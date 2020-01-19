Yum China: The Best Of Both Worlds

While the company is not incredibly undervalued, I believe it is a good buy for the long term.

The company and market are still at an early stage, and there is reason to believe significant growth can be achieved over the next decade.

Company Overview

Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) came about as a spin-off of Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) in 2016. As the name suggests, the company operates in the country of China. Its business is that of franchise restaurants, namely KFC and Pizza Hut, although KFC is solely responsible for about 90% of revenues.

Source: Investor Presentation

As the company was only IPO’d less than 3 years ago, we do not have a lot of historical information, but the latest quarterly data serves as a good statement of the overall performance of the company.

Source: 10-Q

As we can see, yearly revenue growth has been around 3.78%, which, if we compare to quarterly results, has been speeding up, with the quarterly growth around 4.8%. However, this did not completely translate into the bottom line, with EPS practically the same year on year.

These two metrics will be at the center point of our analysis. Firstly, we must ask ourselves, how much we can expect Yum to grow in the coming years, and, secondly, we must assess if Yum can maintain and hopefully increase its profitability.

Why I like Yum China

In the section below, I will outline some of the strong points of Yum China and arguments in favor of the bull thesis.

Strong Brand

First and foremost, Yum China owns the rights to the KFC franchise, a restaurant chain that has been widely successful all around the world. To this extent, although Yum China is new, the business model has a long and proven track record.

Furthermore, one of the reasons behind the spin-off was to give the brand a more local feel, which the company is certainly doing. While KFC is widely popular in America, Chinese culture is very different, which means the brand has to be adapted to the local market, something that Yum China is doing both with the look and feel of the restaurants as well as with the menu. In short, there is a good chance Yum China can replicate the success of its father company, Yum International, simply by exploiting the same brand and practices, in a country that is poised to keep growing much faster than Western ones.

Growth Potential

While it is true that Chinese demographics and GDP growth are slowing down, the country's GDP is, in absolute terms, projected to grow very significantly.

Source: Statista

The above chart shows the Chinese GDP from 2012-2024 at current prices. As we can see, the Chinese economy is expected to add a little over 7 billion dollars from now to 2024. That’s close to a 40% increase. Most importantly, we can expect Yum’s target audience, middle-class individuals, to increase proportionally more than this.

Furthermore, the fast-food market in itself is still somewhat new in China. In terms of penetration, there is a lot of catching up to do with Western countries.

Source: Euromonitor, Citi Research

As we can see, the Chinese consume a lot less fast food. Is there something fundamentally different between Chinese people and the rest of the world? I don’t believe so. It is just a matter of time before penetration increases. Furthermore, this process will surely be aided by increased technology and food delivery, something that Yum China is already exploiting and an area in which it certainly has an edge over local restaurants.

Cash Flow King

Finally, the analysis wouldn’t be complete without mentioning the outstanding cash flow produced by the company. This isn’t fully reflected in net income due to the high depreciation costs associated with new stores. Last year, Yum produced a staggering $1.21B cash from operations, and the levered FCF margin stands at 13.87%. The company has been able to use this to repay investors through dividends, currently yielding about 1% and some share buybacks. Of course, this also means that the balance sheet is very solid.

Things to watch out for

In the section below, I will discuss some of the weaknesses and points in favor of the bear thesis.

Profitability

My biggest concern with Yum China is its profitability. As far as recent performance, we can certainly see a decline in profitability since 2018, as proven by the EBITDA margin.

Source: Seeking Alpha

This is somewhat worrying in and of itself, but the fact of the matter is, Yum China’s margins are also much more narrow than other sector participants. Yum Brands, for example, gas a gross profit margin of around 50%, compared to 19.37% for its Chinese counterpart. While this can be explained in part due to geographical differences and purchasing power, it does raise the question of whether Yum Brands can sustain revenue growth in the long term or if it will continue to be dependent on new store openings.

Having said this, I believe the company will be able to maintain and increase its margins thanks to technology, an increase in purchasing power and more efficient business practices that will come with time. To this extent, while KFC has been very successful, other brands like Pizza Hut have operated at a loss and put a dampener on earnings. I believe with time Yum China can weed out the inefficiencies, but this takes trial and error.

Trade and Currency Uncertainty

And as always, there is the ever-present risk with any Chinese company of political uncertainty. The next few days should be quite telling in this regard, with the beginnings of the Phase 1 deal with China. In terms of currency, of course, Yum’s earnings are denominated in Yuan, which has historically been exposed to some degrees of depreciation. However, I would expect the exchange to remain more stable, and if anything, I see the Yuan appreciating in the future, as China becomes a more mature economy and slowly gains ground over the U.S. as a reserve currency, though this is still speculative.

Valuation

As far as valuation goes, let’s compare Yum China with some of its peers. The table below shows the valuation for Yum China, Yum Brands, and McDonald's Corporation (MCD).

YUMC YUM MCD P/E Non-GAAP (TTM) 27,8 34,32 26,72 Price/Sales (TTM) 2,12 5,72 7,66 EV/Sales (TTM) 2,13 7,56 9,68 EV/EBITDA (TTM) 15,34 20,72 19,53

Data Source: Seeking Alpha

By most valuation metrics, YUMC is undervalued when compared to its peers. The P/S is notably low, although this can be somewhat justified due to the lower profitability. However, an EV/EBITDA of 15.34 seems too punitive, when YUM and MCD are trading at a multiple of around 20, and the same can be said about EV/Sales.

All in all, and given the growth potential of YUMC, which I believe is not factored in, a P/E of 30 would be more appropriate, and would give us a current valuation of around $52.5 today, and about $66-$71 in 2021, according to current earnings estimates, which is also worth noting the company has beaten in the last four quarters.

Takeaway

Yum China has the potential to dominate the fast-food market in China. Unless you believe that Chinese people are fundamentally less attracted to fast food, it is hard to argue with the growth potential of this stock. While the company is not very undervalued, I would recommend buying and holding this stock for the long term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.