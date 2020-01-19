Zscaler: Material Deceleration On The Horizon

It's been an exceptional start to the year for the Software Group, with the Software ETF up 7% to start the year and the ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) up 6%, both outperforming the S&P 500 (SPY). Zscaler (ZS) has benefited from this strength, and is up over 30% year-to-date, making up for its lackluster H2 2019 performance of (-) 38% after the stock endured a mini bear market following lackluster earnings guidance in the company's fiscal Q3 2019 results. While valuation improved significantly from extreme levels in Q3, the new issue for the stock is a trend of material deceleration on the horizon. Based on this, I see no reason to chase the stock at current levels above $61.00.

Investors in Zscaler have been on a roller coaster ride the past year, with the stock holding the title of the leading software performer to finish Q2 2019 before being halved in the back half of last year. The catalyst for the fall from grace was a mediocre fiscal Q3 2019 earnings report that didn't come remotely close to justifying a revenue multiple of 40. This prompted a nearly 60% decline in Zscaler's stock and was a wake-up call to investors used to buying every double-digit dip. Fortunately, the stock is off to a much better start in FY-2020 and has managed to put up a 30% return in the first 12 trading days alone. This incredible performance has helped Zscaler to regain the title as the top-performing software stock to start the year, as well as the #1 ranked gainer for 2020 among the iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP).

Investors in Zscaler are likely cheering on this massive outperformance, but the stock has its work cut out for it in 2020. Not only is the stock battling a high likelihood of material deceleration in sales growth, but it's also sporting a technical chart that remains messy. Based on fiscal Q2 2020 estimates, Zscaler's revenue growth rate is expected to slow by 900 basis points sequentially, and only decelerate further into the back half of 2020. Let's take a closer look at the company's growth metrics below:

Beginning with annual earnings per share [EPS], the company's earnings trend is exceptional, despite what's expected to be a minor hiccup in FY-2020. As we can see from the chart below, Zscaler finally flipped to profitability in FY-2019 after reporting annual EPS of $0.24. This trend is likely to turn lower and drop more than 30% year-over-year to $0.15 in FY-2020, but I don't see this as a significant issue. The reason for this is that the drop-off is expected to be a one-off, as estimates are looking for new all-time highs in annual EPS for FY-2021 at $0.28. Given that the market is forward-looking, the drop-off in FY-2020 is old news, and nothing for investors to get hung up on here.

As William O'Neil has pointed out in the "A" of his CANSLIM criteria, the best growth companies with the most outstanding performance can consistently grow annual EPS at a rate of 24% or more. Based on FY-2021 estimates of $0.28, Zscaler's annual EPS should grow at a pace of 80% or higher for their next fiscal year, with this trend expected to continue at a similar rate for FY-2022. This strong growth rate in the coming two years suggests that we can discount the FY-2020 hiccup, as long as this does end up being just a 1-year hiccup for the stock. Given the 85% growth rate in FY-2021 and expected 57% growth rate in FY-2022, Zscaler has one of the most impressive forward earnings trends in the US market currently.

If we move over to quarterly revenue growth rates, however, things are a little less positive. As the chart below shows, Zscaler averaged a quarterly revenue growth rate of 53% in FY-2018, and 59% in FY-2019, but saw sales growth of only 48% year-over-year in fiscal Q1 2020. The fiscal Q1 2020 reported revenue of $93.6 million represented a 500 basis point slowdown sequentially from the 53% growth rate in Q4 2019, translating to a quarter of what I would term material deceleration. While a single quarter of material deceleration is not a huge issue, multiple quarters are, and that's what we're looking at for Zscaler.

As we can see from the chart above, fiscal Q2 2020 revenue estimates are currently sitting at $103.7 million, representing only 39% growth year-over-year. Unless Zscaler can trounce these estimates, this would represent a more than 2-year low in quarterly revenue growth rates, and a massive 900 basis point deceleration sequentially. This slowdown would trump the 800 basis point deceleration we saw in Q4 2018 (53% from 61%), and is also occurring from lower levels. Therefore, this is an issue and not an anomaly that can be discounted.

