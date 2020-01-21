Net Lease REITs: An Underappreciated Sector In A Crowded Market (Podcast Transcript)

Editors' Note: This is the transcript version of the podcast we published last week. We hope you find it useful.

Jonathan Liss [JL]: Welcome back to Let’s Talk ETFs. A brief house-keeping note. Our next episode will be the week of January 27. That show is with Kevin Carter of the The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ) ETF and related Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce Index. EMQQ has been incredibly successful in terms of the interest and assets it has gathered and the performance hasn’t been too shabby either. So, have a great MLK Day Holiday and we’ll be back with Kevin Carter talking about the opportunity in the Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce sector in two weeks.

For reference purposes, this podcast is being recorded on the morning of Wednesday, December 18, 2019.

My guests today are the Co-Founders of Phoenix based Fundamental Income, Chris Burbach and Alexi Panagiotakopoulos. Fundamental Income is the firm behind The NETLease Real Estate INDEX and it’s a company in ETF, The NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NETL).

Prior to the founding of Fundamental Income, Chris served as Executive Vice President for STORE Capital Corporation (STOR). That was from February 2012 to February 2019. Incidentally, STOR is NETL’s top holding at present. Sure, we will get into that at some point during the conversation. Chris received his MBA from Arizona State University. He is a CFA Charterholder.

Before founding Fundamental Income Alexi previously served as Managing Director for strategic initiatives for SMS Financial. Prior to joining SMS Financial, Alexi specialized in underwriting at STORE Capital. Alexi received his bachelor of science degree in finance from the W. P. Carey School of Business in Arizona State University. Welcome to the show gentlemen. It’s great to have you both here.

Chris Burbach [CB]: Thanks for having us.

Alexi Panagiotakopoulos [AP]: Thank you very much.

JL: So, many of our episodes focus on a broad topic area like how much far in equity exposure one should have in their portfolio or common mistakes ETF investors make and how to avoid them. This episode will be somewhat different and that will zero in on one specific segment of the market, Net-Lease REITs and the only ETF that’s been rolled out to offer direct exposure to the Net-Lease REIT space and ETL, but before we dive in today’s topic, I’d love it if Chris and Alexi if you can just give our listeners your relevant bios in terms of how you got into the real estate space and then how you came to launch this very unique ETF together?

CB: Sure. I’ll start. This is Chris Burbach, and I guess it really comes down to what Net-Lease is, it’s kind of a marriage of credit or finance in real estate and my background has been in finance throughout my carrier and also have a background with in an operating business that use real estate and so I started Spirit Finance in 2006, and really got my start there in terms of this space and really specialized in the credit aspects in investing in properties that are leased to operating business and maybe a step back of what a Net-Lease REIT is or a Net-Lease investment, it’s really buying properties that are leased to single tenants in operating businesses and you are leasing over long terms. So, 15 years or 20 years.

As a result, you kind of, you know what your return is going to be in terms of the going in lease rate plus the annual rent increases you kind of know your growth return is and then it is really a function of trying to figure out how much of that cash flow that you are actually going to collect. So, it lends itself to analyze it in much the same way that you analyze fixed income. So, spent my time as Head of Credit at Spirit and also at STORE, but also financing these assets as well and I’ll give Alexi an opportunity to talk about it as well.

AP: Yes. I started my carrier at STORE Capital, actually working for Chris. We – helped built out the Credit Team together and like Chris was saying, his role was more than just underwriting, he was jointly leading capital markets efforts and actually issuing ABS paper in commercial and unsecured paper as well, but I worked at STORE for about a year and half and then spent the last five years of my career at a company called SMS Financial that specialized in buying commercial non-performing paper from banks.

So, imagine banks like JPMorgan and U.S. Bank and all the way down to the State Bank of Iowa where they had real estate collateral in non-performing first [indiscernible] trust all the way through CNI Debt, again like Chris, credit background, credit-oriented in the fixed income or actual debt space, but Chris and I remain very good friends, and even though I worked for him for a brief stint over a period of about seven years, we became extremely close.

