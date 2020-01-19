Cassava Sciences And The Hunt For An Alzheimer's Cure

Insiders have been buying the stock, and this post discusses whether an investor should follow their footsteps.

The company is into advanced stages of discovering a cure and diagnostic system for Alzheimer’s disease.

Cassava Sciences’ stock spurted from $1.65 to $10.95 within a short period of two weeks and retracted quickly to $6.99.

I know three people who have got better after a brain tumor. I haven't heard of anyone who's got better from Alzheimer's. - Terry Pratchett

On 19 Dec 2019, Cassava Sciences (SAVA) was floating around at $1.65 when interest suddenly perked up and the stock went on rising until it touched $10.95 on 3 Jan 2020 – a rise of 663% within a span of just two weeks. It has reacted back to $6.99 since then (as on 13 Jan 2020), but sudden and sharp movements such as these must not go uninvestigated.

SAVA is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing cures for people with neurodegenerative diseases, specifically Alzheimer’s disease, and here’s what stares this company in the face in 2020 and beyond.

The Alzheimer’s Drug Market

Approximately 5.8 million Americans are affected by Alzheimer’s disease, and by 2050 this number will touch 14 million. The economic costs thereof are $290 billion currently and are expected to shoot to $1.1 trillion by 2050.

Though sad from the humanity point of view, the market is expected t grow at a CAGR of 6.7% to $11,138.2 million in 2024. As of now, North America is the largest market, but Asia Pacific is growing the fastest.

Hoffman, Pfizers, Eli Lily, Novartis, and Astrazeneca are the major players. Cassava is a small player now, but given its intense focus it can stand out and possibly become a player to reckon with in this niche.

Cassava’s Drug Discovery

SAVA has two products in its pipeline for which it owns proprietary, worldwide rights, without royalty or milestone obligations.

PTI-125 is an oral, small molecule drug that is now in the middle of a Phase 2(B) study, with results expected by mid-2020. It receives long-term scientific & financial support from the National Institute of Health (NIH) PTI-125Dx is an Alzheimer’s detection (diagnostic) system. It is currently undergoing clinical testing.

Both products will enter the pivotal (or clinical) trial phase in 2021, and after positive results will be ready to be marketed.

Currently, Alzheimer’s can be definitively diagnosed only after death. Therefore, if the PT-125Dx’s clinical tests are successful, along with a successful PT-125, this will imply bumper prospects for the company.

For SAVA, its current results do not matter. What matters is the success of their trials. The progress of whatever is happening is known only to the insiders.

Insider Buying

Between 26 Sep 2019 and 31 Dec 2019, SAVA insiders bought over 700,000 shares between $1.02 and $5.53.

The last purchase was by Barbier Remi (CEO) at $5.53. The largest purchase of 423,000 shares was made by a director at $2.20.

The price is now at $6.99.

What this implies is that insiders saw value in the company up to $5.53, and the price has moved true to their beliefs. It also implies that there is something bullish going on in the company that the average investor will find out after a lag.

The significant takeaway is that investors getting in now should work with a stop loss of $5.53, and investors who desire to enter the stock in the future can move after tracking insider deals and news, because other than these there’s not much else to track.

Summing Up

SAVA is expected to announce an EPS of (−)$0.11 for Q1 2020 in its meeting on 11 Feb. However, like I said earlier, its profitability, revenues, margins, etc., do not matter at this moment. What matters is the success of its trials, and the only lead we have on that is the insider deals.

The bigger question is whether an investor should enter the stock now at $6.99.

Well, the stock has jumped 663% within two weeks. Even the current price of $6.99 represents a jump of 423% over its two-week low. My personal opinion is that, at this moment, it makes more sense to watch the stock than jump in. Investors who are extremely bullish and want to buy no matter what can consider buying it in a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP), and this is because of the uncertainty of the success of its future trials.

