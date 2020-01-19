Forty Seven Validates CD47 With 'Don't Eat Me' Tech, Pivotal Studies To Be Initiated In 2020

Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) had achieved positive results from an early-stage study in treatment-naive patients with high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The positive results were obtained using the company's drug magrolimab in combination with Vidaza (also known as Azacitidine). The importance of these results comes on the basis that a large majority of patients with high-risk MDS don't have an available treatment option suited to help treat their disease. It is expected that a phase 3 trial, known as ENHANCE, will be initiated in Q2 of 2020. Additional results from the ongoing phase 1b study in higher-risk MDS and AML patients will be released in mid-2020. These and other near-term catalysts are expected in the coming months.

CD47 "Don't Eat Me" Target Validated

The most important update involves the results released by Forty Seven Inc. for magrolimab in treating patients with AML/MDS. Forty Seven presented positive results from its phase 1b study at the 61st Annual American Society of Hematology conference. This phase 1b study recruited both higher-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients. MDS is a cancer that occurs when immature red blood cells in the bone marrow don't mature. They are supposed to become healthy red blood cells, but they instead don't develop properly. This leaves the patient in dire shape. Symptoms may include fatigue, easy bruising, shortness of breath and paleness. MDS may even at times develop into a leukemia, a cancer of blood forming tissues in the body. This type of cancer is rare with fewer than 200,000 cases in the United States each year. However, a big global market exists for this type of cancer. The global myelodysplastic syndrome market is expected to reach $2.4 billion by 2022. Then you have the other indication being evaluated in this study which is AML. AML is characterized as a cancer that has excess immature white blood cells of the blood and bone marrow. It also has about fewer than 200,000 cases in the United States per year. But, yet again, it also has a large market opportunity like the MDS indication noted above. The acute myeloid leukemia market is expected to reach $2.2 billion by 2025. Both of these indications have massive potential in terms of getting the company to a good spot in terms of potential FDA approval.

This program is highly synergistic in that magrolimab is being combined with another chemotherapy agent. Patients were treated with a combination of the company's drug magrolimab and Vidaza. First and foremost, magrolimab is an anti-CD47 monoclonal antibody that eliminates tumor cells. The problem is that cancer cells have this CD47 "Don't eat me signal" on their surface. Such that, healthy cells also have this "Don't eat me signal". Cancer cells also have an abnormal cell surface, which in turn incites the "eat me signal". Tumors that overexpress CD47 "don't eat me" signal overpowers the "eat me" signal they hold. The innate immune system or macrophage doesn't target or swallow these cancers cells (perform phagocytosis). This is where the CD47 monoclonal antibody, such as magrolimab, comes in. The drug's mechanism of action inhibits the CD47 "don't eat me" signal of the cancer cell. Thus, such a cancer cell isn't able to escape/avoid phagocytosis (process of removing a pathogen or foreign substance from the body) by the macrophage. Which is why Forty Seven came out with positive data from its phase 1b study. This mechanism of action can be applied towards many other types of cancers such as: Lung cancer, Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, gastric cancer and ovarian cancer. CD47 is overexpressed in nearly all types of tumors. As of a cutoff date of November 18, 2019, there were a total of 62 patients who were treated with the combination regimen of magrolimab and Vidaza. Vidaza is a chemotherapy agent used to treat cancer of the blood and bone marrow which was developed by Celgene (CELG).

As of the cutoff date of November 18, 2019, there were 46 evaluable patients (patients evaluated for response) noted for treatment response. This was broken down into 24 patients with treatment-naive high-risk MDS and then 22 patients with treatment-naive AML who were not eligible for induction chemotherapy. In the high-risk MDS group, magrolimab combination treatment resulted in a 92% overall response rate. Then in the AML group, there was an overall response rate of 64%. These were AML patients who were untreated and not eligible for induction chemotherapy.

Based on this positive data, there are two studies that could potentially be used for potential approval of magrolimab in higher-risk MDS patients. There is an ongoing phase 1b study that is expected to complete enrollment by Q3 of 2020. This one deal with 90 patients evaluating every two week dosing. The other study, soon to be initiated, is the phase 3 ENHANCE trial. This late-stage study is expected to enroll up to 180 patients. This will be randomized into one arm receiving magrolimab plus azacitidine versus another arm being given azacitidine alone. The primary endpoint in both the phase 1b study and the phase 3 study will be complete response (CR). If all goes well, Forty Seven expects a BLA submission as early as Q4 2021.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC Filing, Forty Seven had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $166.7 million as of September 30, 2019. The biotech believed that it would have enough cash to fund its operations through Q1 of 2021. However, it recently raised cash through a public offering. Specifically, it sold 5,589,000 shares of common stock along with an additional 792,000 shares for full option of underwriters at an offering price of $35 per share. It raised a total of $195.6 million before deducting expenses. A recent update given by Forty Seven noted that it had a total of $329.1 million in cash as of December 31, 2019. Based on this cash estimate, it estimates that it will have enough funds to last into Q1 of 2022. That eliminates the risk of any near-term cash raise.

