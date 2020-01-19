My Top 3 Japanese Net-Nets Ahead Of The 2020 Olympics

The Olympics may be the end of Japan's lost decade. You should probably invest before it's too late. Cash rich companies await you.

"Because so many investors are scouring the U.S. markets for bargains, some foreign markets remain considerably less efficient, dominated by short-term trends, rumors, and overreactions to new developments."

- Thomas A. Russo Security Analysis Sixth Edition

I’ve spent much of my time on Seeking Alpha identifying undervalued American companies and writing about them in great detail. However, this is not how I conduct all of my investing. There is a whole world of undervalued stocks. With this article, I wanted to give you all some insight into how I invest internationally.

Ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics in Japan, I outline some of my top stock picks for the year. These are all small cap Japanese companies and offer a great deal of potential. What I like most about these stocks and Japanese stocks in particular is how undervalued they are. Not only are they undervalued and sitting on boatloads of cash, but they also are not shy when it comes to dividend payouts, and I know how you all love dividend growth companies.

Now I should preface that a lot of Japanese companies have very little information in English, especially the small caps. Therefore, it is important to outline overall trends in specific industries and rely heavily on quantitative analysis. What I mean by this is you should look at balance sheets and income statements to identify a group of stocks to invest in to avoid risk associated with owning any individual stock.

Definition of a Net-Net

For those of you that follow the other companies I write about, I mainly target companies that are selling below book value. The Japanese companies I am covering below fall even deeper into the value category. These companies not only sell for less than book value but also less than net current assets.

This means they often have more cash, receivables and inventory than the stock price reflects. Benjamin Graham wrote about these types of companies and invested in them extensively. This is even where Warren Buffett got his start.

It's often hard to find these types of companies in such a richly valued American stock market, so going internationally is the best place to find them currently. Probably the most famous place for them right now is Japan, but you better jump in quick since some Japanese policies just might see these types of companies evaporate in the near future.

Analysis of Abenomics

I don't want to get into politics, but in order to outline why Japanese net-nets have such great potential, we need to look at Shinzo Abe, Japan's Prime Minister. He has enacted some big economic reforms over the years. Some say that the 2020 Olympics is the culmination of many years of work trying to stimulate the economy.

These reforms often called Abenomics include relaxing regulations, injecting capital into the economy, empowering the workforce, and boosting tourism. Probably the most interesting part of Abenomics is how it is addressing antiquated company partnerships or Keiretsu.

Keiretsu is a practice where companies purchase shares in other companies before entering into partnerships. While this may seem all warm and fuzzy, it's incredibly inefficient as these shares decrease liquidity and hamper shareholder returns. Discouraging this practice allows for more efficient use of capital and greatly benefits shareholders.

Some undervalued cash rich companies stand to benefit from the dissolution of these old market practices. So without further ado here are my top 3 picks ahead of Japan's 2020 Olympics.

Toa Valve Engineering (6466)

Toa Valve is quickly becoming one of my largest holdings. Toa Valve operates in the industrial valve space. This stock has languished ever since the Fukushima disaster since one of its profitable industrial valves was used for nuclear power plant water cooling regulation.

Japan has faced problems to its energy future with the loss of nuclear power generation to its energy mix. This forced Japan to import large amounts of LNG, jeopardizing its energy independence.

In a sharp change in policy, Japanese leadership has decided to begin increasing nuclear power as part of Japan's energy mix and Toa Valve has already begun to reap the rewards. Toa Valve is uniquely situated to profit as the Olympic games will undoubtedly kick-start Japanese policy of increased tourism. This should increase energy demands and turn into a value/growth play.

Toa Valve is at ~.45 price to book value. It's cash flow positive and has a healthy dividend yield of ~2.47%. It also has the lowest PE ratio of any of my Japanese holdings at ~5.17. Toa Valve is undoubtedly a great stock to hold onto moving into the 2020 Summer Olympics and beyond.

Kawagishi Bridge Works Co.

Kawagishi Bridge Works operates in the construction services industry. It designs and manufactures steel and concrete products. Kawagishi Bridge Works has an absolute ton of cash on hand and will undoubtedly be able to take advantage of any post Olympic building booms.

I like this company for its fair ~3.08% dividend yield and PE ratio of below 7. It’s also greatly below book value, sporting a ratio of .32. This company had a nice jump in the build up to the Tokyo Olympics and raised its dividend aggressively. The problem was they raised it too high too fast and had to cut it, dropping the value of the company greatly. I think it's safe to say they won’t let that happen again.

Sakai Trading Co.

Dividend growth investing is definitely in vogue right now, the number of YouTubers and articles related to this topic are extensive. Problem is how do you know you are getting a good deal? What if I told you that you could invest in a growing dividend, consistently increasing stockholder equity and pay less than the company is worth! Well, with Sakai Trading (OTCPK:SKAIF), you have found just that.

If you have not heard, Japan and South Korea are having their own little trade war. Where Japan is restricting sale of chemicals to South Korea for electronics production. Sakai Trading just so happens to be in the chemicals business and sells materials for optical electronic equipment and materials. This may be what's keeping Sakai Trading from exploding in value as a general theory and should benefit from a Japanese-South Korea trade deal.

Even with this impediment to its success, Sakai has a healthy PE ratio of ~8.12, a ~2.88% dividend and a low payout ratio of ~11.79%. This dividend is very safe, not to mention the price to book value is .42. Sakai Trading is cash flow positive and actively working to reduce its debt. If you are into dividend growth investing, Sakai Trading should probably be in your international portfolio.

How to Invest Internationally

While I can't tell you specifically how you should invest, I can tell you how I personally invest. Currently, I utilize Interactive Brokers for my international portfolio. They make it easy to invest internationally, but you do have to learn a few extra skills.

In order to invest internationally with Interactive Brokers, I have to change my US dollar to the Japanese Yen. This takes some learning, but to invest in undervalued companies, it can be worth it. On top of this, investing in Japanese stocks can be a bit annoying since you have to buy in increments of 100. This can be prohibitively expensive since you often need a minimum of a few thousand dollars to even take a small position.

Nevertheless, there are many ways to invest in Japan and you don't have to take my route. You can simply invest in ADRs or even a simple ETF. But, if there is one thing I've realized, taking the time to invest and learn can be very rewarding.

Conclusion

Whether you invest in small cap stocks or not. It’s safe to say that the Japanese market is greatly undervalued compared to US markets. The 2020 Olympics will hopefully put the lost decade behind Japan and offer great capital appreciation to many investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TOA VALVE ENGINEERING, SKAIF, KAWAGISHI BRIDGE WORKS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.