Macy's - Life Is Made Up Of Choices

As these factors could have a serious impact on the company's financial health, investors should closely monitor them.

Source: Macys.com

In this article, I analyze Macy’s (M) cash flow structure and trends and give a deeper look at the company’s capital allocation strategy to derive insights into potential problems that could arise soon due to poor capital allocation decisions. Unless disproven in Q4, some of Macy’s decisions regarding the use of cash flows appear questionable and not conservative enough given the company’s debt and the underlying fundamental trends. In case of a further deterioration in Q4, Macy’s will be in a situation where cash flow generation is not enough for all the uses of capital the company needs.

Some Context

In a recent article, I analyzed Macy’s profitability trends and showed how the turnaround measures implemented in the past years haven’t been enough to avoid a large and consistent deterioration of revenue trends and profitability metrics for the company as a whole and on a per-store level as well.

I also analyzed Macy’s ROIC and came to the conclusion that the company is not generating significant economic profits. In case of a further deterioration in fundamentals, the company would fall into a situation where it doesn’t earn its cost of capital anymore.

In this article, I will move the focus to the analysis of Macy’s cash flows and above all, I will discuss how Macy’s is using its cash and what we can expect to happen in the short-to-medium term.

Cash flow trends confirm underlying weakness

As we can see in the table below, both revenue and operating income have been in a consistent downtrend just momentarily broken by a bump in 2017 as a result of a positive macroeconomic environment after the tax reform:

Author’s elaboration based on data from filings

The weak trends have been visible on a per-store basis as well in both revenue per store and operating income per store, which both showed a rather consistent and, in the case of operating income, even sharp downtrend:

Author’s elaboration based on data from filings

While these numbers somehow already speak for themselves, it’s useful to add another perspective to our analysis by focusing on the analysis of cash flow trends. The first thing I would like to understand is where cash flows are coming from (or going out from). The data for cash flow from operations, investing activities and financing activities are shown in the table below:

Author’s elaboration based on data from filings

A few interesting highlights:

The deterioration in operating cash flow has been consistent with the deterioration in profitability. Operating cash flow has been in a consistent downtrend with the exception of 2017 and, in the past twelve months, it was 45% lower than in 2014.

Investing and financing uses of cash have declined less than proportionally to operating cash flow in both 2018 and in the past 12 months. Since 2014, financing outflows have declined roughly 34%, while cash outflows from financing activities have declined only by 28%.

Macy’s total cash flow generation is now clearly in the red, and the net decrease in cash in the past twelve months has accelerated to $426M due to an additional $161M decrease in the first three quarters of 2019.

These trends suggest that while Macy’s ability to generate operating cash flows has deteriorated quite substantially, its financing or investment needs haven’t readjusted accordingly.

As of the third quarter of 2019, Macy’s had $1,248M of cash and cash equivalents on the balance sheet, so a $426M total cash burn shouldn’t be a problem in the very short term, other conditions held equal.

However, the cash burn is quite significant and any potential deterioration due to a continuation of the recent negative trends would put the company in front of important choices regarding its capital allocation strategy. In particular, I am referring to how the company is going to manage debt repayments, share buybacks and, above all, dividend payments should the recent weakness persist into the holiday season and beyond. Let’s give a look at the main uses of cash from the financing section of the cash flow statement. This means focusing on four main items: debt issued, debt repaid, dividends paid and share repurchases. Let’s quickly analyze the trends:

Author’s elaboration based on data from filings

Macy’s stopped issuing debt (and rightly so) in 2015, more or less the time when it stopped spending enormous resources in buybacks. With hindsight, raising nearly $1B in debt and spending over $5.5B in buybacks was a very poor and short-sighted decision. But that management has already been fired.

While buybacks have stopped, net debt repayments to deleverage the balance sheet have continued, reaching a high in 2018 and then decelerating. What’s interesting to see is that in the first 9 months of 2019, debt repayments have been halted almost entirely, despite a still sizable of debt - $4,677M plus $2,819M of long-term lease liabilities – as of the last quarter.

Author’s elaboration based on data from filings

This has occurred while cash flow from operating activities was declining substantially and investing activities were draining even more cash:

Author’s elaboration based on data from filings

What I don’t agree with is the choice of keeping dividend payments stable despite the significant deterioration of both operating cash flows and total cash flows. The management decided to halt debt repayments instead of cutting dividends despite almost $5B of long-term debt (plus $2.8B of lease liabilities) still on the balance sheet vs. just $842M of net cash generated by operations and investing activities in the last twelve months.

The management decided to avoid disappointing investors with a dividend cut despite the cash flow drains, the still high level of debt on the balance sheet, and the possibility to choose more productive uses of capital on the investments side, which look reasonable for a company showing clear signs of being in a secular decline. Moreover, if year-over-year deterioration continues at a pace similar to what experienced in the past few quarters, Macy’s could be in the situation where the cash flow generated is not enough to cover dividend payments in full. This is not a red flag (but an orange one) just because most of the positive cash flows are expected to arrive in Q4. However, the choice of stopping debt repayment while maintaining dividends in full is questionable in these conditions and may indicate the lack of a credible turnaround strategy. As of the last twelve months, more than half of the cash generated by operating and investing activities was used to finance dividend payments, up from roughly one-third in 2018, in a macroeconomic context where tariffs are impacting profitability. Should Q4 confirm the deterioration we have seen in the previous quarters of the year, Macy’s will have to face important choices for capital allocation.

While we are not looking at a high-risk situation in the short term thanks to some cash on the balance sheet, cash flow items are moving in the wrong direction, and it seems that we are getting closer to the moment when Macy’s will have to choose between continuing to please investors with fat dividends or thinking about its financial health and future prospects. All this happens while the company keeps showing fundamental deterioration in per-store revenue and profitability, ROIC alarmingly close to the company’s cost of capital, and unfavorable inventory dynamics.

Q4 should give investors some clear answers about whether the recent capital allocation choices were acceptable and investors should not forget giving a look at the composition of Macy’s cash flows and how the company has decided to use them this quarter. This should be an important piece in the puzzle of a careful investor’s analysis.

Technical Update

From a technical standpoint, the stock has been trading in a long-term downward channel with a recent breakout that occurred after a consolidation phase in the form of a triangle.

Overall, the technical picture confirms high uncertainty. The recent breakout has occurred in the context of an overall strong market and therefore could be less significant.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.