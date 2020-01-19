Saudi Aramco Gets Its $2 Trillion Valuation

Valuation rose to $2 trillion but survey of asset managers said it was worth much less.

Back in early 2016, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (“MbS”) announced that he planned to IPO Saudi Aramco (Armco, TADAWUL: 2222) and that it would have an enterprise value of $2 trillion. The IPO was postponed until December 12, 2019, and it was just a domestic listing. An international venue has yet to be selected.

Prior to the IPO, a survey of 31 asset managers assessed that the IPO price of $1.7 trillion was overvalued by about a third. Soon after the stock started trading, it was quickly bid up to the $2 trillion level. Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. analysts recommended that investors should take profits. “For investors who have benefited so far, we would take profit here,” they said in a note. The share price retreated to 34.6 SAR as of January 16th.

J.P. Morgan (JPM) initiated coverage and set a target price of 37 SAR, a valuation of $2 trillion. Its rationale is that "Aramco effectively offers minority shareholders 'bond with equity upside' type properties." Aramco promised investors it would pay a dividend of at least $75 billion for the next several years. It also promised that if it cannot afford to pay it all, it would pay the outside investors their pro-rata share nonetheless. “Our bullish view is predicated on its dividend growth outlook, with scope to increase the $75 billion baseline as production scales up,” JPMorgan said. It expects Aramco to be able to increase its production to 15 million barrels a day with very little additional investment. December production was 9.762 million.

But recent data show trends moving in the opposite direction. The call (demand) for OPEC oil in 2020 is expected to drop by 1.16 million barrels per day from 2019….

…And 2019 was down by 2.0 million from 2018.

And there are several million barrels of oil offline due to sanctions on Iran and the politically-linked implosion of production in Venezuela and Libya.

Furthermore, in a recent study, "Wells, Wires and Wheels… EROCI and the Tough Road Ahead for Oil," published by BNP Paribas Asset Management, the author, Mark Lewis, writes:

Our analysis indicates that for the same capital outlay today, new wind and solar-energy projects in tandem with battery electric vehicles (EVs) will produce 6x-7x more useful energy at the wheels than will oil at $60/bbl for gasoline-powered LDVs, and 3x-4x more than will oil at $60/bbl for LDVs running on diesel. Accordingly, we calculate that the long-term break-even oil price for gasoline to remain competitive as a source of mobility is $9-$10/bbl, and for diesel $17-19/ bbl."

Lewis argues that renewable energy can replace 36% of the demand for crude oil for LDV transportation that is susceptible to electrification and a further 5% demand for power generation. Renewables have a marginal cost of almost zero, are much cleaner, and electricity is much cheaper to transport.

We conclude that the economics of oil for gasoline and diesel vehicles versus wind- and solar-powered EVs are now in relentless and irreversible decline, with far-reaching implications for both policymakers and the oil majors… If all of this sounds far-fetched, then the speed with which the competitive landscape of the European utility industry has been reshaped over the last decade by the rollout of wind and solar power - and the billions of euros of fossil-fuel generation assets that this has stranded - should be a flashing red light on the oil industry's dashboard."

The International Renewable Energy Agency (“IRENA“) said,

Onshore wind and solar PV are set by 2020 to consistently offer a less expensive source of new electricity than the least-cost fossil-fuel alternative without financial assistance.”

Nearly two-thirds of all new power generation capacity added in 2018 was from renewables, led by emerging and developing economies.

Conclusions

Demand for OPEC’s oil has been dropping and millions of barrels are offline. Renewables have become cheaper than fossil fuels and the combination of renewable electricity and electric cars are projected to displace about 35% of oil demand in the decades ahead, driving oil prices down to $10-$20 per barrel.

That’s what makes the $2 trillion valuation so puzzling. Perhaps JPM is positioning for the international listing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.