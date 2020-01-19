Cardinal Resources: An Intriguing Idea At These Gold Prices

A number of gold producers out there witnessed strong share price appreciation over the last year, so it remains to be seen if Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) will pick up pace in the industry soon; if so, the Namdini Gold Project could be a strong candidate, as it is large in size and should offer potent leverage to a rising gold price.

While the gold price has risen ~20% from this time last year, the share price of CDV.AX is flat, and the current market cap is only ~A$146 million.

The Namdini Gold Project is well advanced with a published Feasibility Study on hand showcasing robust economics at $1,550/oz gold, with an after-tax NPV (5% discount rate) of $958 million.

Despite making a slight recovery to start off the new year, shares of CDV.AX. are still trading at only A$0.38/share.

The gold price is back trading above $1,500/oz, and for certain gold companies, that makes all the difference in the world. At this time of writing, the yellow metal is now sitting at ~$1,557/oz, which more or less is where it peaked out in 2019.

Source: Goldprice.org

Back in 2019, gold euphoria arrived during the summer months, which was the last time I covered Cardinal Resources (OTC:CRDNF). At the time (August 8, 2019), the share price of CDV.AX (the native ticker symbol of CRDNF) was trading at A$0.425/share.

The current share price of CDV.AX is A$0.38/share.

Shares of CDV.AX have declined just slightly since early August 2019, but it's worth pointing out that the price of gold was trading at "only" ~$1,485/oz back then, and as the following section will show, for a company like Cardinal Resources, the leverage to a rising gold price means everything.

Namdini Gold Project

As a refresher, Cardinal Resources controls the Namdini Gold Project, located in Ghana.

Source: Cardinal Resources October 2019 Feasibility Study

Most noteworthy is the fact that the Namdini Gold Project is a well advanced one, and based on the most recent ore reserve estimate published in April 2019, there are now 5.1 million ounces delineated in reserve.

Source: Cardinal Resources October 2019 Feasibility Study

In addition, in the mineral resource category (measured + indicated), Namdini hosts 6.53 million ounces.

Source: Cardinal Resources October 2019 Feasibility Study

In short, the Namdini Gold Project has immense size/scale potential, which was highlighted in the latest Feasibility Study (FS), published in October 2019.

Feasibility Study Results

From the latest FS, the production profile at Namdini is projected to reach its peak early on, averaging 361,000 ounces/year (via a starter pit over 2.3 years), with an overall life of mine average of 287,000 ounces/year (over 15 years).

Source: Cardinal Resources October 2019 Feasibility Study Presentation

Looking back and comparing the results of the FS to the prior Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) published in September 2018, we can see that the average annual production figures haven't changed much as the numbers during the early years (also via starter pit but over a slightly longer 2.5 years) remain unchanged at 361,000 ounces/year. However, the previous guidance did call a slightly higher overall average of 294,000 ounces/year (over a shorter period of 14 years).

Source: Cardinal Resources August 2019 Corporate Presentation

In any case, total gold produced from Namdini over life of mine is now expected to be greater, as the FS shows 4.177 million ounces (compared to 3.975 million ounces in the PFS).

Other noticeable differences found in the FS include the slightly higher head grade of 1.41% (compared to 1.31% in the PFS) during the early years, and a reduction in upfront CAPEX of $390 million (compared to $414 million in the PFS, albeit both figures are roughly inline with each other after adjusting for contingency variation, which was reduced from 15% to 11% in the FS).

On the negative side of things, though, the strip ratio has increased appreciably in the FS to 0.9:1 (compared to 0.5:1 in the PFS) during the early years and to 1.9:1 (compared to 1.41:1) over the life of mine, driving up OPEX.

Gold recoveries are down slightly in the FS, now at 85% (compared to 86% in the PFS) during the early years and to 83% (compared to 84% in the PFS) over the life of mine.

As a consequence, the life of mine All-In Sustaining Costs (AISC) have risen significantly in the FS, up to $895/oz.

Source: Cardinal Resources October 2019 Feasibility Study Presentation

In contrast to the PFS, the life of mine AISC was only $769/oz.

Source: Cardinal Resources August 2019 Corporate Presentation

It's worth pointing out, though, that during the earlier years, the AISC from the FS is actually coming in lower at $585/oz (compared to $599/oz found in the PFS), due in part to the higher head grade (1.41 g/t compared to 1.31 g/t, previously) which helps to offset the higher strip ratio.

Ultimately, how all these subtleties (and changes from PFS to FS) impact project economics can be ascertained from the following slide below.

