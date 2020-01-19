I'm Looking To Bet Against Netflix Going Into Earnings. Here's How And Why

We are about to get a reality-check via earnings and no one is talking about it.

I have to be skeptical when nearly all others are so credulous. You should too.

It’s Enough to Make a Contrarian Scream...

I spent my usual amount of time this weekend obsessing over the stock market so you don’t have to. The more I delve, the more my contrarian side is emboldened.

Here are some headlines for you:

Barron’s Cover Story -- “The Method Behind the Melt-up: Why the Dow Won’t Stop at 30,000”

From Investing.com and the sage Ed Yardeni -- “Nothing to Fear, Other than High Valuation Multiples”,

And of course let’s throw in Friday’s news that Tepper and Druckenmiller are, “Still Riding this Horse”,

Let me end with the notion floated by CNBC.com that the market is getting juiced right now by all the hedge funds that sat out this huge run entitled -- “A theory on who’s doing all the buying that’s pushing stocks higher and higher”, and this additional nugget just posted on there -- “Wealthy investors see nothing that will stop this relentless bull market.”

There is not a skeptic to be had, everyone is a bull, even the benighted hedge funds are piling in. If this doesn’t scream “OVERSOLD” what will? Who is the next buyer going to be? Haven’t all the shorts covered? Hasn’t every clown in the circus already piled into that tiny car by now?

What I Want Is What I Think The Stock Market Wants -- Profits, or FCF. We Are Done With Sketchy Business Models

What is truly maddening is that I can't really find anything to worry about either; not interest rates, not the dollar, not oil, not the all-mighty consumer, not unemployment, nothing. Except for earnings. Earnings might very well be the kick in the pants that this market is setting us up for. I want quality earnings, not juiced by stock buy-backs, but by growing revenue. I want to see real free cash flow ("FCF") growth if profits are being used to invest in the future. I want to see it because I believe that is what the stock market is going to want.

Please read the following paragraphs from KKR’s Henry McVeigh Head of Global Macro on the investing landscape: "Our belief is that the WeWork situation was not a 'one-off' occurrence," McVey wrote. "Rather, we see a growing number of Venture Capital/early-stage Growth investments that we think may have difficulty funding in 2020. And it is these consumer-focused, venture-backed brands which offer investors the most troubling unit economics, in McVey's view. "While TAM, or total addressable market, is an interesting statistic, it does not guarantee a company will convert its customers into a cash flowing business model," McVey wrote. And --

"In the 'Back to the Future' environment we envision, cash flow conversion will again become king,” he said.

“From what we can observe, there are still too many companies with high fixed costs and less marginal revenue dollar per purchase that are being funded, and in 2020 we believe that a more skeptical investment community will expose some of these flaws, particularly as unprofitable private growth companies try to access the public markets,” McVey added

I know his focus here is on private companies going to debut at the public markets. I bolded and italicized the relevant sentences to make the following point.

This Earnings Season Will See Volatility Make a Comeback

My conclusion is that stock market participants who have bid up stocks are expecting to be rewarded with quality earnings. Those stocks that tell a good story and even have rising revenue but are coming up short on showing a path to profitability will be treated as well as the private ones that McVey has panned in the paragraphs above. In fact, we have some really big companies that are already public that can be viewed the same way. Of course, there are Uber Technologies (UBER), and Lyft (LYFT). As an aside, a few weeks ago, I had UBER for a trade at 30 it is now almost 35, please take your profits there. Amazon (AMZN) has been lagging this market for far too long, and I suspect that stock market participants are dinging its valuation on how much 1-day Prime delivery is costing it, but also that its Cloud Business is being challenged by Alphabet's (GOOGL) Google Cloud Platform and Microsoft’s (MSFT) Azure. The market wants to see more profits and more FCF. AMZN will get there, and I think for those with a little more patience their loyalty will be rewarded. Other names will not be so lucky. That is because when so many are taking this rally for granted, and the market just goes up relentlessly for weeks on end, you have to start looking at the other side of the canoe or you’ll be tipped into the drink.

This Leads Me to Netflix

On the other hand, there is Netflix (NFLX). NFLX has a passel of new competition, from HBO, Disney+, Peacock, Prime and the kitchen sink. It is spending like a drunken sailor, and can no longer raise prices. NFLX reports on Tuesday. I want to express my short outlook on earnings by going long some NFLX Puts. I think NFLX is vulnerable to a bearish argument regarding getting to real profitability. Let me say that ultimately NFLX will prevail in the argument. But right now, I think profitless prosperity is being called into question. NFLX bulls will even tell you that NFLX shouldn’t be judged by profits or FCF, but by subscribers. However, we do know that NFLX has recently been not too accurate on calling subscriber growth either. I think that with all the new choices the incremental US subscriber will have a retarding effect on incremental US subs, and International outside of Europe are not going to afford to pay much to make up for any shortfall. Indian subscribers have Bollywood, and there are other low-cost alternatives in the developing world if they even have the network speed to support it. Finally, every other service named above has other revenue behind it, NFLX has only the revenue it generates through those subscribers. Also, the chart is problematic. Take a look --

https://www.tradingview.com/x/FEt4fajd/

My premise is simple: you have a 6 month supply of stockholders that frankly bought poorly and are now stranded, and that want their money back. You also have a supply of stockholders that have ridden NFLX up from 260 to 349. I think that with all the bullishness, there are probably a bunch of hedge funds in this with itchy trigger fingers. Also, NFLX options are cheap right now. I want to try and implement a PUT spread with an out of the money long put at 320 or 315 and a short PUT at 280. The 3rd horizontal line is where NFLX should find support at around 295.

My goal is to try and limit my risk exposure to 1%. If I can get close to that I will risk it. If I can’t then the reward is too small for the risk. A short put obligates me to buy NFLX at that 280 level which I think is worth the risk right now. I can always roll it down if I am correct, or just buy it back with my profits. If I am wrong I can cash it in and tighten the spread (to 295?) to help reduce my loss. I am looking for 3-4 weeks of expiration since I want to use the premium as part of the leverage if NFLX falls. Again, if I can’t get to 1% or at least under 2% I will look for other ways to take the bearish side. I am still long the VIX, and I will seek to build that position. I may just look to express my temporary negative view by betting against the Nasdaq-100 using a Put-spread.

I feel obligated to say that I am very uncomfortable being a lonely bear. Over the longer-term, I feel mighty bullish. In fact, I would not be surprised if the S&P500 gets close to the 4,000 level this year. Right now though I have to call it as I see it, and we are way too overbought. Let the hate mail begin...

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in NFLX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.