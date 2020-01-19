IGV Software Index: Breadth So Good It's Bad

It's been an exceptional start to the year for the IShares S&P GSTI Software Index Fund ETF (IGV), as the index has started the year up more than 7%, and has continued its significant outperformance vs. the S&P-500 (SPY). For 2019, the sector managed to outperform the S&P-500 by just over 600 basis points with a 35% return, and it looks like the index is determined to repeat this outperformance for 2020. The good news for the bulls is that breadth remains strong with a surge in new 52-week highs, and the number of stocks in uptrends continuing to climb. The bad news is that the index is finally beginning to get a little extended across nearly every metric, with both the valuation and the technical picture starting to show the first signs of froth. Therefore, while the index is one to pore over for new buys during corrections, I believe traders would be wise to book some profits here above $250.00.

(Source: TC2000.com)

There are only a few ETFs that have managed to return over 200% since the February 2016 cyclical bottom, but the IShares S&P GSTI Software Index Fund ETF is one that has accomplished this incredible feat. While the group as a whole has managed to return 205% since the 2016 lows, a couple of names like Paycom Software (PAYC) and RingCentral (RNG) have managed to put together quadruple-digit returns in the same period. Clearly, this has been a sector worth keeping on one's radar during this bull market, and recent breadth data would suggest it continues to be a group worthy of one's attention.

While this is excellent news for investors in space, there also comes the point when magnificent breadth is a sign of buying capitulation in some cases. In essence, this means that too good of breadth can actually be a short-term negative sign. It seems that this is what we are seeing as of Friday, suggesting some short-term headwinds for the sector at the $251.00 level. Let's take a closer look below:

Breadth

As we can see in the chart below, the amount of software stocks making new 52-week highs continues to trend higher, after a dearth of new 52-week highs during both the Q4 2018 correction, and the more recent Q3 2019 correction. This is a positive sign, as it shows that the index is making new all-time highs while several stocks in the sector are confirming these new highs. When an index is making new highs, but we have only a few stocks participating, this can often be a red flag.

(Source: Author's Chart & Data)

The minor issue here is that over the past week, we've since over 25 stocks making new 52-week highs per day or more than 25% of the index on a daily basis. We saw something similar in July of 2019, and this was a case of breadth being so good, that it's actually bad short-term. The reason for this is that investors are plowing into the sector and buying anything they can get their hands on, and indiscriminate buying or panic buying can often lead to short-term tops. Marty Schwartz discussed something similar, from his book Pit Bull, written in 1999.

"When I was at Edwards and Hanly in 1974, John Brooks, a technician there, taught me a very simple but interesting indicator. The new highs and lows are always listed alphabetically in four columns in the same size print. John told me, "Marty, whenever you can lay a ruler on the new highs or the new lows and they exceed twelve inches, prepare yourself to become a contrarian and go the other way." In 1974, when the lows exceeded twelve inches on several days, it was one of the greatest buying opportunities of the century. In October 1987, just before Black Monday, the new highs exceeded twelve inches several times. What a great time to sell. This is a trick that I've never seen written or heard talked about anywhere and it very seldom happens, but when it does, pull out your ruler."

(Source: Pit Bull - Marty Schwartz, with David Morine and Paul Flint)

As the above quote suggests, Marty learned from John Brooks at Edward & Hanly that when there are too many highs, 12 inches of new highs as measured by a ruler; it's often a negative sign. The example referenced where this occurred was October 1987, just before Black Monday. This is undoubtedly an extreme example of a buying climax but goes to show that breadth can reach a point where it's so strong that it's actually bad. While I do not think we are anywhere near the frothiness that would prompt a 20% correction in one day, I would argue that we are seeing quite a bit of complacency in the IShares S&P GSTI Software Index Fund ETF currently.

(Source: Author's Chart & Data)

If we take another look at breadth from the view of the number of software stocks above their 200-day moving averages, we can also see a bit of a short-term issue here. As we can see in the chart above, we now have more than 80% of constituents in the IShares S&P GSTI Software Index Fund ETF above their 200-day moving averages. This reading is now above the level that led to a 12% correction in Q3 2019, and well above the area where I prefer to be doing any buying. Therefore, while it's a positive sign to see more than 80% of the index in uptrends, as defined by being above their 200-day moving averages, it's becoming a contrarian signal short-term here as of Friday.

Valuation

If we move over to valuation, we've also got a bit of an issue, with investors willing to bid up software stocks despite some expensive valuations in the group. Before the January 2018 correction, we had a median price to sales ratio for Paycom Software (PAYC), RingCentral (RNG), The Trade Desk (TTD), and Alteryx (AYX) of 10.7x. If we look forward to the October 2018 correction with Anaplan (PLAN) added into the peer group, we had a median price to sales ratio of 13.3x. Both instances led to more than 10% drops in the IShares S&P GSTI Software Index Fund ETF and were terrible times to be starting new positions in the sector.

(Source: YCharts.com)

Currently, this same peer group is trading at 23.0x price to sales, more than 100% above January 2018 levels, and more than 70% above October 2018 levels. This suggests the group is getting very expensive as a whole and that there's minimal value left in the group at current levels. This valuation headwind does not mean the index has to crash here, but it does suggest that investors are taking on quite a bit of risk to be entering new positions in these names here. Therefore, for investors looking to add exposure to the group, it would be wise to be patient before adding any additional exposure. In fact, it's probably a good time to be taking a little profit if one is a trader.

The Technical Picture

Finally, if we take a look at the technical picture, we can see that everything looks to be smooth sailing based on the below monthly chart. As the monthly chart below shows, the IShares S&P GSTI Software Index Fund ETF continues to trade above its 20-month moving average and has made a new all-time high in December. These are both bullish signs, but the index is beginning to get a little extended from this moving average (green line). For those that are looking for the best bang for their buck when buying, the ideal time to be putting new exposure to work has been when the index is within a stone's thrown of its 20-month moving average, not when it's more than 15% above it.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Zooming in to the daily chart of the IShares S&P GSTI Software Index Fund ETF below, we can see that the index is more than 15% above its 200-day moving average (yellow line) after Friday's gap-up, and this was the same area the index had trouble with in July of last year. After reaching this short-term overbought level, the index plunged more than 12% and actually headed back below its 200-day moving average. Therefore, from a technical standpoint, we are also beginning to get extended. This does not mean that one should liquidate all their positions immediately, but it's probably not a bad idea to be trimming some exposure here for traders.

(Source: TC2000.com)

While breadth remains strong for the IShares S&P GSTI Software Index Fund ETF, it's beginning to get so robust that it's actually a red flag. Both valuation and the technical picture are confirming this red flag, suggesting a much higher risk than usual for the index currently. For investors interested in staying the course, this may be less relevant. However, for traders, this is looking like an opportune spot to be booking some profits. There is no reason to believe that the sector has to undergo a 12% correction as it did following a similar setup in July, but I would argue that some short-term turbulence ahead would not be surprised. In summary, I see this as a terrible spot to add exposure to software stocks for both investors and traders.

