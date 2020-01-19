Newmark Group Is Cheap At 5x EBITDA

Newmark Group (NMRK) is trading at less EV/EBITDA ratio than its peers with more EBITDA margin. In our view, investors did not have to study the company’s most recent acquisitions and the expected synergies. The company is a controlled entity, which we don’t appreciate. However, we don’t think that the current EV/EBITDA ratio of 5x can be justified at all.

Impressive Business Growth Through Acquisitions

Spun-off from BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP), Newmark offers real estate services mainly in the United States.

The company is growing at a massive pace through the acquisition of other competitors all over the country. We believe that the growing goodwill and potential synergies will interest the financial community. Notice that the company’s sales compound annual growth rate was equal to 34% from 2011 to Q3 2019. As shown in the image below, in Q1, Q2, and Q3 2019, the acquisitions represented 83% of the total amount of sales:

Source: IR Presentation

It is also quite convenient for shareholders to know about Newmark’s recurring revenue. In the 9M ended September 30, 2019, 42% of the total amount of sales came from contractual obligations. Besides, 25% of the total amount of sales appear to be highly visible. Financial investors and bankers appreciate businesses in which sales can be easily predicted like that of Newmark. Note that financial models can be more easily prepared when sales and cash flow are not that volatile, like in this case:

Source: IR Presentation

Besides, the company’s revenue is well diversified. Newmark has acquired a significant amount of businesses in the past, which brought many different business models. Among the different products offered, Newmark offers investment sales and access to providers of capital, asset sales, mortgage and entity-level financing, and due diligence. Also, the company offers agency leasing, and more than 400 professionals offer national valuation and advisory business as well as property management.

The company’s diversified revenue base will be appreciated by shareholders. If some business divisions don’t perform, it is likely that other business parts of Newmark performs. As a result, in our view, the revenue line is expected to be a bit more solid than that of other small and non-diversified organizations:

Source: IR Presentation

Newmark Group believes that its market opportunity is close to $2 billion. In 2018, the company controlled close to 15% of the market. With these figures, investors should understand that Newmark may be able to continue its acquisitions for some time. With such market share, we don’t see, at the moment, regulatory risk:

Source: IR Presentation

Finally, the company’s revenue growth and Adjusted EBITDA margin of 25% are way superior than that of the peer group. As shown in the image below, the peer group has a median Adjusted EBITDA margin of 16% and median sales growth of 12%:

Source: IR Presentation

Acquisitions And Goodwill Analysis

Only in 2018, the company acquired 6 companies that are listed below. Newmark Group used $8.6 million in cash and equity to pay a total of approximately $60 million. We don’t appreciate that Newmark did not use more cash to acquire businesses. Companies with cheap shares don’t issue shares to buy other competitors. However, we do believe that shareholders will be most likely benefited from the company’s inorganic expansion.

Berkeley Point

Assets of Regency Capital Partners

Spring11

Ten former offices of Integra Realty Resources

Jackson Cooksey

RKF

In the image below, see the total amount of assets acquired in 2018. Notice that goodwill represents 70% of the total amount of net assets acquired. In our view, it means that the company is expecting substantial revenue synergies across the company’s platforms from the acquisitions executed. Margins are also expected to increase. Besides, Newmark offers front-end real estate technology solutions to the new targets, which could push sales up. Finally, cross-selling opportunities could lead to an increase in loan originations.

Source: 10-K

Stable Financial Situation

Newmark’s business model does not require a significant amount of cash. As of September 2019, cash, restricted cash and marketable securities sum up to $297 million. The most relevant assets are loans held for sales of $704 million and goodwill of $539 million:

Source: 10-Q

The amount of other assets is significant, thus we wanted to understand what are these assets. As shown in the image below, deferred taxes assets and equity investments are quite significant on this name. We do appreciate the deferred taxes because Newmark does report positive net income:

Source: 10-K

However, the equity investments may not be appreciated by the financial community. Keep in mind that we don’t know how the valuation of the investment was made. With that, this investment represents only less than 5% of the total amount of assets:

"Newmark has an investment in Real Estate LP, a joint venture with Cantor in which Newmark has a less than majority ownership and has the ability to exert significant influence over the operating and financial policies. As of December 31, 2018, Newmark had $101.3 million in this equity method investment, which represents a 27% ownership in Real Estate LP."