Chris mentored me when I was straight out of college and always was somebody I could lean on from a credit and finance perspective. I mean we decided to partner up middle of last year and launch the company in December of last year when we partnered with NASDAQ and actually put the index together as the first probably defined index to track the NETLease sector as a whole, which today we view as 23 companies, which cumulatively is over 125 billion in market cap.

JL: Nice. Yes. So, I think one of the defining or maybe the defining characteristic of NETLease REITs is the triple net-lease aspect to them and this is a fund for example which Seeking Alpha author Brad Thomas called The Ultimate Sleep Well at Night ETF, triple net-lease, what does refer to exactly?

CB: So, there is kind of the three nets within leases. So, when you buy a property and you lease it to a tenant, it essentially means that it is net, the tenant pays the rent, but it’s all, they are also responsible for the three major property expenses that go along with operating a piece of real estate. So, they are responsible for paying property taxes, insurance and also maintaining and repairing the property as well.

So, it kind of mimics the ownership of real-estate for tenants and for a property owner that’s leasing the property to the tenant, you really have a good idea of what your cash flow is going to be and – different kind of multi-tenant piece of real estate where you have to manage the property itself, but you also have to ultimately be the one paying the taxes and insuring the property. It exposes you to a lot of changes that otherwise for NETLease REITs and NETLease property owners don’t have to worry about.

JL: So, I’m assuming this is not the case with typical REITs whether they are – well I guess in the case of mortgage REITs that would be more or less the case also, but not – but in the case of most industrial style REITs or healthcare REITs would the tenant not be responsible for all of those different things?

AP: Well it comes down – if you look at mall REITs or multi-tenant office REITs or multi-family, you know really in the commercial side on malls and multi-tenant office, the tenants pay a rent that has [cams] built-in, but at the end of the day the landlord is still responsible for short-hauls and over runs and you also have to manage the property itself.

So, not only are you responsible for the investments, but you are also carrying a property management team that’s extremely robust. When the lights go out, they got to send someone to repair. When there’s a big snow in the mid-west and someone is actually out there maintaining the properties itself, and if you have vacancy you are also continuously upholding those expenses and you can’t pass onto other tenants that are still in the building.

So, this is a very singular type of strategy where it is focused on a cash flow that going into it, you know exactly what your returns are going to be with the only real risk-being corporate credit exposure and whether or not that credit is going to survive the length of lease.

CB: And the other thing I would add just in terms of the distinction between the two, net-leases or triple net-leases tend to be long-term, so, you know 15 or 20 years when they were originated. The average lease term within the sector is about 11.5 years today, and so you have really long-term streams of cash flow that are locked in for that period of time where the tenant is responsible for paying all the property expenses during it as well.

So, you have a really good idea where your cash flow is going to be. And I think in contrast if you look at like any of those multi-tenant property types like malls or office buildings and you have -- the average lease terms are three years to five years, you are constantly having lease roll-over and having to release space and so it exposes you to economic fluctuations a lot more than in NETLease.

AP: And the final part, you really can see it come through in the P&Ls of actually NETLease operating companies. If you look at the NETLease sector classifications as defined by Nareit, NETLease REITs that are in our index have the highest gross profit margins and highest EBITDA margins, gross profit being almost 90%, EBITDA being almost 80%, and that’s almost 30% higher on a relative basis to the other sectors, and that really shines through in a sense that there is a high degree of efficiency, economies of scale and really operating leverage within a company where you don’t have to employ such a large amount of people.

JL: Yes, sure. And it sounds like the only real risk is a tenant basically filing for Chapter 11 or something along those lines, correct?

CB: Exactly, but it is lured on with the fact that this type of real estate are -- they are properties that companies use to make money and generate profits and it’s the backbone of their supply chain and so even if they file for Chapter 11, they still need the properties to continuing. So, it adds to the risk mitigation and the security of this cash flow is that they tend to stick around even if they do file for Chapter 11.

JL: Okay. One thing I have always been curious about with the REIT sector in general and then we’ll get into some more specifics of this subsector here, the NETLease subsector, it seems like the different REITs all only hold one type of property. So, I would maybe expect that, you know, as Simon Property Group (SPG) or a Realty Income (O) would hold multiple different kinds of property or leases, but it seems like Realty Income only holds NETLeases and Simon Property is just a mall REIT manager. So, why is it like, why do things work out that way, is there some advantage to structuring around that, is it just their expertise or it’s a -- little curious?

CB: Yes. I think it’s – all different property types have different risk factors and how to manage them and expertise within their space. So, the difference between an apartment REIT and an office REIT and a retail REIT, all of those property types derive, you know how to make money in different ways. What’s unique about NETLease is that it’s really a business model more so than a property type. You know, when you think about NETLease it can be an industrial building, a lot of service oriented assets, there are casinos, there is all the different kinds of properties in the common kind of factor that groups them together is the fact that they use this business model where they are buying properties lease to single tenants, where the tenants are responsible for paying most of the property taxes or all the property expenses.

JL: Sure. I think that definitely clarifies things a lot. Okay. So, let’s get into the sector a little more. How many publicly traded NETLease REITs are out there in the U.S. right now?

CB: There are 23 publicly traded NETLease REITs today. They have a market cap of about $125 billion. They own about $150 billion in assets, it’s over 23,000 properties, it’s diversified across industry, they are all over the United States and it’s everything from FedEx (NYSE:FDX) to Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA) to Olive Garden, which is a Darden (NYSE:DRI) concept, so it’s all different kinds of companies that you recognize and then use in your daily life. It’s the childcare center where your kids go to school, it’s where you pick-up your drugs, your pharmaceuticals, and it’s how -- it’s essentially how packages find their way to your front door. So, it’s Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and FedEx, and others that are heavy users as well.

AP: And I think that’s really a big distinction within NETLeases. Like Chris was saying it’s a business model and this index and ETF really focus on this thesis of properties that are imperative to the revenue in actual cash generation of an underlying business and so, even with e-commerce -- e-commerce has really contributed to the growth of NETLease because companies are all focused on last mile. And so, Walmart getting into the distribution and same day delivery game, they actually use the Walmarts [nearest you] as kind of the hub for where they ship products out to the consumer. It’s got to be in a 3-mile or 5-mile radius.

So, when you order something from Home Depot (NYSE:HD), even though it’s up the street, they’re delivering it from that location. It’s not necessarily coming from the distribution center that’s 300 miles away. And the same thing goes with GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) and Uber Eats (GRUB) and Postmates (POSTM), you see all these disruptive technologies coming about and it’s helping the nearest restaurants and the nearest coffee shops and like Chris said, these are very service-oriented businesses and so it’s things that are more experiential and foot traffic driven.

So, think LA Fitness and Lifetime Fitness like Chris said, child cares, gas stations, grocery stores where you order online and you do same day pickup or you go sit in the parking lot of the Whole Foods and they bring in your groceries. And it is something that’s all around us and used every day. And retail generally today has been synonymous with failure.

People are terrified of mall REITs and what’s going to happen to retail with the rise of Amazon, but NETLease retail is very different. Like we said, there is no mall REITs here. These are all companies like Dollar Generals (NYSE:DG) and TJ Maxx. You know, TJ Maxx, for instance, you have to go to the location to “hunt for the next deal.” You can’t just go online and order 10 shirts and have them delivered to your front door. So, still requires an element of foot traffic and what you’re seeing is a shift in paradigm where companies are coming out of the malls and closer to the streets.

So, all this new retail development is happening at people’s footsteps, where they can drive to a Walgreens and pick up their Amoxicillin. They can drive to a Whole Foods and get a rotisserie chicken and take home for dinner. And on the way home, they are stopping at gas and also pick their kids up from a tutor time or whatever it is. So, these companies are big dependent companies that are relying on institutional ownership to help them grow and also become more efficient by removing real estate from their balance sheet and they’re transferring what we call static capital to now becoming dynamic capital.

And the best way to think about that is, you know when you buy a house, you know let’s just say you put 20% down, that 20% is definitely called equity, but you can’t do anything with it. And companies are realizing that. When they own their own property and they put 20% or 30% down on a property they are walking up capital and investors are not investing in Amazon because of real estate investors.

They are investing in Amazon because they want a growth equity and they see potential future profits. And so what you’re seeing is this paradigm shift where corporations are no longer functioning on owning their own properties, but they’re looking at effectively capitalizing it, because they can use that cash that they unlock off their balance sheet to go buy other corporations or grow other core competency, which is freight logistics, cloud services, invocation, etcetera, etcetera. Does that make sense?