Source: Cardinal Resources October 2019 Feasibility Study Presentation

Using a base case gold price scenario of $1,350/oz, the FS for the Namdini Gold Project now shows an after-tax NPV (5% discount rate) of $590 million, and an after-tax IRR of 33.2%. Plugging in roughly today's gold price of $1,550/oz translates to an after-tax NPV (5% discount rate) of $958 million, with an after-tax IRR of 46.2%.

When looking at the same $1,350/oz gold price scenario from the PFS, we can see that the old figures show substantially more robust numbers for Namdini, featuring an after-tax NPV (5% discount rate) of $758 million, and an after-tax IRR of 46%.

Source: Cardinal Resources August 2019 Corporate Presentation

Clearly, the FS results for Namdini had to be seen as disappointing relative to the PFS, especially in light of all the delays that took place that continually pushed back the release of the FS (e.g., flowsheet revision attempting to incorporate AachenTM processing), culminating in a late-to-market October 2019 release.

Current Valuation

Suffice it to say, the market has not been too impressed with the progress being made at Cardinal Resources, as shares of CDV.AX are trading flat over a 1 year period, despite the fact that the gold price has risen ~20% over the same time frame (from below $1,300/oz to the current price of ~$1,557/oz).

As for the stock price of Cardinal Resources, since peaking out at A$0.545/share in early September 2019, shares of CDV.AX had been in a prolonged freefall (both continuing to sell off leading up to and immediately following the release of the FS), until most recently, when the tide finally started to turn up again.

In fact, shares of CDV.AX are already up 30.91% so far this year, while the gold price has only risen by 2.56%.

Perhaps, the initial disappointment over the FS has subsided and/or most of the sellers who were looking to get out of Cardinal Resources have done so by now? Or, alternatively, maybe the market is beginning to better appreciate the immense leverage that a company like Cardinal Resources offers in a strong (rising) gold price environment?

Again, although the FS results arguably underwhelmed the market, the NPV (5% discount rate) numbers for the Namdini Gold Project still look quite impressive, especially when plugging in a gold price north of $1,550/oz and comparing it to the current market cap of CDV.AX ($958 million vs. A$146 million).

To reconcile the different currencies, using a FOREX of USDAUD = 1.45, we get the following:

When looked at in from this context, the delta between the A$146 million market cap of CDV.AX compared to the Namdini FS NPV (5% discount rate, assuming a gold price of $1,550/oz) of A$1.39 billion looks even more striking.

Clearly, at this juncture in time, the gold price would appear to be well ahead of the price action and performance of certain gold stocks out there, such as Cardinal Resources.

Key Risks

In terms of key risks, it's worth mentioning at this time that Cardinal Resources is not fully funded through to production, and at the end of the September 30, 2019 quarter, the company had A$14.741 million of cash left in the bank.

Source: Cardinal Resources September 2019 Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report

Worth noting is that an additional A$17.6 was raised on October 3, 2019 via the exercise of listed options.

Again, for context, the initial CAPEX requirement to put the Namdini Gold Project is estimated to be $390 million, as outlined in the FS.

Further, Cardinal Resources took out a loan facility with Sprott Private Lending Resource back in August 2018, and is still on the hook to not only repay the full balance of A$39.102 million, but also interest payments.

Now, typically it isn't too common of a practice to observe a non-cash flow generating junior mining company having to take out loan facilities prior to reaching a Final Investment Decision (FID) to put a mine into construction, but in the case of Cardinal Resources, management felt at the time that the deal signed with Sprott Private Lending Resource for cash was preferable to issuing more shares out via equity financing.

From the same September 30, 2019 Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report, we can see that estimated expenditures for the subsequent quarter was ~A$6 million.

Therefore, at this time, the cash situation at Cardinal Resources seems ample enough to give the company enough breathing room to navigate through the immediate/short-term, but nevertheless, it's likely that another major financing event will need to take place sometime (relatively) soon; the bulk of the $390 million required initial CAPEX will be needed to materially advance Namdini further from here.

For speculators, there is risk and uncertainty as to what the terms of the next round of funding might look like, so the fear of dilution has to be an important consideration when attempting to put together an investment thesis.

And as recent history has demonstrated, delays are not uncommon for Cardinal Resources, so there's the added risk that the current share price could languish and drift even lower from here, should boredom from the market set in.

For the more cautious speculators out there, it may thus be more prudent to wait for the next financing event to conclude so that one can re-assess the situation first before jumping in to pick up shares of CDV.AX.

Lastly, the company is still waiting to receive its environmental permit from the government of Ghana, which is an important hurdle that will need to be cleared in order for the Namdini Gold Project to proceed forward into the commercial production phase.

Project Comparisons

As covered earlier, the Namdini Gold Project offers potent leverage in a strong (rising) gold price environment, but it's not necessarily one that would be mistaken for being especially "high margin" (particularly in West Africa).

