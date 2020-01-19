Morgan Stanley: Now That Is Winning

Morgan Stanley (MS) has once again caught our trader's attention as its earnings results blew away our expectations and were among the strongest of all of the banks we have covered thus far. These results have sent shares higher, approaching the $60 level. Unlike other financials we cover, Morgan Stanley is more of an investment bank, and while we consistently prefer banks that have a more traditional focus, money can be made in this name. Be cautioned that while investment banking can be highly profitable, it is volatile. That said, Morgan Stanley's stock looks attractive here as the momentum is strong, even if the surge in prices has taken the stock to a traditionally high value of 10.5X forward earnings. However, multiple expansion is warranted when a company is winning. We believe the stock can be bought at current levels for a ride higher given the fundamental strengths we are seeing in both traditional and investment banking.

Headline numbers

The headlines were stunning. The bank reported net revenues of $10.86 billion in Q4. This is a strong 27% increase over last year's quarter and continues a path higher from the last few Q4 reports:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

While an increase was expected on our end, we were looking for growth to $10 billion, which we thought was pretty bullish. The results were stunning as the year-over-year improvement was far better than expected thanks to strong client activity in trading/investing as well as better market conditions, including stronger client engagement. These revenues surpassed our bullish expectations by over $800 million. It is worth noting these revenues also surpassed analysts' consensus by $1.14 billion. This solid top line was a driver which led to an impressive bottom line as well.

Since revenue was so strong, it stands to reason that earnings were also better than expected, unless margins were eroded. Margins were strong as consolidated pre-tax margins surged to 25%, up from 22% a year ago. The strong top line and expanded margins led to a solid increase in net income to $2.2 billion or $1.30 per share, compared with net income of $1.5 billion or $0.80 per share last year, rising a strong $0.50 from last year:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

This strong increase led to the bank delivering a beat of $0.20 per share vs. our expectations. This is astounding. What's more, these results surpassed consensus by nearly $0.30. While we expected an increase thanks to anticipated higher revenues, the surprise revenue number really bolstered results. The company is showing organic strength. In fact, revenue and earnings growth this quarter stemmed from strength across all business segments and geographies.

Revenue drivers

Let us discuss a bit more what went into these revenues and earnings. As we alluded to in the opening, this is an investment style bank. As such, trading activity is one of the major drivers of Morgan Stanley's results. Every segment of the bank saw growth. The "Institutional Securities" segment saw strong improvement vs. last year. The reported revenues of $5.05 billion were over a $1 billion improvement from the $3.84 billion last year. Pre-tax income from continuing operations widened on the back of higher revenue and moderate expense increases. It came in at $1.1 billion compared with $0.78 billion last year. Strength was seen in equity sales likely stemming from a strong positive market environment.

The "Investment Management" segment showed massive improvement. It reported pre-tax income from continuing operations of $474 million compared with a pre-tax gain of $74 million last year. Revenues were up substantially. Net revenues came in at $1.4 billion vs. $684 million last year, a 98% increase. Asset management revenues increased and there were strong net flows of investment cash, as well as higher performance fees.

Over on the "Wealth Management" side of the business, there was also solid growth. This is generally more predictable revenue and income as this is where some of the traditional banking resides. Here the company continues to do well, demonstrating continued growth every quarter. This segment saw income from continuing operations of $1.2 billion. This income was boosted, of course, by solid revenues which jumped to $4.58 billion compared with $4.14 billion a year ago. One negative that we feel we must point out is that the "Wealth Management" segment also is vulnerable to changes in interest rates. With rate cuts in 2019, net interest income actually declined 6%, but this was offset by transaction revenues.

Efficiency improved

As we have said before in our coverage of other major financial institutions, the efficiency ratio is critical. We continue to aim for the ideal goal of 50%, and we continue to argue that the strongest banks have an efficiency ratio under 60%. Morgan Stanley's efficiency ratio, in part because of their operations as more of an investment bank, has consistently had efficiency rations above 70%. That said, the bank saw improving efficiency from last year's Q4. Take a look at the recent Q4 trend:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

As you can see, the efficiency ratio continues to improve each year, but we want to see this figure improve more. In 2020, we are projecting an efficiency ratio of 71% overall. At 71%, overall, this figure would be "weak" compared to other major banks in the sector. However, the trend is what matters, and it is improving, and Morgan Stanley also surpassed expectations on nearly every metric that matters. Again, it is critical to note that a lower focus on traditional banking has an impact on efficiency. Still, with the positives in this quarter, investors got another bonus in the form of a dividend increase.

Dividend growth

One thing that we believe is worth mentioning which stems from the increasing performance in the name is the company's dividend. The bank recently raised its dividend another 17%, increasing the payout from $0.30 quarterly to $0.35 quarterly. With the recent spike in shares, the forward yield is now 2.5%. While this is not a dramatic yield, it is healthy, and relatively in line with historic norms. What we think is more important is that the dividend itself has grown every year since we began following the name in 2013. We expect the dividend growth to continue moving forward, and project a raise to $0.40 quarterly in 2020.

Take home

The bank is taking advantage of the tailwinds the economy is providing and the strong market environment to produce transaction and investment revenue. This has led to strong results on the investment side of the bank. Now, we still prefer banks that are less investment focused, at least in the long term. However, this quarter shows that the company has turned it around. If you want to play an investment bank, Morgan Stanley is our top choice. We believe shares will surpass $60 in short order. Consider Morgan Stanley for capital appreciation and dividend growth.

