Real Yields Are Too Low To Make New TIPS Investments Attractive

The current inflation breakeven rate of 1.75% is reasonable, but inflation expectations have been rising, making TIPS more expensive versus nominal Treasurys.

TIPS have had a great run over the last year, but wasn't the time to buy a year ago?

The Treasury will offer a new 10-year TIPS at auction Thursday. Real yields are currently running at about 0.09%.

The U.S. Treasury will offer $14 billion in a new 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Security at auction Thursday. This is CUSIP 912828Z37, and the coupon rate and real yield to maturity will be determined by the auction.

I'm not likely to be a buyer, even though 10-year issues are the "sweet spot" of TIPS investing, usually offering the optimal above-inflation yield versus length of term. But right now real yields on TIPS - across all maturities - are too low to make them attractive.

A TIPS is an investment that pays a coupon rate well below that of other Treasury investments of the same term. But with a TIPS, the principal balance adjusts each month (usually up, but sometimes down) to match the current U.S. inflation rate. So the "real yield to maturity" of a TIPS indicates how much an investor will earn above inflation.

As of Friday's market close, the U.S. Treasury was estimating that a full-term 10-year TIPS would yield 0.09%, a whopping 83 basis points below the yield of a year ago. In the last year, the Federal Reserve has instituted three 25-basis-point cuts in its Federal Funds Rate, spurring these sharp declines in yield.

The Fed's rate cuts have been great news for holders of TIPS mutual funds and ETFs, with those funds providing a total return of more than 8% over the last year. But in contrast, the news isn't great for investors seeking new buy-and-hold investments in TIPS: Real yields are too low to be attractive.

Here is a look at the history of 10-year real yields since 2010:

The 10-year history shows that real yields can dip far lower than where they stand today, just above zero. So for a TIPS trader betting on a weaker U.S. economy and future Fed stimulus, this new TIPS auction could be very attractive. For a buy-and-hold investor in TIPS, however, this is a grim picture.

The time to buy TIPS was a year ago, when the real yield for a new 10-year TIPS came in at 0.919% for an auction on January 17, 2019.

A simple rule: I'm not buying a 10-year TIPS with a real yield below 0.50%.

The I-Bond alternative

Another inflation-protected investment, U.S. Series I Savings Bonds, can be purchased through April 30, 2020, with a fixed rate of 0.2%, 11 basis points higher than the current yield on a 10-year TIPS. That fixed rate is equivalent to the I-Bond's real yield, and in more normal times, I-Bonds have a real yield about 50 to 75 basis points lower than that of a 10-year TIPS. Today, they have an 11 basis point advantage. I-Bonds are clearly the better investment. Take a look at the real yields of I-Bond versus TIPS since June 2019:

Keep in mind that I-Bonds have a flexible maturity, and can be sold after one year with a 3-month interest rate penalty, or after five years with no penalty. They pay tax-deferred interest (not true with TIPS) and have much better protection against deflation. When I-Bonds yield more than a 10-year TIPS, buy I-Bonds.

Of course, the problem with I-Bonds is that the Treasury limits electronic purchases at Treasury Direct to $10,000 per person per calendar year, plus the opportunity to get $5,000 in paper I-Bonds in lieu of a federal tax return. That means investors have to make a commitment to invest every year, even at low yields, to build a large cache of inflation-protected I-Bonds.

My advice: In 2020, buy I-Bonds first, then consider an investment in TIPS.

Inflation breakeven rate

With a 10-year nominal Treasury currently yielding 1.84% as of Friday's market close, a new 10-year TIPS would have an inflation breakeven rate of 1.75%, very close to the average inflation over the last 10 years, 1.8%. So that's a reasonable number, but a bit higher than recent trends. Here's a look at the 10-year inflation breakeven rate since 2010:

When inflation expectations rise higher than about 2.2%, TIPS are expensive versus nominal Treasuries. When they fall below about 1.6%, TIPS are cheap versus nominals. At this point, TIPS seem reasonably priced, but inflation expectations are starting to rise. As that happens, TIPS yields will fall relative to nominal yields. That's exactly what has been happening in the last three months, with the iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) greatly outperforming the overall Treasury market.

Conclusion: TIPS aren't attractive right now

TIPS mutual funds have had a great run over the last year, providing total returns of more than 8% as real yields declined. But with real yields for 10-year TIPS approaching zero, new investments in TIPS aren't attractive, especially for buy-and-hold investors.

Consider I-Bonds as an alternate inflation-protected investment.

If you are building a TIPS ladder and want to move forward with an investment at this auction, make sure to track the Treasury's current yield estimate, which is updated at the end of each weekday. (Monday is a federal holiday, however.)

I will be posting the auction results after the close at 1 p.m. EST Thursday.

Here is a history of recent TIPS auctions with a 9- to 10-year term:

