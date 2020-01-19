The Green Organic Dutchman: Profits Unlikely In 2020

The Green Organic Dutchman (OTCQX:TGODF) had a tough year in 2019. However, we think 2020 won't be that much better because the company is heading down a dangerous path of raising very expensive capital to fund its remaining construction. With the latest financings, we think it is possible to see Ancaster completed, but questions remain on whether it could sustain its operations while trying to turn a profit. TGOD will most likely be required to raise new capital in 2020. As we have seen throughout the industry, the current oversupply is hurting everyone, which made it more difficult for TGOD to only commence production at this time.

(All amounts in C$)

Slow Progress

TGOD's shares have lost ~90% of their value since they reached a 52-week high in March this year. The main driver behind the collapse in its share price is the slow progress it has achieved thus far. In a previous investor presentation, TGOD touted that it has raised $465 million of capital (before the November 2019 financing announcements). However, the company currently only has a total market capitalization of ~$210 million, and it still doesn't have any fully operational facility and no meaningful cannabis sales. Its massive Valleyfield facility has been downsized by 95% after investing hundreds of millions of dollars over the years. Clearly, the lack of operational progress is the main reason why the stock has lost so much of its value recently.

Since we discussed the failed bank financing that forced TGOD into survival mode, the company has announced two new financings:

A $27.6 million bought deal financing at $0.75 per share which will be used to complete the processing facility at Ancaster

A $41.7 million senior secured credit facility with a private lender including a $26.7 million term loan immediately available and a $15 million accordion to be made available in the future

The proceeds will be used to complete the Ancaster facility first because the smaller greenhouse is the closest to reach production. With the new financing, TGOD hopes to complete the 166,000 sq ft facility that will be capable of producing 12,000 kg of cannabis in 2020. Meanwhile, the Valleyfield facility has been significantly downsized from 185,000 kg to only 10,000 kg in 2020. Unless the company is able to access substantial new capital, the Valleyfield facility is unlikely to reach designed capacity in the foreseeable future.

Unlikely to Be Profitable

We think TGOD is unlikely to become profitable in 2020. The reason is simple as its expected 2020 production won't be enough to pay for its operating expenses. For Q3, the company incurred total operating expenses of $21.5 million, which equates to $86 million on an annualized basis. Assuming that it is able to sell 75% of its 2020 expected capacity of 22,000 kg at an average price of $10.0 per gram, revenue next year would be $165 million. Assuming a gross margin of 35%, we are looking at gross profits of $58 million, which is far below its current annualized operating expenses. In this analysis, the assumption of 75% production sell-through is difficult to achieve given the first year of operation and the current oversupply. The average pricing of $10 per gram is also very generous compared to Q3 recreational pricing reported by peers: Canopy (NYSE:CGC) at $5.69 per gram and Aurora (NYSE:ACB) at $5.28 per gram. The gross margin is in line with peers including Aphria (NYSE:APHA) at 22% and HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) at 32%. There will also be additional costs from interest expenses and others. In short, we think it would be very difficult and unlikely for TGOD to become profitable in 2020 based on its current plan.

Although the company has raised an additional ~$50 million from recent financing deals, we think there remain significant risks to its plan. First of all, the company has delayed its construction numerous times, and there is no guarantee that it can complete Ancaster on time and on budget. Secondly, as we have observed across the sector, most cannabis operations in Canada remain unprofitable and cash flow negative more than one year after legalization. We think the Ancaster facility won't be the silver bullet to solve TGOD's liquidity crunch. The company is entering the Canadian market amid a severe oversupply, and premium organic products have already been on the market for years (Whistler by Aurora, and Broken Coast by Aphria). It will take time to gain market share without a track record especially when TGOD is a new player that has not produced cannabis at scale yet.

Looking Ahead

The recent financing announcements provided a lifeline for TGOD as it works to complete the Ancaster facility. We think it is critical for the company to at least achieve operational status for Ancaster after years of slow progress. The delayed timeline has seen $465 million of raised capital spent on construction and other endeavors such as international expansion in Europe and Jamaica. However, the company still hasn't produced meaningful revenue from its cannabis operation. We think the stock remains highly risky due to its premature operational status and weak financial situation. We will remain on the sidelines until Ancaster is completed and substantial revenue is generated. There is also a high likelihood of more dilutive capital raise in the near-term as TGOD continues to bleed cash through operations and financing costs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.