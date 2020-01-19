RTI Surgical: Pure Play On Spinal Implants Has Upside In 2020

We think shares have more upside as this unique company positions itself as the leader in a growing medical device niche.

The company intends to focus on its spinal implants business, which it sees as presenting better differentiation and strong growth opportunities.

RTIX announced the sale of its "OEM" segment at a premium to the company's total market cap resulting in its share price nearly doubling on the report.

RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) designs and manufactures biologic, metal and synthetic implants specializing in applications for the human spine. The company just announced it agreed to sell its "OEM" product segment to Montagu Private Equity LLP for $490 million. This is a major transaction considering RTIX was trading at a market capitalization of just $200 million before the deal. The stock initially surged by over 100% on the report. Putting the numbers together, we think the deal positively transforms the company in both its strategic direction and financial position, representing a bullish outlook with more upside in 2020.

(Source: Finviz.com)

The New RTI Surgical

The OEM business divested here generated $175 million in revenue in 2018 and represented about 63% of the company's total. For context, OEM includes a portfolio of specialty and niche surgical hardware and implants developed and manufactured per specification for customers among leading medical technology companies like Stryker Corporation (SYK), and Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH). This was essentially the cash driver for TRIX with more predictable margins and steady growth. The company now intends to focus on its "Spine" segment which it sees as presenting higher growth, higher margins, and greater differentiation capabilities.

(Source: Company IR)

With the proceeds from the transaction, RTIX intends to repay its current debt position of $170 million and transition to a pure-play global spine company. While the new RTI Surgical will initially have a smaller revenue base compared to the combined legacy operation, the company will be debt free with an excess balance sheet cash position between $175 and $200 million to support growth. From the press release:

“Following the transaction, we believe RTI will be a global pure play spine company with tremendous fundamentals and exciting long-term growth prospects. We estimate the spine business will have generated global revenues in the range of $118 million to $119 million with gross margins of approximately 75% in 2019. Immediately, post-transaction, the continuing business is expected to be debt-free and have approximately $175 million to $200 million of cash on the balance sheet to support its growth, which will be further driven by our Novel Therapies and an expected minimum of 10 new product introductions during each of the next two years.”

A Pure-Play on Human Spine Implants

The spine business is a combination of various specialized devices and implants grouped between established therapies along with developing novel applications. The growth strategy is based on offering differentiated and first-to-market surgical devices and therapies. RTI included a comment in the press release that it intends to launch a minimum of 10 new products as novel therapies in each of the next two years highlighting what is a current capital-intensive investment stage.

(Source: Company IR)

Among the many current products in the portfolio, the company thinks its "coflex" titanium spine implant to treat moderate to severe spinal stenosis represents a market opportunity of $3.3 billion. Expansion into the international market is also seen as a growth driver.

(Source: Company IR)

The Stock Appears Cheap

Considering the current market cap of $325 million and management guidance of 2019 Spine segment sales between $118 and $119 million, the stock is currently trading at a price to sales multiples of 2.8x on the stand-alone spine business. What's interesting here is that following the repayment of the debt, nearly 60% of the company's value is in its cash position estimated to be between $175 and $200 million post-transaction. It follows that the market is currently valuing the Spine business ex-cash at just 1.3x at the low-end of the cash position estimate.

We also know that in the last reported quarter for the period ended September 30th, the Spine business (which also includes the "international" segment) reached revenues of $31.1 million, up 16.4% year over year. Over the nine months year to date, revenues increased by 20% compared to 2018. Overall impressive growth numbers.

(Source: Company IR/ author annotation)

To summarize, we have a company that is a leader in a medical device niche, no debt, growing at nearly 20%, and valued at 1.3x sales excluding the cash position. The appearance here is that the stock is cheap and could have a significant upside. All of this assumes the OEM transaction goes through the likely approval by RTI shareholders, and the buying PE firm passes regulatory scrutiny.

The case here is that over the coming months, several catalysts could drive the next leg higher in the stock price. Management could come out with strong growth guidance for the year ahead which should support further momentum in the stock price. New product launches or positive clinical data would also be seen as supportive to the growth outlook.

On the other hand, we highlight some uncertainties including the outlook for profitability (or lack thereof) as the main risk in the near-term. It's unclear what the earnings outlook is and when the company expects to reach profitability. Shares are likely to be volatile in the near-term as the market better understands the company and processes this new strategic direction.

Takeaway

RTIX caught our attention this week following a massive 100% one-day rally in its share price. The company divesting its OEM business to focus on the more differentiated and higher growth spine implant medical device business is a positive in our view. We are bullish on the stock and see more upside in 2020 on valuation.

We rate RTIX as a buy with a price target of $5.60 representing 27% upside from the current level and a ~3.5x multiple on 2019 Spine segment revenues.

Considering the company is not currently profitable and the financial outlook is uncertain, this remains a speculative stock that is likely to see significant volatility going forward. Monitoring points include updated management guidance for 2020 and news related to new product launches.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in RTIX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.