow streams, so we look at the conversion rate of revenue to free cash flow. Lastly, we want to see that management is effectively deploying the company's financial resources, so we review the cash rate of return on invested capital (CROCI). We will do all of these using three benchmarks:

Operating Margin - Consistent/expanding margins over time

FCF Conversion - Convert at least 10% of sales into FCF

CROCI - Generate at least 11-12% rate of return on invested capital

Source: YCharts

The restaurant business is notoriously competitive, so most business models are quite lean. The company's slightly eroding operating margins in recent years have been primarily driven by increases in minimum wages throughout the US. Restaurants are often labor intensive, and companies are not always able to completely pass along increased labor costs to customers. Despite this pressure, Texas Roadhouse has done a nice job increasing its FCF efficiency and its rate of return on invested capital. Overall, Texas Roadhouse is doing a solid job given the sector it operates in. For some context, investors can check out our recent profile on The Cheesecake Factory (CAKE), a chain restaurant that we assigned a "Bullish" rating on. Texas Roadhouse is operating roughly in line with this indirect competitor.

With any potential investment, the company's balance sheet can have a big impact on how it operates over time. A company that is over-leveraged may see its cash flow restricted - even put investors at risk. A strong balance sheet gives a company insulation against a downturn in the business and financial flexibility to pursue opportunistic growth (such as an acquisition).

Source: YCharts

Texas Roadhouse is currently in fantastic financial shape. The company carries no long-term debt on its balance sheet. The $99 million in cash on hand is an additional resource for management to use strategically.

Dividend & Buybacks

Texas Roadhouse is relatively new to dividend growth, but the company is gaining traction. The company has raised its payout for the past nine years, going back to 2011 when it first began paying a dividend. The payout now totals an annual sum of $1.20 per share, resulting in a 2.11% yield. This is roughly in line with 10-year US Treasuries, so income-oriented investors may only see limited appeal here.

Source: YCharts

Investors looking for growth will have a bit more to gain in Texas Roadhouse. The company's dividend has grown at a CAGR of 14.9% over the past five years, and that momentum has increased with raises of 20% and 19% over the past two years. The dividend consumes just 43.82% of cash flow, leaving room for additional growth - although it's likely that this slows down soon. We expect a 10%-15% dividend growth rate for as long as the business maintains its strong top-line growth.

Source: YCharts

The company does buyback stock, but does it inconsistently. The $144 million spent over the past year is an outlier from the company's track record. The current float of 69 million is only slightly less than the amount of shares from a decade ago. When the company's organic growth slows down, we may see management turn to buybacks more frequently, but EPS is growing 13.71% annually already.

Growth Opportunities & Risks

Texas Roadhouse is a popular dining destination, and this has been reflected in the restaurant's growth figures. In a competitive sector, Texas Roadhouse has been able to drive the majority of its growth through increased traffic. This takes pressure off of having to raise prices for growth and in turn enables the restaurant to remain competitive. Through three quarters of FY2019, comparable sales are up 4.8%.

Source: Texas Roadhouse, Inc.

While this is solid growth on its own, the company is also expanding its footprint in the market. The company has averaged between 20 and 30 new locations each year, and many areas of the country such as the west coast, upper midwest, and parts of the northeast remain minimally penetrated. By expanding its footprint roughly 3%-5% each year, this will further aid revenue growth.

Lastly, the company's minimal international footprint is a long-term opportunity. With just 24 locations outside of the United States, the company has a large runway should Texas Roadhouse find traction with international demographics.

Despite the company's growth record over the past decade and forward-looking prospects, there are some sizable risks that investors need to consider. The large concentration in the US is currently benefiting from a red-hot economy where sky-high consumer sentiment is driving expenditures such as eating out. When the economy eventually cools off, consumers will be more conscious of spending money, which will certainly hurt restaurant chains such as Texas Roadhouse.

Source: YCharts

Additionally, the restaurant business is very labor intensive. There is continued political awareness of worker wages, and pressure for a higher federal minimum wage. Political discourse has even touched on altering wage regulations for workers whom rely primarily on tips. Something like this would shift a larger onus onto restaurants for compensation and create tremendous margin pressure (and pressure to increase prices to consumers).

Valuation

Shares of Texas Roadhouse have had a 2019 filled with volatility. At almost $58 per share, the stock now trades right in the middle of its 52-week range ($47-$67).

Source: YCharts

Texas Roadhouse will finish the year with approximately $2.37 EPS, according to analyst projections. This would assign an earnings multiple of 24.39X to the stock, which is roughly in line with its 10-year median PE of 23.38X.

We also look at valuation as a function of cash flow. The company's current FCF yield of 4.34% is near its highest levels in 5-6 years.

Source: YCharts

But does this mean that Texas Roadhouse is an attractive stock today? Texas Roadhouse is currently benefiting from tailwinds (strong consumer economy) that may reverse at some point in the next five years. Traffic is the name of the game for restaurant stocks, and Texas Roadhouse has done well in this area. When consumers begin tightening up their wallets, how much momentum will Texas Roadhouse lose? While the stock certainly isn't egregiously expensive, there isn't a real margin of safety for investors who wish to hold the stock for a long term time frame. If the stock were to drop another 10%-15%, it would provide some cushion to absorb negative sentiment when the operating climate eventually softens. This would mean an approximate target price of $49-$52 per share.

Wrapping Up

Texas Roadhouse is both improving its operating metrics and producing traffic-based growth within its restaurants. In a brutally competitive sector, these are good signs for the company's future as it strives to expand. While the stock isn't terribly expensive, things can rapidly change for better/worse in this business and the stock currently lacks a margin of safety. We aren't overly bullish on restaurant companies because of how dynamic competitive moats can be, but Texas Roadhouse can be a solid performer at the right price.