If we look further ahead to fiscal Q3 2020, revenue estimates are pegged at $108.1 million, representing only 37% revenue growth year-over-year. This would mark yet another quarter of deceleration and another 2-year low in revenue growth rates. While earnings estimates are not set in stone, this underwhelming growth on a comparable basis is not a great sign for Zscaler. Fiscal Q4 2020 estimates aren't any better, with a high likelihood for another quarter of sub 40% growth year-over-year, based on the projected growth of 35%.

I prefer to use a two-quarter average for revenue growth rates as it helps to smooth out any lumpy quarters and better dictates the overall trend. As we can see from the chart above, this deceleration is not a one-quarter anomaly but is part of a pattern of a meaningful slowdown. Based on the fact that the two-quarter average for revenue growth rates has gone from a period of acceleration to deceleration and is down 20% from its highs, it's not surprising the stock was derailed in Q3. However, if the company cannot put up a few blow-out quarters and report revenue well above estimates, the two-quarter average is likely to drop to 38% by fiscal Q3 2020. This figure would represent a drop of over 1,200 basis points from the current 50.5% two-quarter average revenue growth rate.

In summary, Zscaler's growth metrics are a little muddled, as the powerful forward earnings trend is offset by an alarming deceleration in quarterly revenue growth. To prevent the material deceleration that's likely for the coming quarter (fiscal Q2 2020), Zscaler will need to report $107 million in revenue. This is possible given the current estimates of $103.7 million, but it will not be an easy feat. Therefore, given that earnings growth rates and revenue growth rates are diverging, I would view Zscaler as a less attractive long candidate currently.

If we take a look at Zscaler's valuation above, an investor might immediately conclude the stock is cheap as ever, as the company's revenue multiple is down 40% from its peak. While this would be a logical conclusion to arrive at, I don't think this is entirely true. It is, of course, true that Zscaler's revenue multiple of 22.5 has improved drastically from its revenue multiple of 40, but I don't believe the stock's valuation ever belonged near there in the first place. As the table below shows, the median price to sales ratio of stocks leading up to the Tech Wreck in 2000 was 46.6; therefore, Zscaler was near bubble territory at a revenue multiple of 40 in July. Based on this, I see it as somewhat irrelevant where the valuation has come from, and I do not believe the valuation is cheap at current levels.

Looking at growth leaders in the Software Group, we can see that the median price to sales is currently near 26 among names like Paycom Software (PAYC), RingCentral (RNG), CrowdStrike (OTC:CRWD), The Trade Desk (TTD), and Zoom Video (ZM). Therefore, Zscaler may be reasonably valued at a revenue multiple of 22.5 but is hardly cheap. It's also worth noting that the group is getting quite expensive on a valuation basis. Therefore, Zscaler only looks cheap on a relative basis vs. a group of names that are sitting at extreme valuations.

If we move over to the technical picture, we've also got a minor problem, as Zscaler is one of the few names in the group that has been unable to reclaim its 200-day moving average. As the chart below shows, more than 80% of software stocks are currently above their 200-day moving averages, but Zscaler has yet to. This would suggest that while the majority of the software group are in intermediate uptrends and bull markets, Zscaler is range-bound, and has work to do to move back into an intermediate uptrend. Generally, it pays to own the names in uptrends within a sector, not the names that can't keep up with the group. For Zscaler to join the group above its 200-day moving average (yellow line), it will need to put in a daily close above the $63.00 level.

If we zoom in further on Zscaler, we can see that the stock has resistance looming overhead at $64.25, with strong resistance at $73.00. Given that the $64.25 area is where the stock broke down from initially after its remarkable 2019 run, I would argue that this might be a tough spot for the stock to get through on its first try. As long as the bears can defend $64.25 on a weekly close, they will prevent the bulls from regaining the upper hand on momentum. Based on this, I believe any rallies to this $64.25 level would provide traders with an opportunity to book some profits. For this reason, it makes little sense to chase the stock at $61.00 currently when it's within a whisker of this critical resistance level.

Zscaler may be a market leader in the Software Group, but the stock's technicals remain messy, and we have a high likelihood of material deceleration in growth on the horizon. Given the fact that the stock is trading at a price to sales ratio above 22 and is coming up towards strong resistance, I see this as an unattractive area for investors to be chasing the stock. Instead, I believe patience is the best course of action here for investors that are looking to add Zscaler to their portfolio. The bears will remain in control as long as they defend $64.25 on a weekly close, and I would view rallies to this level as an opportunity for traders to book some profits.