JL: Yes, sure. Everything but real estate and property management. So, yes, it doesn’t make sense for them to be tying up such a high percent of their capital there. Makes a lot of sense. And is this model of lease, is it growing like what you say in terms of how many net leases there are out there across the U.S., is this just broadly speaking, is there any measurement of how many there are and how many there were maybe 5 years or 10 years ago and what the trajectory is there?

CB: Yes, I think the best way of looking at just is, looking at the public NETLease REIT space as a whole in terms of how it is grown. So, if you look at 10 years ago, there were 11 NETLease REITs with 19 billion in gross assets on their balance sheet. Today, there is 23 with over 150 billion. It is one of the fastest growing segments of the REIT market, and it’s something that just continuously grows through the first nine months of this year. The NETLease space has acquired $10 billion of gross assets.

So, when you look at across the REIT universe, this is a place where you’re seeing real estate go from operating balance sheets to institutional hands and that trend is going to continue, you know these companies still own by different estimates like somewhere between $3 trillion and $4 trillion of real estate and so that trend of going from operating business to institutions just going to continue.

JL: Nice. That’s interesting. And then I guess, final question, is this a U.S. specific REIT model or you know there is obviously international REITs also, does this concept exist outside of the U.S. like, for example, when you buy one of these broad U.S. REIT ETFs like the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) or the iShares US Real Estate ETF (IYR) you get about 8% to 10% exposure to the NETLease sector. When you buy those international REIT equivalents, are you getting NETLease exposure also whereas this pretty much U.S. only model.

CB: You know, it’s used heavily in Europe, but it’s not something that it’s – it’s still a small percentage of the overall commercial real estate market. For NETL and the 23 US REITs some of them own properties internationally, companies like W.P. Carey (WPC) or Global Net Lease (GNL) have holdings in Europe and elsewhere, but almost over 95% of the assets are in the U.S.

AP: And on top of that, I mean, these are U.S. listed companies. These are all New York Stock Exchange or NASDAQ traded reputable companies -- you know weighted average to market cap is about 7.5 billion as compared to, you know like you just brought up the VNQ or Vanguard is roughly 27.5 billion on a weighted average basis and so, but the point being the strategy was really started to be a bet on America. And we talk about NETLease as investing in American business because this is a more of a cost of capital competitor to banks. There’s 6,000 banks in the country. And all of those banks are financing new regional brands across multiple industries, and at some point, they cap out and there’s just void in the market where institutional level capital is needed to grow the next big burger chain or the next big gym, or the next Amazon or whatever it is. And so, it’s focusing on American corporate credit and that is really what we’re trying to focus and show here.

JL: Nice. That’s great. In terms of just broad REIT strategies that most ETF investors, just investors generally have. So, again, as I mentioned, they’re getting just with their broad REIT ETF, roughly 8% to 10% exposure to this sector, why is that not nearly enough exposure in your view?

CB: Well I think it goes to how REITs perform and how they behave and there’s been this massive shift from active to passive that’s occurred across the market, but particularly in REITs. So, if you look at the shareholder base of REITs, almost half of it is in passive index ETFs. It’s important to look at how those ETFs are constructed and they’re constructed on a market cap weighted basis and it’s almost entirely broad-based, and so when you take that kind of approach as money flows into REITs or you invest in the VNQ, you are getting exposure to the largest companies. And while that sounds good in general and it doesn't necessarily apply to REITs and how those businesses make money, bigger isn't necessarily better when it comes to REITs.

And so when you look at the largest companies in the REIT space, they all tend to trade at the highest multiple or highest equity cash flow multiple, and so, if you look at REITs overall they traded in a AFFO multiple of roughly 22 to 23 times, and we work at the largest holdings within the VNQ, and certain sectors like cell towers or industrial can trade up to anywhere from 25 to 30 times equity cash flow.