When comparing Namdini to other West African gold development projects, we can see that there are at least a few others out there that on paper can offer a higher after-tax IRR.

For example, the Sanbrado Gold Project, located in Burkina Faso and controlled by West African Resources (OTC:WFRSF), has an after-tax IRR of 62.1% at $1,300/oz gold and 78.8% at $1,500/oz gold.

Also located in Burkina Faso is the Bomboré Gold Project, which features an after-tax IRR of 43.8% at $1,300/oz gold and 61.4% at $1,500/oz gold.

Source: Orezone Gold June 2019 Press Release

Now, the Namdini Gold Project certainly has much greater size/scale potential than either of the two Burkina Faso projects mentioned above (based on published Feasibility Study results), but unfortunately for Cardinal Resources, it won't be able to also offer the highest margins in the developer space.

Although not a direct comparable, the after-tax NPV figures for Namdini look comparable to that of the Yaoure Gold Project, located in Côte d'Ivoire, and owned by Perseus Mining (OTCPK:PMNXF).

Source: Perseus Mining November 2017 Press Release

For the Yaoure Gold Project, utilizing a gold price of $1,350/oz gives an after-tax NPV (5% discount rate) of $351 million and an after-tax IRR of 33% (re-stated again, for Namdini, the numbers are $590 million and 33.2%).

The Yaoure Gold Project is scheduled for first gold pour later this year, and should average over 200,000 ounces/year early on in its mine life.

Takeover Candidate

Now, at this stage of the game, it's worth speculating whether or not a large-scale gold project such as Namdini would be highly coveted by an existing gold producer, and thus be a strong candidate to becoming a takeover candidate someday.

Naturally, because of their already significant ownership in the company, Gold Fields (GFI) is a logical candidate to speculate on as being a potential buyer for Namdini.

Source: Cardinal Resources November 2019 Corporate Presentation

Shown below are additional gold producers with operations located in West Africa who may (or may not) also be interested in the Namdini Gold Project, and how their share prices have performed over the last year.

Perseus Mining is up 173.3%.

Teranga Gold (OTCQX:TGCDF) is up 81.52%.

Roxgold (OTCPK:ROGFF) is up 19.74%.

Semafo (OTCPK:SEMFF) is down -2.22%.

Resolute Mining (OTCPK:RMGGF) is down -3.61%.

Certainly, as the datapoints above demonstrate, there are some West African gold producers out there who have been doing well lately, and as a consequence have a powerful script to work with.

Most recently, Resolute Mining divested and sold off its Ravenswood asset, located in Western Australia, for total proceeds of up to A$300 million.

Source: Resolute Mining January 2020 Press Release

At this time, it's unknown whether or not a company like Resolute Mining would be interested in acquiring a project such as Namdini, but regardless, the above headlines will be news pieces worth monitoring closely as the gold sector (on the whole) appears to be ripe for consolidation at this juncture.

From Kitco:

"After years of underinvestment, we see production profiles under pressure and believe that it is inevitable there will be further M&A. We see too many mid-size ($0.5-$4.0 billion) gold vehicles with undifferentiated investment cases," the analysts said. "Thus, we see the potential for further consolidation in the global gold sector in 2020."

Source: Kitco

Quite frankly, there are not too many gold projects like Namdini out there in the development pipeline that can boast about being able to offer a production profile of ~300,000 ounces/year over a 15 year mine life (and not needing a much higher gold price to justify being built).

At $1,500/oz gold, the Namdini Gold Project should be more than capable of generating ample cash flow, for whoever its owners/operators may be.

Most likely, at gold above $1,500/oz, there's someone out there who has the Namdini Gold Project and Cardinal Resources on their radar.

Conclusion

After cooling off a bit following the euphoria experienced last summer, the gold price has picked up traction again and is now trading at ~$1,557/oz.

At these current prices, it's tough to ignore a company like Cardinal Resources and its Namdini Gold Project, which on paper really jumps out, featuring an impressive after-tax NPV (5% discount rate) of $958 million, with an after-tax IRR of 46.2%.

The immense leverage to a rising gold price that the Namdini Gold Project is able to offer speculators becomes quite apparent when we compare what the project economics look like when using the base case scenario of $1,350/oz; what we get is a much more modest after-tax NPV (5% discount rate) of $590 million, and an after-tax IRR of 33.2%.

Over the last year, while the gold price has risen ~20% (from below $1,300/oz), it's interesting to observe that over the same time frame, the share price of CDV.AX has held flat.

Yes, Cardinal Resources has had its share of problems and delays over the last year, be that as it may, but at $1,500/oz gold (and above), shares of CDV.AX become a most intriguing idea.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CRDNF, WFRSF, ORZCF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.