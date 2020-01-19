ARK Innovation ETF: Innovating For Future Gains

Although it has had a tough time from a technical standpoint, a recent breakout will allow it to go higher.

A look at its top 10 holdings tells you all you need to know – this is one of Tesla’s (TSLA) biggest bulls.

The stock market is a device for transferring money from the impatient to the patient. – Warren Buffett

If you haven’t heard of the Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK), it is time to pay attention. Ever since its inception in late 2014, this ETF is not one like the others. While it is technically an ETF, it uses a Portfolio Manager to choose what holdings it has, and unlike a traditional ETF it is very much actively managed.

Catherine D. Wood is that portfolio manager, and she has conviction if anything. Tesla (TSLA) is her most significant holding, currently with a weight of over 10% in the ETF. She is known for defending her price target on the company run by Elon Musk, as she has a $4,000 target on Tesla. That represents some 854% upside to the last price of $524.86 as of writing. So what does ARKK and Catherine Wood invest in? The thesis is buying innovating companies that are underappreciated in the market, are at the begging of their growth cycle, which is something she thinks is underrepresented currently. Maybe not for long, though, as her funds now have an AUM of over $11 billion. Specifically,

“Companies within ARKK include those that rely on or benefit from the development of new products or services, technological improvements and advancements in scientific research relating to the areas of DNA technologies (‘‘Genomic Revolution”), industrial innovation in energy, automation and manufacturing (‘‘Industrial Innovation’’), the increased use of shared technology, infrastructure and services (‘‘Next Generation Internet’), and technologies that make financial services more efficient (‘‘Fintech Innovation’’).” (SOURCE)

If that’s a bit of a mouthful, take a look at the company’s top 10 holdings below:

Source: ARK ETF Trust

You might not recognize all of those names, but Tesla and Square are pretty well-known companies, and that makes up over 17.3% of the entire fund. The money is put where the mouth is in this situation, as you can see by the large holding in Tesla. It was higher at the end of the year, in fact, but I assume there was a trimming of profits as Tesla has skyrocketed in price. If you haven’t been paying attention, Tesla is on a phenomenal run as of late, having shot off the low of $176.99 last year into the $520’s today. Some might say it is lucky, but this portfolio manager knows what she is doing, and this is only one of her picks. With a focus on disruptive innovation, I think this ETF deserves a place in your portfolio.

I do have a couple of knocks against the ETF, despite being bullish going forward. One is the cost. The ETF carries an MER of 0.75%, which is higher than most ETFs. That being said, you are paying for something special here, not just a standard S&P500 ETF, so I think the cost is worth it. The returns have certainly been worth it – some might say you are getting a smoking deal. If this ETF were a hedge fund, for example, the 2-and-20 fees would have clipped your returns quite a bit, although it would be hard to be upset if you were an early investor, especially in the last three years.

From a technical analysis standpoint, as well, there does carry some risk here. But with the recent surge, the 50-day crossing the 200-day to the upside, and breaking through some pretty significant resistance levels around 49-50$, this ETF is starting to tick all of the boxes. This ETF provides you with diversification, massive growth potential, and is cost-effective if you are looking for a mutual fund/hedge fund alternative as it is actively managed. ARKK invests in rapidly moving themes, and in the world we are in today, that is valuable.

*Like this article? Don't forget to hit the follow button above!



How To Avoid the Most Common Trading Mistakes Sometimes, you might not realize your biggest portfolio risks until it’s too late. That’s why it’s important to pay attention to the right market data, analysis, and insights on a daily basis. Being a passive investor puts you at unnecessary risk. When you stay informed on key signals and indicators, you'll take control of your financial future. My award-winning market research gives you everything you need to know each day, so you can be ready to act when it matters most. Click here to gain access and try the Lead-Lag Report FREE for 14 days.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.