In contrast to that, NETLease REITs in the sector overall trades at about 18 times and so what you're getting is a value-oriented segment of the market and because it trades at a lower dividend yield at a lower multiple, the dividend yield itself is higher. So, these REITs pay out about 80% of their cash flow and dividends. So, it’s roughly high 4%. So, about 4.9%, and when you look at the overall use of cash because the tenants are paying for all of their property expenses with NETLease REITs, they can use that other 20% that they retain and reinvest in new assets, which adds to growth for shareholders.

So, when we look at it, we look at it as, when you invest in the VNQ, you are kind of following the heard, and you are going to get marginal results because of that. It makes sense to pull this out and direct capital on the space that’s more value oriented and also has similar growth to those other sectors. So, when you look at those big sectors, they have lower dividend yields and as investors regardless of whether it’s real estate or anything else you want to get compensated with growth in exchange for paying that higher multiple and the reality is you are not.

You're getting 6%, 7% of cash flow growth on a kind of go forward basis and to go along with the 2% or 3% dividend yield with NETLease REITs you are starting at a dividend yield that’s almost 5% and you're still getting growth that’s in the neighborhood of around 6%.

AP: And the biggest piece too, it comes with exposure, right. Yes, like you said, there is 8% exposure, but we wanted to provide a more focused strategy that’s based on a business model and every single one of those companies makes money in a different fashion. Today -- I don't know the exact statistics, but relative basis is 15,000 people are retiring every day. There is this hunt for yield, you have $17 trillion of negatively yielding debt across the world, portfolio managers who are seeing all-time highs in equities and bonds at premiums and spreads come down, and at the end of the day it’s a diversifier.

It’s something that you can't get exposure to anywhere else and frankly we see it as a complement to a Vanguard Strategy or to a broad-based real estate strategy where you can't get anywhere else, it’s a completely separately focused model. It’s not necessarily to say that you should replace a 100% of your holdings. I think it definitely is something that complements private real estate and it’s completely different than private real estate, and in our own portfolios, we look at it as a total return strategy not just real estate. You know what, the S&P is yielding 1.9, like Chris said, this is a strategy that gets over four with identifiable growth and corporate credit exposure.

JL: So, I was going to ask, do you view it as straight-up replacement for one of those broad ETFs, and of course nothing we say here is advise, I wanted to state that even though we say it at the beginning of the show also, but it does seem like -- depending on what in investors objective is, if you’re simply looking for different data building blocks for your portfolio and you’ve got your broad equity exposure; U.S., International. You’ve got some fixed income. It seems like you know maybe you wouldn't need to hold to a broad REIT fund, maybe this would suffice in terms of that assuming you have the risk horizon and you’re not looking for something that will definitely not depreciate in value over a short period at the time. It seems like it would be a diversified in terms of its beta relative to equities and fixed income, correct?

CB: Yes, correct. I think it’s a -- we view it as an absolute return strategy and so we view it as a complement, it’s a substitute to corporate credit fixed income, it’s a substitute to other real estate holdings, and it can also be played in tandem with, it’s just, you’re still -- what’s unique about it is it can be viewed on the surface as a niche product or a niche sector and in reality it has very broad based -- it derives its cash flow and return from kind of the same sources as more broad-based overall U.S. products.

AP: And at the same time, we use it as our proxy for real estate. You hear everybody talking about [diversification versus diversification] and at some point you’re over diversified, and it doesn't necessarily mean it’s a good thing, and even these products are broad-based per say, Vanguard or Schwab is (SCHH) or our shares, IYR, yes they own over 180 publicly traded equity REITs, but if you really look at it, they are market cap weighted, and so you have extreme concentration to things like cell tower REITs where American Tower (NYSE:AMT) is a great company, but it’s had a great run and it’s almost $100 billion market cap, and a $1.1 trillion arena.

So, 10% of it is one company. Where you are looking at getting real estate exposure. This is something that you have exposure to 23 independently managed companies over 23,000 properties, 40 plus different industries, 2,000 plus tenants, and like Chris said, they all derive their cash flow from the same place that fixed income and corporate credit alternatives do. But in our view, it’s a priority type of cash flow stream. You can't derive EBITDA without paying rent, and you’re claiming the totem pole when it comes to where that cash flow is derived, and in our mind, we call this the gold rush theory.

