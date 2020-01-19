EUR/GBP Downside To Continue

Going forward, we are likely to see the market continue to revise down the fair value of the EUR/GBP pair, which is fundamentally still 'negative-carry' and will remain so even if the Bank of England cuts rates by 25 basis points. In the first half of 2020, the EUR/GBP pair will most likely trade (and sustain prices) below 0.8300.

The bond market appears to be pricing in a greater chance of a rate cut, with the Bank of England's next meeting at the end of January 2020 fast approaching. Nevertheless, even with a rate cut, while the GBP might initially find further weakness (potentially leading to EUR/GBP strength), the market's general optimism for GBP will likely beat any downward adjustment in rates.

While GBP has recently found some modest weakness, it is largely holding up firmly in the FX market, in spite of an otherwise negative bond market.

EUR/GBP traded significantly lower to under 0.8300 following the December 2019 UK election, as stronger, new found optimism was sharply priced into the GBP.

The EUR/GBP currency pair, which expresses the value of the euro in terms of the British pound sterling, seems to have stabilized more recently following downside that has resulted mostly from GBP optimism. In a prior article, I identified the level of 0.8062 as a potential target for the pair, which is likely to remain in sight for EUR/GBP.

The chart below shows our 0.8062 target, illustrated by the horizontal blue line; the chart itself uses weekly candlesticks.

(Chart created by the author using TradingView. The same applies to subsequent candlestick charts presented herein.)

It is interesting to see that even with the recent downside factored in, the pair has not yet broken out of the current long-term trading range lows around this level (set in July 2016). The updated chart below provides this context with the shaded area.

Now that the pair is trading around the lows of the range, the potential for a break-down outside of this range to the downside becomes apparent. An immediate risk lies on January 30, 2020, the day on which the Bank of England meet again; at this meeting, the decision could potentially be made to cut rates by 25 basis points.

Interest rates matter as the weaker the pound's yield is, relative to other currencies such as the euro, the less attractive it becomes from a carry-trade perspective. However, other factors matter; for one, even with a rate cut, the pound still offers traders with a positive carrying value. At present, the short-term central bank rate of +0.75% compares to the European Central Bank's deposit facility rate of negative -0.50%.

The spread of +1.25%, implied by the difference, favors the pound. Even with a cut, the spread would remain safely positive at +1.00%. To look at this spread from the angle of EUR/GBP, we would have negative 50 basis points, minus 75 basis points, which would equal negative -1.25%; this compares to the bond market's assessment of the differential between German one-year bund yields and British one-year gilt yields of -1.08% as shown below (blue line set against the far-right y-axis).

Notice that the short-term interest rate differential has spiked recently (again, the chart above uses weekly candlesticks). Despite this stark rise (making higher highs and higher lows), the adjustment in bonds has not translated into significant upside in EUR/GBP.

The chart below shows this move using daily candlesticks, placing more focus on recent price action.

Ordinarily, we might view this as bullish for EUR/GBP. However, divergences between FX prices and the bond market should not always be met with trust in the bond market's direction (which, again, might usually be the case). Sometimes we should trust FX prices. A denial of the bond market's moves can signal that sentiment, as communicated through price action in the exchange rates, is fundamentally strong enough to counter changes in the bond market.

The bond market's assessment of the one-year differential between German and UK bond yields (a proxy for the carrying value of EUR/GBP) is close to the middle of -1.25% and -1.00%, the former value we would expect to hold if the Bank of England holds rates, with the latter value of -1.00% being appropriate if the Bank of England cuts rates. Clearly, the market is pricing in a greater possibility of the UK cutting rates, but this is not leading to a stronger euro.

The chart below is an updated version of the above chart, except it uses USD/GBP prices against the German/UK interest rate spread (still illustrated by the blue line). Using this as a comparison, we can gauge whether the denial of the bond market is a euro problem, or otherwise due to continued pound optimism.

The chart would suggest that it is likely pound optimism that is enabling the British currency to hold its ground against other major currencies. For good measure, let us construct a simple weighted index for GBP, using CAD (the Canadian dollar), EUR (the euro), JPY (the Japanese yen), and USD (the U.S. dollar); these are all well-traded currencies, used by G7 nations.

The weightings, based on the most recent closing price of each pair, are as below. Weightings have been calculated in order to ensure the aggregate level, at least as at the most recent trading day, gives each major currency a weight of 25% (for instance, the GBP/JPY pair is re-weighted downward in order to adjust for its otherwise higher nominal value). An updated chart, also below, uses these new weightings to balance our view of GBP strength against CAD, EUR, JPY and USD (a perhaps crude but simple way of gauging broad-based GBP strength).

Our GBP index, based on these values, is shown below:

The black sloping line, shown on the body of the chart, is our GBP index's 100-day simple moving average (the SMA). The bottom panel shows our index's distance from the 100-day SMA. As our previous thesis seems to remain intact, while we might see some modest pound downside in the near future, perhaps leading into the Bank of England meeting at the end of January 2020 (i.e., the EUR/GBP might rise modestly), it is unlikely that the downside will be sustained.

The pound is showing optimism, overall, and if political certainty can continue to improve, the pound should continue to take off to the upside against all other major currencies. As there is a "story" to support this (i.e., improved sentiment following Brexit), it is likely that world leaders (politicians, central banks, etc.) will support the engendering of this move higher, as a stronger pound will only help international economies, as it will strengthen their export competitiveness in GBP terms (if the GBP does indeed continue to rise).

Using volume profile analysis, with a fixed range from the beginning of the 2019 trading year to present day, we can see (based on levels most traded) that the market indicates the 0.8650 level as being roughly fair value for EUR/GBP.

If we take a nearer range, from August 1, 2019 to present, we might interpret the lower value as a downward adjustment in the market's perception of EUR/GBP (this naturally places higher a weighting on more recent prices, including the volumes traded following the UK Conservative Party majority win in the December 2019 election, which was viewed as being positive for Brexit).

The chart, with the second fixed-range volume profile analysis, indicates a possible new fair value emerging at the 0.8560 level (blue line, versus the red line prior at 0.8650; a downward adjustment of 100 pips). In light of the comments expressed heretofore, this author believes that the market's assessment of the fair value of EUR/GBP will continue to fall going forward.

The lows of December 2019, under the 0.83 handle, will likely be revisited, and the pair will likely ultimately trade lower than 0.83 as we move through 2020. Our previous level of 0.8062 remains in (longer-term) sight.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.