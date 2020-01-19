Copper Miners: Breadth Continues To Improve

The Copper Miners ETF (COPX) was one of the few indexes mostly left for dead in 2019, finishing the year ranked 22nd out of the 26 industry groups I track on an annual return basis. Fortunately, we did see the first sign of a pulse out of the index after a Phase One Trade Agreement between China and the US, with the Copper Miners ETF gaining 12% and closing out December on its highs. Thus far, breadth continues to remain strong following the index's thrust higher, with price action also confirming this. Given the agreement between price and breadth, the odds suggest the lows are finally in after an 18-month bear market. For investors looking to add exposure to the group, I would expect any sharp corrections to provide buying opportunities.

(Source: Financial Post)

A little over a month ago, I wrote on the Copper Miners ETF and suggested that we were catching the first whiff of a material change in character in the index. After what had been a seemingly endless bear market that began in 2011, and reared its ugly head again in 2017, the Copper Miners ETF saw its most significant weekly volume since inception following a Phase One Trade Deal between China and the US. As the chart below showed, the Copper Miners ETF recorded weekly volume of 1.9 million shares following the deal, more than eight times the 1-year average of 200,000 shares, and nearly triple the previous peak selling volume, which marked the 2011 top. Based on this, it is clear that someone had immense interest in the index in mid-December, and the strong performance since suggests follow-through buying.

(Source: TC2000.com)

While a thrust higher in price following a multi-month bear market is a positive sign on its own, the key to better confirming a bottom is digging under the hood of the index to see how breadth is acting. The most reliable bottoms show a dramatic improvement in breadth following their thrusts higher, and this is what we've seen since December. Let's take a closer look below:

As the chart below shows, the percent of copper miners above their 200-day moving averages currently sits at 80%, a massive improvement from the 20% reading just four months ago. Generally, the first sign of a definite change in character occurs when the percent of stocks in a group above their 200-day moving averages reclaims the 50% level. This happened on December 10th, after a failed attempt on November 8th. If we look at the chart below, we can see the drastic change in character between the 50% reclamation on November 8th compared to the current one.

(Source: Author's Chart & Data)

Although the index breached the 50% level on November 8th, there was zero follow-through whatsoever above this crucial level. In fact, the index spent only a single day above this level, and it's clear that this was merely a bull trap to suck in impatient investors. However, looking to the right in the chart above, this current breach has come with a significant amount more vitality. Not only has the index not spent a single day below the 50% level, but it's continuing to climb to higher terrains, now hugging the 80% level, a new 12-month high. Based on this breadth measure alone, this is looking much more like the start of a new bull market vs. a well-orchestrated bull trap as we saw in November.

If we take a look at another breadth indicator below, we can see that the amount of copper miners making new 52-week highs has also improved materially. As the chart below shows, we had a complete dearth of 52-week highs between October and early December, with only one new 52-week high in the whole period; Western Copper (WRN). Since that time, however, we've seen seven new 52-week highs in the last month alone, with four new stocks making up this group: Lundin Mining (OTCPK:LUNMF), Southern Copper (SCCO), Excelsior Mining (OTCQX:EXMGF), and Capstone Mining (OTCPK:CSFFF). This is an excellent sign for the bulls, as it shows that we are seeing active participation among the group, with some stocks like Southern Copper and Lundin Mining making more than one new high since the December thrust higher. In addition, we've seen no new 52-week lows, precisely what we want to see. When a bull market comes to an end, even the worst stocks should be getting at least some love.

(Source: Author's Chart & Data)

Based on both of these breadth measures remaining positive, I would argue that there's a high likelihood we've seen a bear market bottom, rather than another bull trap which has become commonplace the past two years. While the index is not entirely out of the woods yet from a technical standpoint, we are finally close, and double-digit pullbacks are likely going to provide buying opportunities for both the index and copper miners. Let's take a look at the technicals below:

As we can see in the chart below, the Copper Miners ETF continues to build out a massive base, and now has the look of a multi-year, albeit messy, saucer with handle pattern. The key for the index will be getting back above the 20-month moving average (green line) as this is one of the most reliable barometers for defining the long-term trend. As we can see, the 20-month moving average would have kept one out of the bear market from 2011 to 2015, as there was zero follow-through above this level. This moving average has also been of great use during the recent bear market off the 2018 highs, as it issued a sell signal at $24.00 in July 2018, avoiding a 35% slide over the next year.

(Source: TC2000.com)

For the bulls to reclaim monthly momentum, we are going to need to see a monthly close above the $20.50 level, a confirmed breach of this key moving average. Based on the Friday closing price of $20.15, this is certainly a possibility for the January close. However, I never front-run these signals, as a lot can happen in 10 trading days to thwart this bullish signal.

(Source: TC2000.com)

If we zoom in to a weekly chart, we can see that the Copper Miners ETF has quite a bit of room overhead if it reclaims the 20-month moving average, with the next resistance coming in near $22.40, 10% higher. Fortunately for the bulls, this thrust higher has created a new support level at $17.90, and this is now a must-defend level. As long as the bulls defend $17.90 on any corrections, I would consider them to be noise, and merely shakeouts to try and push weak hands out of the best copper miners. Therefore, I believe investors should embrace pullbacks rather than panic in them.

So what's the best way to play the index?

Outside of taking advantage of 10% plus pullbacks, I continue to favor Ero Copper (OTC:ERRPF), a copper miner based out of Brazil. The company trounced its 2019 guidance of 37,000 tonnes of copper at the mid-point, finished FY-2019 with 42,300 tonnes, a more than 10% beat. Copper recoveries also came in well above guidance, at 90.3%, vs. an estimate for 88.0%. I continue to see the stock as a leader in the group, given that it's somehow managed to trend higher and double the past two years while the Copper Miners ETF hasn't seen a bid in sight until December. Therefore, it's clear that the stock trades in its own world, and rightfully so, with some of the best cash costs in the sector at $0.90/lb based on FY-2020 guidance. Given the recent pullback in the stock, I have started a position in Ero Copper on the Canadian Market only. I have not bought the stock on the US market, as there is not ample liquidity, with non-existent trading volume.

(Source: TC2000.com)

In addition to Ero Copper, the other option to play a bottom in the Copper Miners ETF is the index itself. However, for me to get interested in the index, I am looking for the ETF to reclaim its 20-month moving average and clean up its structure a little. Therefore, I am not yet long the group as a whole at this time.

(Source: Ero Copper Presentation)

The Copper Miners ETF continues to show strong follow-through after its mid-December accumulation and thrust higher, and breadth also continues to improve. Based on breadth confirming price action, I believe there's a high likelihood the bear market bottom is finally in, and that we are near the start of a new bull market. The key to emboldening this thesis will be a monthly close above $20.50, and the bulls defending $17.90 at all costs. I believe any double-digit corrections are likely to be buying opportunities and I may look to go long the Copper Miners ETF at $18.00 or lower.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.





As noted, I am long Ero Copper (ERO.TO), but on the Canadian Market only. I do not see Ero Copper as attractive on the US Market at this time, as the low volume for the stock makes it a much riskier investment.