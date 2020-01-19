MamaMancini's: Real Italian, Real Growth

MamaMancini's (OTCQB:MMMB) manufactures, distributes, and markets original recipe Italian food. Products are distributed through leading food service companies and can be found on QVC or in super markets across the country. The company is set to experience incredible, profitable growth in fiscal 2020 and is poised to grow even faster in fiscal 2021. Expanded distribution, a new product line, and greater awareness of the company's products will continue to drive an expansion in value for shareholders.

Unless otherwise linked, all data and information for this article were obtained through the MamaMancini's website and SEC filings linked from the website.

A Brief Company Overview

MamaMancini's became the company it is today in 2013, using the original recipes of Anna Mancini, grandmother of Daniel Mancini, the company's founder. In 2017, the company acquired the manufacturing operations which produced its products and now over 90% of the products are made in-house. The company currently produces over 20 Italian products, including meatballs, sausages, meatloaf, pastas, chicken, and sauce. The company uses beef, pork, chicken, turkey, and has recently introduced a new line of meatballs using Beyond Meat's (NASDAQ:BYND) plant-based protein. The full list of products can be found on the company's website.

Products can be found in over 45,000 retail locations, such as Kroger, Walmart, Publix, Costco, Whole Foods Market, Winn Dixie, BI-LO, Hannaford Supermarkets, and Albertsons. The company is also carried by national food distributors Sysco and United Natural foods, among others. Lastly, Daniel Mancini is frequently featured on QVC, where the company sells live on the air, as well as on the QVC website.

Product Review

A lot of companies in which I invest I am not able to try or use the product. Fortunately, I have been able to try two of MamaMancini's products so far. I tried the beef meatballs purchased at Walmart and they were good, certainly a higher quality meatball than the standard frozen meatballs in grocery stores. The sauce was quite tasty and tasted more like a true tomato sauce versus a marinara typically associated with Italian food. The package called it an "Italian Style Sauce."

This week I also had the opportunity to try the Beyond Beef plant-based MamaMancini's meatballs and sauce. Again, the sauce is great, I would buy jars of the sauce if given the option. I also took some meatballs and sauce to work for my coworkers to try. The first co-worker said, "It's definitely not beef or pork. It's good though. I think I would buy those." The second co-worker said, "I like the sauce. I would eat them. I can definitely tell the texture is not meat", but she did like them and said they were better than the beef meatballs she recently ate from a different brand. A third co-worker said, "The meatballs are good. I can't hardly tell there isn't meat in it. You can only tell it isn't really meat from its texture. The texture when you bite is finer than real meat."

I would agree with my co-workers. I really like the sauce and the meatballs taste good as well. The texture is not the same as meat and for sure has a finer quality than meat. Without the texture, I don't think anyone would have been able to tell these were plant-based meatballs instead of beef or turkey.

From the picture above, you can kind of see the finer texture of the plant-based meatball versus what I would usually expect to see in a meatball. However, many consumers of plant-based "meat" products are accustomed to the difference in texture and I think it's very important for the company to offer plant-based options in the product portfolio.

Overall from my two experiences with the MamaMancini's products, I definitely would like to try additional products. Where I live, only beef and turkey meatballs are available currently, but hopefully in the coming months as the company expands the number of locations and slots at stores, I will be able to try a wider variety. Not only do my co-workers and I like the products, but the company is also very popular on QVC. When the Beyond Beef meatballs debuted on January 3rd, they sold out in 7 minutes per a MamaMancini's press release. In September, the company announced in a press release, "QVC customers voted MamaMancini's 80 Ct. Three Cheese Mini Meatballs w/1lb sauce as #1 in the 'Best Heat & Eat Entrée' category during the 2019 QVC Customer Choice Food Awards." After trying the products and agreeing with the quality, I do feel more comfortable investing for the long term and continuing to buy shares going forward.

The Balance Sheet

At the end of quarter three 2019, I would have said the company's balance sheet was in disarray and there were many potential problems with its financial position. Note the company's fiscal year ends in January, so when I say the end of quarter three fiscal 2019, this is really October 2018. The current ratio was 0.6, equity was negative $1.2 million, and on the surface, the company might be considered on the brink of going under.

In January 2019, the company refinanced the debt position, significantly improving the balance sheet and decreasing interest and debt expense. The new debt consisted of a $3.5 million line of credit and a $2.5 million note through M&T Bank. The new debt structure now has the company at under $4 million in long-term bank debt, a much improved current ratio of 1.4, and the possibility of only having a line of credit left at the end of calendar 2020 as far as long-term bank debt. The difference is very evident on the bottom line, with interest and debt expense for the most recent quarter ended in October 2019 of $95,000 versus $180,000 in the third quarter of the previous fiscal year.