If you look back in history, everybody rushed west to try and go pick gold and mine for gold, and at the end of the day, a small percentage of those companies or people succeeded, the guys that really made the great livings are the ones providing the pick access in the Hotels and the bars and the transportation. And that’s what we see this as. I'm not to say that we don't care about corporate profits, but whether we have 20% corporate profits today and those dwindle to 5, they still have to pay their rent, and they are going to hold on those buildings as long as possible as they try to keep their company as a [indiscernible]. So, we see this as, I don't want to say risk-off because nothing is ever risk-off, but more of a conservative way to play the American economy what we believe to be the late stages of a cycle.

JL: Yes, sure. No, that’s well put. So, to get into some more specifics of the fund here, what’s the waiting strategy, it does not appear to be cap-weighted based on what I was seeing and how the position size is arrived at?

CB: So, it’s a modified market cap-weighting. Most of the products out there today are just purely market cap or equal cap-weighted.

JL: So, yes that’s what I meant. I was looking through the top holdings and the percent and then looking at their market caps and they didn't – it did not seem to be just as straight up market cap-weighted in there?

AP: Yes. And it’s not. And that’s part of what we believe to be the guiding light of the strategy. The top five holdings are all caped at 8% and what happens is the free flow in the top five, and so even though Realty Income is 20 plus billion and STORE Capital is 8, you get a strategy that’s led by a free-flowing asset and you're not overweight just to the biggest names because like, Chris was saying, bigger is not always better in the REIT landscape. Below the Top 5, the remaining are weighted at 4% and we did that so that we could push 60% of the index down to small- and mid-cap value and that’s where we believe a lot of the growth in yield come from and overarchingly we have a concentration constrained overlay where on a quarterly basis this has rebalanced and we also take a deep dive into the REITs themselves and look at rent concentrations, and if anybody becomes over 50% concentrated to one name, then we cap that group or we call non-diversified securities to 12.5% as a whole -- that classification, and then we cap it to 3.5% as an individual company.

And so, what we do there is, we’re trying to protect the index from idiosyncratic issues like over concentration of corporate credit issues where you have brought exposures and the recently constructed the index in this fashion is that this really should be played like corporate credit portfolios or loan portfolios. You have weighted-average leases of 11.5 years to American corporations and these corporations are using these as effective debt and you do own the property. So, you do still get the real inflation or real asset hedge.

You still get the exposure to real estate, but you’re also getting exposure to corporate credit. And that’s really what goes wrong in this strategy as if there was some type of broad-based [indiscernible] recession where went beyond the traditional 20 or 25 month recession, you're going to start having corporate credit issues, and that’s true for the entire business realm, not just these REITs, but that’s where we would like to focus and we built this to be as diverse as possible so that your sector exposures, your industry exposures, and your tenant exposures are as spread as possible.

JL: Right, and there’s also, I saw when reading about the fund's geographical diversification, there are also one specific geographical part of the U.S. enters some kind of a recession or prolonged down turn. Again, there is diversification in terms of that also?

CB: Yes. That’s a big piece of it because there are micro recessions throughout even bull market. I mean, you’ve seen it in energy, you’ve seen it in utilities, you’ve seen it in commodities, and different parts of the country are hit harder than others, and Texas being the largest landmass that it is, is about 9.7% of the overall exposure, but besides Texas, and no one state is over 5% of the entire portfolio.

AP: And the other thing I would add is geographic diversification I think it becomes more and more important when you are dealing with property types that constantly are releasing space. So, it’s certain, you know places that have had kind of micro recessions, the real estate market takes a hit, I think the difference in the net lease space is, you are dealing with really long lease terms and you typically have companies and businesses that operate throughout the U.S. or regionally and so there is some inherent diversification at kind of the supporting cash flow level that you don't experience the same kind of risk or exposure that you would have if you had to really space in that type of an environment.

JL: Sure. And then, I think if we could get a specific on NETL’s current top holdings STORE Capital, which I know you guys are both very familiar with. I think it would help flush out just exactly the types of tenants and properties, so would it be possible for you to give just kind of a quick breakdown of how their properties are spread out geographically, who their top tenants are, what types of retail and industry groups their split between? And then also, what their dividend history is like, how they stack up valuation wise, so just kind of a [basic podded] history and view of the company?