Risks To Business

Forty Seven has paved the way for many other companies in the CD47 space. This is becoming a highly promising area in oncology. It is like the next generation checkpoint inhibitor therapy for oncology. Think of this space: checkpoint inhibitors like Merck (MRK) with Keytruda and Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) with Opdivo. However, this involves the next generation of such checkpoint inhibitor work. While I commend this biotech for being a pioneer and being the most advanced in this space, it isn't the only one to be involved. There is a promising small-cap biotech known as Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL). What makes Trillium unique and a potential competitor to Forty Seven is that it has a somewhat differentiated way of targeting CD47. Magrolimab is a monoclonal antibody (mAb), and on the other hand, Trillium uses SIRPa fusion proteins. Then, how can it compete with Forty Seven's magrolimab? For starters, Trillium's TTI-621 and TTI-622 drugs have different Fc isotopes (regions). Magrolimab only has the IgG4 Fc isotope, which is a bit weaker in terms of efficacy and can't be used alone as a monotherapy. That's why it has to be combined with rituximab or azacitidine and other immuno-oncology agents. TTI-621 has the IgG1 and TTI-622 has the IgG4 FC isotope like Forty Seven's magrolimab. TTI-621 from Trillium is the only CD47 product to date that has been able to generate a complete response as a monotherapy in a few types of cancers. It has done so at very low doses and no maximum tolerated dose (MTD) has yet been reached. Trillium also has the IgG4 Fc Isotope drug TTI-622, like magrolimab, and is currently in a dose escalation study. Trillium had recently reported a positive set of updated data for its phase 1/2 dose escalation studies. One last item to note is that Trillium's CD47 drugs don't bind to red blood cells (RBCs). Why is that important? Because red blood cell binding by such products can potentially increase the likelihood of the patient developing anemia. With no red blood cell binding, Trillium has not only reported strong response rates to date, but it has also shown to be safer than other CD47 drugs in development to avoid the anemia issues associated with a lot of them.

Another biotech that has such a CD47 drug that doesn't bind to red blood cells completely like Trillium is TG Therapeutics (TGTX) with its drug TG-1801. However, TG-1801 is being established as a dual bispecific antibody that targets both CD47 and CD19. Arch Oncology, a private biotech, is working on an IgG2 FC isotope CD47 product. It is exploring AO-176 in a phase 1 study for the treatment of patients with select solid tumors. AO-176 has minimal (middle of the road) binding to red blood cells. Surface Oncology (SURF) was developing its very own anti-CD47 product SRF231, but it had to scale down the program because of safety issues. It may choose to possibly start it up again if it finds a partner to eventually do so, but for now it has shifted towards 2 preclinical drugs and its partnered drug with Novartis (NVS) NZV930, which targets CD39, an immune checkpoint mediator.

Besides these biotechs, there are several others getting into this CD47/SIRPa checkpoint inhibitor space. Such companies include Seattle Genetics (SGEN), Celgene with CC-90002, and I-mab (IMAB) with its TJC4 drug. I-mab had just priced its IPO the other day for a potential U.S. stock market debut. There is another biotech by the name of Innovent Biologics (OTCPK:IVBIY) which is headquartered in China. It had dosed its first patient with its CD47 monoclonal antibody IBI188 in a phase 1 study to treat patients with advanced solid tumors back in March of 2019. The point here is that even though Forty Seven is ahead due to being in the most advanced stages of clinical testing, it has many up and coming competitors to deal with.

Conclusion

Forty Seven is a pioneer in the CD47/SIRPa space. It has validated the CD47 target and it is the furthest along in clinical studies compared to many of its peers. Its program is moving along quickly and will soon initiate a phase 3 study for higher-risk MDS patients in Q2 of 2020. It is even going to initiate a phase 3 study for patients with DLBCL in Q1 of 2020. It has a solid pipeline with magrolimab in itself. Magrolimab has so much flexibility with several types of cancer drugs. That's because it is being explored in multiple clinical studies with many other types of oncology drugs. Just the first-line higher-risk MDS population alone is a large market opportunity. The company anticipates that it can potentially earn between $1 and $2 billion in sales for this indication alone. I believe that Forty Seven is a solid biotech and it will definitely continue to garner attention in the biotech space.

I wouldn't be surprised to see the development of partnerships with big pharmaceutical companies in the coming years. Other near-term catalysts for Forty Seven are two presentations with additional data expected from the pipeline. One presentation involves Phase 1b safety and phase 2 efficacy data, using magrolimab in combination with cetuximab to treat patients with colorectal cancer. This presentation is expected at ASCO-GI January 23-25. Then there is another presentation set up for ASCO-SITC for February 6-8. This is going to be a presentation from a phase 1b study for safety and efficacy of magrolimab in combination with avelumab (marketed as Bavencio) for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer. These are additional near-term catalysts that can potentially boost the stock higher. For all these reasons, I believe Forty Seven is a buy.

This article is published by Terry Chrisomalis, who runs the Biotech Analysis Central pharmaceutical service on Seeking Alpha Marketplace. If you like what you read here and would like to subscribe to, I'm currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to take advantage of. My service offers a deep-dive analysis of many pharmaceutical companies. The Biotech Analysis Central SA marketplace is $49 per month, but for those who sign up for the yearly plan will be able to take advantage of a 33.50% discount price of $399 per year.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TRIL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.