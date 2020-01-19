OrganiGram: Not So Impressive

The company generated positive EBITDA, but the numbers were far below peak levels in prior quarters.

The beat was based almost solely on bulk wholesale sales of C$9.5 million in the quarter.

The cannabis sector has gotten a big boost following the quarterly results of OrganiGram Holdings (OGI). Part of the rally is due to a market-wide relief that the financial numbers didn't get worse, but my view is that the market overreacted too positively to a revenue beat based almost solely on bulk revenue sales. The investment picture is better for OrganiGram, but the cannabis sector isn't better off.

Not Record Revenues

OrganiGram had a strong rebound for FQ1'20 ending November 30, but the Canadian cannabis company didn't even produce record revenues. For the quarter, the company generated C$25.2 million in revenue while FQ2'19 revenues were C$26.9 million.

The results were encouraging considering the rebound from the disaster in the last quarter. For FQ4'19, OrganiGram officially reported net revenues of only C$16.3 million due to a C$3.7 million provision for returned product and reduced ordering from the provinces.

The good news is the net quarterly revenues were C$25.2 million after accounting for a smaller C$1.1 million for product returns and price adjustments. Revenues prior to the product returns were up about 30% sequentially with one major catch.

For the last quarter, OrganiGram had C$9.2 million in bulk wholesale sales. Without those sales, recreational and medical cannabis sales were actually down from the disappointing August quarter.

The quarterly revenue numbers in comparison to the prior quarter was as follows:

Recreational: C$12.9M vs. C$13.4M, down C$0.5M

Medical: C$2.7M vs. C$2.4M, up C$0.3M

Wholesale: C$9.2M vs. C$0.6M, up C$8.6M

On the earnings call, the CEO was unclear on the future demand level for wholesale purchases:

So, we do see continued demand. Certainly, our expectation in the future is certain players - it is part of their business case. So, it’s how they are built out. But I'm not sure what that demand will be. But, I mean, certainly in Q2 we do have demand at this point. I can't comment any further on what that demand is. But certainly, it's been successful for us and as I said, it helps us diversify our revenue stream.

The company sold 2,600 kg at an average price per gram in the high C$3 range. For this reason, gross margins were only 37% in this quarter versus 60% back with record revenues in the February quarter.

As much as OrganiGram attempted to talk up the wholesale revenues, the impact on the bottom line as seen via EBITDA is noticeable. The company generated FQ2'19 EBITDA of C$13.3 million and the number dipped to C$4.9 million in the last quarter despite similar revenue streams.

The wholesale revenues have less costs, so the gross margins can be similar as selling the dried flower into the recreational market, but recreational prices at double the price per gram generate double the gross profit. At the same time, it doesn't help that the employee headcount has soared from only 356 at the start of FY19 to 766 at the end of the last quarter.

Bulk wholesale revenues aren't necessarily bad, but the business model wasn't built for the low gross profits from wholesale revenues.

2020 Catalysts

The well-established catalysts in the Canadian market are the expansion of the retail stores in Ontario and potentially Quebec along with Cannabis 2.0 products. Per the company on the earnings call, the key provinces have the following retail stores open now:

Ontario - 27

Quebec - 33

BC - 134

Alberta - 375

Ontario has up to 70 stores in the works prior to the new rules opening the market up to 20 new stores per month starting in April. Quebec is slowly adding stores to reach 50.

At the same time, Cannabis 2.0 product sales were allowed starting December 17. OrganiGram already has vapes on the market with the intent of adding more vape alternatives during FQ1 and infused chocolates during FQ2. The vape bans in Alberta and Quebec combined with the lack of retail stores leads to a weak Cannabis 2.0 ramp to start 2020.

The company and the sector likely have another quarter of weakness before some compelling investments could open up:

We have seen that to some degree today, where at least one competitor has really taken a significant price drop on their dried flower product to attempt to get a better market position as well as garner some return on their products.

Competitors desperate for cash flows are likely to dump product on the market throughout 1H'20. After that time point, new stores in Ontario become a predictable driver of growth along with Cannabis 2.0 product roll-outs.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that OrganiGram is reasonably priced here with a market valuation of $550 million and quarterly sales in the $20 million range. The risk exists that the current quarter disappoints due to reduced bulk wholesale sales from the linked quarter.

Don't chase the stock after this big rebound from the bottom.