CB: Yes. Sure. So, the STORE was started by [Chris Voke] in management team, which I was on from 2012 until earlier this year, and STORE is really, it was started with Oaktree Capital at Los Angeles. And it was grown privately from 2011 until it was taken public in November of 2014 and what STORE is really is a middle market focused NETLease REIT. So, they are going after and trying to be or acting as a real estate capital partner for middle market businesses, and so as a result they have a highly diversified portfolio where the top tenant is probably less than 3%, some of their top holdings are companies like Bass Pro Shops, Mills Fleet Farm, companies like that Camping World to name a few. And for a lot of reasons those were at the top of the list just because they tend to be bigger properties, and they are highly diversified by across industries.

It’s about, call list 70% service. There is about, if I recall correctly, about 15% in retail or buildings where you’re leasing goods or you’re selling goods to customers, but they also tend to be experiential type businesses like what Alexia was referring to like at home. And then they have about 15% to industrial buildings. So, facilities that are mission critical for businesses in terms of producing a product or distributing it. And they are highly focused on a model that is essentially doing business with bank-dependent companies, but also owning properties that are integral to those businesses.

So, companies that were – they make the profits and they make money, so that gives you a flavor just in terms of the portfolio and the strategy they approach. From a trading perspective, they traded a little above the average. So, they trade probably around 19 times AFFO, and their – I don’t know the dividend off hand, but the payout ratio is lower, so it is about a little over 70% or around 70% of their equity cash flows paid out in a dividend.

JL: And that allows them to more aggressively I guess go out and acquire new properties, correct?

CB: Yes, exactly. So, the way that these all NETLease REITs make money is or how you can think about the return is you start with the dividend yield, you have rent increases that are built into the leases, and so store house average lease increases 1.8% a year, and so you can – on a levered basis that turn into about 2.5% of growth, and then that whatever cash flow you retain and you reinvest it adds a couple of points of growth as well. And then lastly, where you, a lot of these REITs trade at yields that are less than where they can invest and so in the case of STORE, they can raise money and they are trading at an effective yield of call it, like 4%, 5% and they reinvest it in around 10.

The accretion that happens results in growth for shareholders as well. And so, when you look at STORE, you know it’s a business model that’s been very thoughtfully put together. It’s being constructed with all those factors in mind and they are maniacal about managing risk and margin for error and they have been a very good performer for investors over -- since it’s gone public and for Oaktree for that matter.

AP: And I think one thing you really should focus on here is, people tend to look at NETLease in a singular fashion where, I don't want to call it the Red Headed Stepchild of the industry, but they look at it and say, well, there’s no growth. It’s just a bond. There’s nothing more to it than buying properties and leasing it back, but that’s really not the fact and STORE Capital is one of the best when it comes to actually showing that reinvestment and growth capability and serving as that mid-market capital partner to businesses all over the country in multiple sectors and these are dynamic companies, and you know the word REIT has really been synonymous with just a conglomeration of assets, and these are all effective dynamic businesses led by extremely successful business professionals that are partnering with companies and no different in a way that this is a very loose analogy, but in a way that AT&T (NYSE:T) gives leases to cell phones on individuals, STORE Capital leasing property and providing value to businesses and so everybody has a different business line, but you’re investing in the equity of a company and they are dynamic.

They are constantly buying new properties. They are constantly expanding their portfolio, diversifying assets and even managing the existing portfolio, not just from a holding’s perspective, but also from a cost of capital and debt. You’ve seen rates come down, you’ve seen the Fed hold steady, and so you see these dynamic companies and they’re constantly consolidating their balance sheets and Chris was a part of putting together the first AAA rated asset-backed portfolio of loans out to the market and even recently STORE just issued 15-year paper with again investment-grade ratings and that just goes to show you that the middle-market is [palpable] and people are searching for yield and diversification. And even in 2017, you saw a pretty big investment from Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) into STORE Capital. And Berkshire owns almost 10% of STORE, and STORE has been one of Berkshire's top performing assets since their investment.

