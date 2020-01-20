10 Dividend Growth Stocks For January 2020

The Dividend Champions (CCC) list contains nearly 900 dividend growth (DG) stocks trading on U.S. exchanges that have paid higher dividends for at least five consecutive calendar years. An accompanying spreadsheet provides valuable data and is updated monthly, courtesy of SA author Justin Law.

In this article, I rank a subset of the CCC stocks and present the 10 top-ranked stocks for consideration. I now use a ranking system derived from David Van Knapp's Quality Scoring System, which employs five widely used quality indicators from independent sources to assess the quality of DG stocks.

This month I decided to rank quality CCC stocks with qualifying Chowder Numbers (CDNs) trading at discounted valuations.

Screening and Ranking

The latest CCC list (dated 12/31/19) contains 866 stocks. There are 138 Dividend Champions with increasing calendar year payouts for the past 25 years; 265 Dividend Contenders (past 10-24 years); and 463 Dividend Challengers (past 5-9 years).

I decided to screen for DG stocks with quality scores of 14 and above (out of 25 points) that have qualifying CDNs and are discounted by at least 7% to my fair value estimates. Only 58 of the 866 DG stocks in the CCC spreadsheet qualifies.

Qualifying CDNs

The CDN is a popular metric for screening DG stocks for possible investment. Named for SA author Chowder, the metric favors DG stocks likely to produce annualized returns of 8%. To obtain a stock's CDN, you add its current dividend yield and its five-year annual dividend growth rate (DGR) together.

Chowder proposed using 8 as a minimum number for utilities yielding at least 4%, 12 for stocks yielding at least 3%, and 15 for stocks yielding less than 3%. Such stocks are likely to deliver annualized returns of at least 8%.

Fair Value Estimates

To estimate fair value, I reference fair value estimates and price targets from several sources, including Morningstar and Finbox.io. Additionally, I estimate fair value using the five-year average dividend yield of each stock using data from Simply Safe Dividends.

With several estimates and targets available, I ignore the outliers (the lowest and highest values) and use the average of the median and mean of the remaining values as my fair value estimate.

Ranking by Quality

To rank the 58 candidates, I used the DvK Quality Scoring System to obtain quality scores, and considered the following factors as tie-breakers:

SSD Dividend Safety Scores

S&P Credit Ratings

Dividend Yield

Each stock's Rank is shown in the tables that follow.

Top 10 High 5-Year DGR and High-Performing DG Stocks

Here are the 10 top-ranked stocks:

Top 10 Dividend Growth Stocks for January 2020 December Edition of 10 Dividend Growth Stocks

The stocks I own in my DivGro portfolio are highlighted.

1 Oracle (ORCL) - Information Technology

ORCL develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supplies IT-related applications, platforms, and infrastructure to businesses, government agencies, educational institutions, and resellers worldwide. The company also licenses its Oracle Database for storage, retrieval, and manipulation of data. ORCL was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

2 Franklin Resources (BEN) - Financials

BEN is a global investment management company operating as Franklin Templeton Investments. The company provides investment management and related services to retail, institutional, and high net-worth clients in jurisdictions around the world. BEN was founded in 1947 and is based in San Mateo, California, with an additional office in Hyderabad, India.

3 Goldman Sachs (GS) - Financials

GS operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The company serves corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals. GS was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

4 International Business Machines (IBM) - Information Technology

Founded in 1910 and headquartered in Armonk, New York, IBM is a global information technology (IT) company that offers consulting and application management services, IT infrastructure services, and infrastructure technologies. IBM's Watson is a cognitive computing platform that interacts in natural language, processes big data, and learns from interactions with people and other computing systems.

5 Comcast (CMCSA) - Communication Services

Founded in 1963 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, CMCSA is a media and technology company. The company's Comcast Cable business provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential customers under the Xfinity brand. CMCSA's NBC Universal business consists of cable networks, broadcast television, filmed entertainment, and theme parks.

6 JPMorgan Chase (JPM) - Financials

JPM is a financial holding company providing investment banking, financial services, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. With assets of about $2.6 trillion, the company serves many prominent corporate, institutional, and government clients around the world. JPM was founded in 1799 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

7 US Bancorp (USB) - Financials

Minneapolis-based USB is a financial services holding company that provides a wide range of financial services to consumers, businesses, and institutions in the United States. Its services are available through a network of more than 3,000 banking offices and a network of about 5,000 ATMs. USB was founded in 1863.

8 Gilead Sciences (GILD) - Healthcare

GILD is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes innovative medicines. The company's primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, liver diseases such as chronic hepatitis C virus infection and chronic hepatitis B virus infection, oncology and inflammation, and serious cardiovascular and respiratory conditions. GILD was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

9 Bank of New York Mellon (BK) - Financials

BK is an investment company that provides financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. BK was founded in 1784 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

10 FedEx (FDX) - Industrials

FDX provides customers and businesses worldwide with a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company operates in several segments, including FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other and Elimination segments. FDX was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

Please note that the top 10 ranked stocks are candidates for further analysis, not recommendations.

Key Metrics and Fair Value Estimates

Below, I provide tables with key metrics of interest to DG investors, including years of consecutive dividend increases (Yrs), the dividend Yield for a recent stock Price, and the 5-year compound annual dividend growth rate (5-Yr DGR), and the Chowder Number (CDN).

I also provide the 5 quality indicators used in determining each stock's quality score (Qual), as well as fair value estimate (Fair Val.) to help identify stocks that trade at favorable valuations. The last column shows the discount (Disc.) or premium (Prem.) of a recent price to my fair value estimate.