Source: 10-K

Financial Obligations

With an asset/liability ratio of 1.39x, Newmark Group’s financial situation appears well under control at the moment. Having said that, investors should review closely the financial obligations and debt. Note that the company’s warehouse facilities collateralized by U.S. Government Sponsored Enterprises are worth $372 million, and the long-term debt of $598 million will need to be paid:

Source: 10-K

As shown in the image below, Newmark Group pays a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share and has low leverage Net Debt/EBITDA ratio of 0.9x. With this in mind, we don’t believe that investors will care a lot about the company’s financial obligations:

Source: IR Presentation

Having said that, the company needs to make payments of $779 million in less than one year and should pay debt of $550 million in three to five years. Taking into account this fact, Newmark Group may need to renegotiate its debt in three to five years.

Source: 10-K (Millions of dollars)

It Trades At 5x Adjusted EBITDA With Well-Known Shareholders

As of November 6, 2019, Newmark Group, Inc. had 158.6 million shares of Class A common stock and 21.2 million shares of Class B common stock. However, in September 2019, the fully diluted weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding are 206 million shares. At $12.13, the market capitalization equals $2.49 billion. If we add debt of $598 million, securities loaned of $24 million, and cash of $60 million, we get net debt of $562 million. Thus, the enterprise value equals approximately $3.05 billion. If we use 2020 TTM Adjusted EBITDA of $592 million, the company trades at 5x 2020 EBITDA, which we believe is cheap.

As shown in the images below, competitors trade at a median of 9x-10.5x EBITDA, which is way more than Newmark’s ratio. Besides, they seem to have more leverage than Newmark Group:

Source: Ycharts

Source: Ycharts

In our view, there are two reasons which may explain why Newmark Group is trading undervalued. Perhaps, investors don’t appreciate the company’s contractual obligations. Additionally, the fact that Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P. controls the company may also not be appreciated:

"On November 30, 2018 (the “Distribution Date”), BGC completed its previously announced pro-rata distribution (the “Spin-Off”) to its stockholders of all of the shares of our common stock owned by BGC as of immediately prior to the effective time of the Spin-Off. Following the Spin-Off, BGC Partners ceased to be our controlling stockholder, and BGC Partners and its subsidiaries no longer held any shares of our common stock or other equity interests in us or our subsidiaries. Following the Spin-Off, we are controlled by Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P. (which we refer to as “Cantor”), a diversified company primarily specializing in financial and real estate services for institutional customers operating in the financial and commercial real estate markets. Cantor is also the controlling stockholder of BGC."

Source: 10-K

With that, we believe that there are well-known investors behind this company. In our opinion, Newmark Group will have a lot of financial support while negotiating its financial debt:

Source: CNN

Risk Assessment

Among the different risks suffered by Newmark’s shareholders, in our view, the concentration of credit risk is very relevant. In September 2019, 22% of the total amount of loans were given in California:

"The lending activities of Newmark create credit risk in the event that counterparties do not fulfill their contractual payment obligations. In particular, Newmark is exposed to credit risk related to the Fannie Mae DUS and Freddie Mac TAH loans . As of September 30, 2019, 22% and 16% of the $5.7 billion of the maximum loss was for properties located in California and Texas, respectively."

Source: 10-Q

Additionally, if the company suffers a change of control, debt holders may claim the payment of the company’s debt. Given the current amount of cash, Newmark may not have sufficient financial resources to pay its debt:

"Upon the occurrence of a “change of control triggering event” (as defined in the indenture governing the 6.125% Senior Notes) unless we have exercised our right to redeem the notes, holders of the notes will have the right to require us to repurchase all or any part of their notes at a price in cash equal to 101% of the then-outstanding aggregate principal amount of the notes repurchased plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any. If we experience a “change of control triggering event”, we can offer no assurance that we would have sufficient financial resources available to satisfy our obligations to repurchase any or all of the notes should any holder elect to cause us to do so."

Source: 10-K

Our Takeaway

With recurrent sales and trading at 5x 2020 Adjusted EBITDA, Newmark Group, Inc. represents, in our opinion, a good buying opportunity. We are not the only market participants believing it. Well-known mutual funds and brilliant investors acquired shares. In our view, the company should trade at 9x EBITDA or $23 per share. If Newmark can manage to reduce its debt obligations, we don’t see why investors would not push the share price up to normal levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.