XPO Logistics Shifts Gears Yet Again

XPO is trading between my estimated going concern and break-up values, offering some upside to the sale process but at the cost of greater volatility if the process drags.

This process leaves ample uncertainties about the business, including what happens if XPO becomes just a U.S. less-than-truckload business and what happens if only a few businesses are sold.

Sell-side analysts have long estimated a greater sum-of-the-parts value for XPO, and now it's put-up-or-shut-up time as we will see what industry participants think of the businesses.

XPO Logistics surprised analysts and pleased investors with news it's looking to break-up the business in the hopes of generating more value for shareholders.

Is there really any overarching plan in place at XPO Logistics (XPO)? I ask that because this company has shifted gears so abruptly so many times over the years, that transmission has to be pretty well stripped by now. First the company was going to be a roll-up of asset-light logistics services companies … then it became decidedly more asset heavy. And now management apparently is looking to (or at least willing to consider) auction off everything but the U.S. less-than-truckload business.

I shouldn’t complain – these shares are up 75% from my bullish call back in June (and were up about 50% before the announcement of the strategic review). And you know, if the overarching plan is to create maximal value for shareholders by whatever legal means necessary, that’s not so bad. Either way, with break-up values in excess of $100/share now in play and no real sense of what the long-term strategy is now, I can’t say I’m as bullish on the shares now.

Time To Break Up The Band?

Despite skepticism from industry participants, sell-side analysts, and investors, XPO Logistics CEO Jacobs stuck to his guns throughout the years, arguing that this M&A-assembled logistics conglomerate was going to disrupt the market and leverage significant benefits from having a collection of diverse in-house capabilities. And now the company is considering breaking it up.

On January 15, management announced a strategic review that will see the company selling all of its operating segments except for the U.S. less-than-truckload business. In other words, North American Transport (including the brokerage and last-mile operations), European Transport (truckload and less-than-truckload, mainly in France), and Contract Logistics in both North American and Europe are all potentially on the block.

Management gave no reason for the shift in strategy, other than to note that the company trades below its pure-play peers and at a discount to its sum-of-the-parts valuation. So much, then, for playing the long game and letting those claimed synergies and strategic advantages continue to play out.

Calculating a real sum-of-the-parts is complicated by the company’s financial disclosures and the lack of good comps in certain categories (like NA Contract Logistics), but I think $100/share is a good starting point for discussing the potential break-up value. Based on market transactions and trading multiples, I think the NA Transports and logistics businesses could both get low double-digit EBITDA multiples, but that requires making some assumptions (guesses, really) about the segment profitability. All told, I think investors can look at names like CH Robinson (CHRW), JB Hunt (JBHT), Ryder (R), Kuehne + Nagel (OTCPK:KHNGY), and DP DHL (OTCPK:DPSGY) to broadly triangulate the potential value.

… And Then What?

In the wake of management’s brief press release, there are ample strategic questions lingering about XPO. Namely, what happens if the strategic review leads to a complete sale of everything but less-than-truckload … and what happens if only a few businesses are sold off?

To start with, an unsuccessful sale/auction process would not help investor perception/sentiment, as it means that industry participants took a close look and chose not to offer multiples in line with what has supported sum-of-the-parts analyses for some time now. A partially successful process would raise a different set of questions – what’s wrong with the businesses that aren’t sold, and what sort of synergies/dys-synergies will the company incur in operating more of a hodgepodge operation?

Last and not least, what if it’s completely successful?

On its own, XPO’s LTL operations (Con-Way) would probably be the second-best LTL carrier out there behind Old Dominion (ODFL). The fact that XPO Logistics wants to hang on to that business may well say something about what management thinks about the long-term future of that business. Likewise, with the tech investments the company has been making, I think Con-Way would be a strong player (just as tech investments have been an underappreciated part of Old Dominion’s success). But will CEO Jacobs hang around to run “just” an LTL carrier? His history would suggest not, but that’s just another question to ponder.

Still Has Standalone Value

Although an unsuccessful break-up process would be bad for sentiment, I still believe there are good businesses within XPO today. Clearly I’m pretty bullish on the Con-Way LTL business. I also like the long-term potential of last mile and contract logistics is facilitating ongoing growth in more efficient procurement/supply chains and e-commerce. The European trucking business can go away; I’m not particularly excited about that operation.

I’d also note that the company has been giving significantly more attention lately to its efforts to harness technology to improve margins and win business. SMART is an interesting labor optimization tool that can address around $5B of XPO’s $6.5B labor cost overhead, while other tech investments can facilitate proprietary offerings and complex solutions within the logistics business, allowing XPO to offer customers a customized logistics solution that is still profitable for them.

The Outlook

I expect European companies like Maersk, K+N, and DHL to at least kick the tires on some of XPO’s business (the European logistics operations definitely, and maybe the U.S. ones as well). As far as other bidders, it would be a long list given the diverse businesses XPO has glued together over the years.

On its own, I consider to expect 3% to 4% long-term revenue growth from XPO, with operating and asset leverage driving a mid-single-digit long-term FCF margin and a mid-single-digit FCF growth rate. While there is intrinsic value to support the shares on a DCF basis, the shares trade above that now, and I think the share price is now driven more by estimates of break-up value and the likelihood of the company securing those offers.

The Bottom Line

If I owned XPO shares, I’d probably look to lock in some of the gains (maybe a trailing stop), but I wouldn’t necessarily look to cash in yet, as beak-up values of $100 to $120 per share would still appear to offer upside. While I don’t really see the strategic logic in this move, other than perhaps recognizing that the long-term plan isn’t working and it’s time to break it up and get as much value for shareholders as possible, it is what many investors have wanted for a while and there could still be upside in the process, though I’d caution investors that the longer it goes in, the more volatile the shares will likely be.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.