Commentary

The four stocks I don't own are in the Financials sector along with JPM, which I do own. Two of these are trading at significant discounts, BEN and GS, and they have higher quality scores than JPM's. Let's consider the FASTGraphs charts of these candidates:

Historical Graph - Copyright © 2011-2020, F.A.S.T. Graphs™ - All Rights ReservedCredit Ratings provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence LLC Fundamental and Pricing Data provided by FactSet Research Systems Inc. and www.fastgraphs.com

FASTGraphs confirm BEN's discounted valuation, but a recent uptick in GS's share price seems to have moved the stock to fair value. Note that my fair value estimates include a component that reflects upside potential and indeed GS's earnings estimates seem to validate that potential.

Given its quality score of 23 and impressive yield and dividend growth rate, BEN continues to pop up on my screens. But the stock's prospects just do not impress me. Since 2014, BEN's assets under management have steadily declined, resulting in a decline in operating income of about 50%. Also, the company is facing powerful headwinds due to a secular trend away from higher cost (and usually underperforming) active funds.

As for GS, the stock's prospects look promising but not sufficiently so to pique my interest. In the 10 years covered by the above FASTGraphs chart, GS has total annualized returns (including dividends) of only 4.9% compared with the S&P's 12.6% over the same time frame. If we exclude the stocks' poor performance 2010 and 2011, then GS's performance compares more favorably at 14.6% versus 14% in total annualized returns of the S&P 500.

The two other stocks I don't own, USB and BK, present interesting FASTGraph charts, too:

www.fastgraphs.com

Comparing these charts, USB looks like a more interesting candidate. The chart shows a consistent rise, including for earnings estimates. The same is not true for BK. Performance-wise, USB boasts total annualized returns of 11.1% compared with BK's 6.6% over the same time frame.

Of the stocks I don't own, USB looks most attractive. Recall, though, that banking stocks performed poorly during the financial crisis and many had to cut their dividends. USB is no exception. From peak to trough during the Great Recession, USB's stock fell 67% and the company ultimately had to cut its dividend.

Now let's consider the stocks I already own in my DivGro portfolio.

The stocks with the most impressive FASTGraphs charts are ORCL and CMCSA:

www.fastgraphs.com

Since June 2009, ORCL has returned 11.2% on an annualized basis (including dividends) versus the S&P 500's return of 14% over the same time frame. ORCL's growth is soft although the company is optimistic about the growth prospects of its EPM (enterprise performance management) and HCM (human capital management) cloud products. My current position stands at 0.82% of total portfolio value, leaving enough room to add about 30 shares to reach a full position.

CMCSA boasts annualized total returns of 19.9% since January 2010, easily outperforming the S&P 500's return of 13.6% over the same time frame. The stock could deliver 10-15% in average annual shareholder returns once buybacks are resumed. I already own a full position, otherwise, I'd consider adding more shares.

Two stocks on opposing sides of the yield/DGR spectrum are IBM and FDX. IBM yields 4.72% and has a 5-year DGR of 8.6%, whereas FDX yields 1.62% and has a 5-year DGR of 30%.

www.fastgraphs.com

Currently, I'm favoring higher DGR stocks, so my preference would be to add shares to my FDX position. However, I'm already at 1.28% of total portfolio value, so I'm not interested in adding shares at this time. For investors looking for strong upside potential, I think FDX is worth a look. The stock is experiencing peak pessimism and could see a significant upside with margin recovery.

I've been a long-time holder of IBM and I'm still hoping that the company's significant intellectual property will eventually pay off in a big way. Unfortunately, the stock has declined by 27% under CEO Ginni Rometty's leadership, so confidence in a successful turnaround is not high. While my position is small at 0.44% of total portfolio value, I want to see real evidence that the company can turn things around before adding shares to my position.

The remaining two stocks in the top 10 are GILD and JPM.

www.fastgraphs.com

JPM's chart certainly is the more impressive of the two! Since January 2010, JPM has returned 14% on an annualized basis (including dividends) versus the S&P 500's 12.6% over the same time frame. My JPM position is only 0.56% of portfolio value, so I have room to add about 30 shares to reach a full position. However, I don't want to add shares at this time. Given the stock's risk profile and the cyclical nature of the banking industry, I'm happy with my position size.

I think GILD is worth looking into. The stock yields 4.02% at $62.73 and boasts a 5-year DGR of about 21%. The company's business is not linked to the aging economic cycle, which makes GILD a good defensive pick. The stock has solid upside potential given several strong growth catalysts. I already have a larger-than-average position at 1.34%, otherwise, I would have added shares to my position.

Concluding Remarks

In this article, I ranked 58 stocks in the CCC list with quality scores above 13, qualifying CDNs, and discounted by at least 7% to my fair value estimates.

Financials dominate the top 10 with five representatives. I own only JPM, and of the ones I don't own, USB looks most interesting. However, I'm continuing to reduce DivGro's risk profile, so I don't want to add another banking stock to my portfolio.

Of the stocks I already own, only ORCL, IBM, and JPM are not full positions (which I consider to be about 1% of total portfolio value). I'm considering adding 30 shares to my ORCL position to make it a full position. As for IBM, I'd like to see evidence of a successful turnaround first. And, while I'm enjoying JPM's wonderful performance, I'm happy with my current position size.

For investors looking to diversify their portfolios, the top 10 list does not offer much diversity. Therefore, I'm including a bonus section below with the top-ranked stocks in each GICS sector (up to three where available).

Thanks for reading and take care, everybody!

Bonus Section: Top-Ranked Stocks by GICS Sectors

For investors looking to diversify into different sectors, this bonus section presents the three top-ranked stocks by GICS sector (where available).

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV, AVGO, CMCSA, ORCL, FDX, GILD, IBM, MO, SPG, VLO, JPM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.