As can be seen in the balance sheet summary above, overall it has improved from ugly and foreboding to one allowing the company to grow without balance sheet issues going forward. At the end of quarter three, the company has returned to having positive equity, though barely. This is after seven quarters of negative equity. Current assets have improved to over $6 million for the first time in the company's history. Also of note is in this balance sheet is the re-classification of operating leases, which public companies must now do. This added $1.5 million in assets while also adding $1.4 million in liabilities.

With this improved balance sheet, investors no longer need to worry about the company's short-term survival, although no assurances can be given as a bad event or a prolonged period of poor results might flip the picture back to the poor balance sheet of the past. There is little cushion for a bad year or two of performance.

Cash and Cash Flow

MamaMancini's has had a low level of cash historically, and at the end of the third quarter, it had just over $600,000 in cash. About $2.9 million of the $3.5 million line of credit was being used. This may be of some concern, because the company has a slim margin of error to fund operations and keep product flowing out the doors. Cash flow from operations has been lumpy at best and at times has been negative. In the trailing nine months, cash flow from operations was around $975,000, while the company used around $250,000 to build inventories. As sales increase, inventory levels will naturally increase as well.

The company did use over $1 million to pay down the term loan for the first nine months, and there was only $1.4 million outstanding. By the end of calendar 2020, if the company does not take on more debt, this loan should be repaid and it should be able to build a larger cash position. Also, the company may need to rely on the line of credit less in the future after the loan is paid off. All this should result in lower debt expenses going forward and help to push the bottom line higher.

Sales and Earnings

For the trailing 12 months, sales for MamaMancini's were up 7.4% to $31.6 million. EPS was $0.04 on 32 million shares, up from $0.01 for the previous trailing 12 months. The first two quarters shown below were unimpressive to say the least with sales actually declining. However, the second quarter showed a good improvement, and for the third quarter, the company reported record sales at $9.27 million. It also had record net income, but it was not quite enough to get past the $0.01 mark and report $0.02 in EPS.

Because of the lumpiness in sales and earnings, I like to look at the trailing 12 months of the company. The chart below shows sales and net earnings on a trailing 12-month basis. As one can see, the company plateaued for about five quarters after a lengthy time of increase. Now sales expansion has once again resumed and profits are beginning to rise rapidly. The company has hit the sweet spot where operating leverage is going to drive net earnings significantly going forward.

Forecast

The company has forecast in a November press release over $10 million in sales for the current quarter, which is quarter four of fiscal 2020. $10 million in sales would be a 45% increase year over year and would have full fiscal 2020 sales up 21.8%. This is a much better picture and puts the company in the category of a true growth stock.

The previous quarter had a gross profit margin of 31.3%. With expanding sales, I used an estimated 32.5% gross profit to come up with the Q4 forecast below. I also increased R&D and G&A from the previous quarter, in line with the steady yet slow increase the company has shown in the past. I held interest and amortization of debt discount roughly the same.

I used exactly $10 million for this forecast for a worst-case scenario. Undoubtedly the company will do a little more than $10 million. At $10.5 million, net income would be $784,150 and EPS still $0.02. The key here for me is the company is finally going to cross over the $0.01 EPS mark and get to $0.02. This would give it $0.05 in EPS on the year versus $0.01 the previous year. With even modest sales growth, the company could then do $0.10 in EPS in fiscal 2021. At a price of $1.30 per share, this then gives the company a trailing PE at quarter's end of 26 and a forward PE of 13.

There is plenty of room for growth beyond these numbers, even in fiscal 2021. Although the company is in many retail outlets around the country, the food service industry is a relatively new clientele. Also, the stores currently carrying MamaMancini's products are not carrying a full lineup, rather a few SKUs each. To that end, in December the company announced in a press release it has been authorized for an additional 3,700 product placements. I would not be surprised if fiscal 2021 has sales of over $50 million.

Caveats

I can't say all is positive with MamaMancini's. As mentioned earlier, the balance sheet just returned to positive equity a few months ago. There is not a lot of cash on hand and the line of credit is nearly fully drawn. A bad event could cause the company great distress. The company is also a food producer and any number of things can go wrong when producing food for mass distribution. One bad batch of meatballs or sausages and the company's reputation would be ruined indefinitely.

Also, this is a very small company trading on the OTC markets. Current market cap is around $42 million. Small companies like this often see wild swings and prolonged periods of low volume. Microcap companies may be challenged to find financing, if needed, especially in economic downturns. Simply put, this is a high-risk/high-reward situation.

Conclusion

I have tried to build a bullish, positive case for investing in MamaMancini's. The products taste great in my own opinion, and they have even won an award on QVC this last year. Although the company's balance sheet is not the best and sales growth stalled for several quarters, the end of fiscal 2020 has shown a large improvement in the fundamentals of the company. Going forward, new products with Beyond Beef, expanded distribution, and the company's operating leverage should drive top-line and bottom-line growth for several quarters. MamaMancini's is a company to consider as a growth investment for those looking for a high-risk/high-reward situation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MMMB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.