And so, it just goes to show you the value in the business and the cash generation of the business. And that’s really what we’re trying to a highlight with the index is that this is much more than just real estate, it’s a very focused strategy and you can get broad-based diversification by investing in the ETF and not having to select one security. And that’s kind of the whole guiding light behind our strategy.

JL: Yes, sure. So, in starting to kind of wrap things up here and tie them all together, you had mentioned earlier that -- and [Fact Sheet] also mentions that NETL may be suitable for investors looking for total return strategies. And so, I think this dovetails nicely with the point that you were just making, which is that, this is not just a yield play, in terms of it being a total return strategy, how much of it do you attribute to the dividend and then it pays out and what kind of expectation for capital appreciation is that here?

CB: Yes. So, we commented a little bit, but you’re taking – when you invest in NETL, you’re getting an existing portfolio of properties that are leased over 11.5 years and those cash flows -- the equity cash flow is locked in with the average debt term is about six years. So, you are investing in a stream of cash flow, 80% of which is used to pay the dividend, and at the Index level or across all of the constituents that dividend yields call it in the 4.9%, less the management fee, you start with a dividend yield in the low force, when you look at the expectations in terms of equity cash flow growth going forward it’s built up, and if you look at equity analysts across on a consensus basis that growth is around 6%, a little over 6%.

So, if you take a four and you add six, the cash flow growth is over 10% and that’s something that is built upon those three kinds of legs of how they generate growth in a predictable manner. It’s the rent increases that are built into the leases, it’s the reinvestment of [indiscernible] cash flow and it’s raising accretive capital to invest in new assets as well and it’s one of the reasons we launched the strategy to begin with is that we looked at how predictable that formula is and how multiple companies across the space have used that to execute it over – some of them have been around for over 25 years, and if you look name by name by name, they generate returns that are in the, call it 13% to 15% range on an average annual basis over 3 years, 5 years, 10 years or the ones that have been around 25. And while these management teams, I think are smart to do business the way they are doing it, the fact that all of them are doing similar returns points to a business model that’s built for success.

AP: And obviously no historical returns or no pre-closure for what the future may hold, but we're really focused on the story and we believe it’s a repeatable business model and it can provide that consistency built on the thesis of NETLease and everything that we’ve just run through over the past half an hour is why it gives you a chance to succeed going forward, you know what that ultimate return is going to be we don't know, but it’s proven itself over time through multiple market cycles.

JL: Yes, sure. I mean, I see that since you've rolled the fund out, it’s up, I don't know may be 10% or so, correct, just on the price side. And then, it’s obviously paying very nice dividend also. So, to some extent I think the hope is that investors can continue to have their cake and eat it too, and so far, so good. So, congratulations on the launch.

CB: Thank you. We appreciate your time and for hosting us today.

AP: Appreciate your time. It has been great.

JL: Yes, definitely. So, where can listeners would like to research this topic further or research your ETF, specifically or the underlying index, where can they go online to do that?

CB: They can go to netleaseetf.com and there you can find the prospectus, fund materials, disclosures, performance summary etcetera, you know these are some product distributed by Quasar, and U.S. Bank, and…

JL: Holdings updated daily I assume?

CB: The Fact Sheets are generally updated quarterly as the companies come out with their updated investor presentations and their quarterly filings, but anything relevant, any news differentiation in the market etcetera is updated as quickly as we can.

JL: Okay, cool. I mean, I'm just, I am looking at the holding section on netleaseetf.com and it says that it’s updated as of yesterday. So, I am assuming it’s…

CB: Yes. No, the holdings themselves update daily.

JL: Okay, cool. That makes sense. That’s pretty standard I guess at this point. And then you guys on social media, if people want to follow you there?

CB: Yes, we’ve got to LinkedIn page on Twitter under Net Lease Sector and we really try and keep everybody apprised as much as we can.

JL: Nice. I am [indiscernible]. I am going to follow you guys and learn about some NETLease REITs. So, anyway, thanks again. Best of luck out there, and hope we can do this again sometime.

CB: Appreciate it.

JL: Thanks again.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NETL, STOR, VNQ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Chris Burbach and Alexi Panagiotakopoulos are long NETL and STOR. You can see NETL's holdings updated daily at netleaseetf.com/...



Jonathan Liss is long VNQ.