Herman Miller Is Not As Cheap As It Seems

In my view, MLHR's value proposition is not compelling enough at these levels to warrant an investment.

Its low PE ratio might indicate that MLHR is a valuable opportunity. However, I think that, upon closer scrutiny, the shares actually appear slightly overvalued.

MLHR is a well-run company that's also consistent and easy to understand. I believe this is why it's appealing for conservative investors.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) has a strong bull case due to its reliable, long-term performance. Also, it's undeniable that MLHR has competent management that consistently finds cost efficiencies, price improvements, and sound M&A. Naturally, this type of "boring" and "easy to understand" stock tends to attract conservative investors. However, from an investment perspective, we must also focus on not overpaying for an asset. Unfortunately, I consider the company is currently a bit too expensive to justify an investment at these levels. Furthermore, I think some short-term headwinds will continue to weigh down the share price. Hence, given the current risk-reward proposition, I think it's better to wait for a pullback before initiating a long-term position.

Overview

Herman Miller is a well-run company that sells furniture and other office related products. Over the long-term, MLHR has proven that it can consistently grow its revenues at a satisfactory pace while returning capital to its shareholders via dividends and buybacks. Its growth is diversified across several segments, regions, and strategies, which makes it appealing for conservative investors. But, as the old investment proverb goes, "no asset is worth an infinite price."

You see, a noticeable aspect of MLHR is its seemingly slow growth. Typically, investors shouldn't expect explosive growth from a company that sells office supplies. However, judging from MLHR's valuation, it seems as if investors are pricing it for perfection. Naturally, the low PE ratio might suggest the stock is cheap. However, what ultimately drives stock prices is free cash flow (EBITDA is a decent proxy for this).

This is where it gets puzzling because even management itself acknowledges that it's going to be challenging to sustain its recent strong growth. So, investors shouldn't price MLHR as if high-double-digit EBITDA growth is going to be a norm going forward. Management thinks that its long-term revenue growth rate will be 6%-10%. So, for the company to grow its EBITDA at a higher pace than that, it'd need to find significant cost/pricing efficiencies, which I don't think is a realistic expectation.

The last earnings call showed that the company is already suffering from tough comparisons from the previous year. Additionally, 2019 was marked by geopolitical tensions, especially between the US and China. Since MLHR's business depends on cost inputs subject to tariffs, its business has suffered from the ongoing trade war. This has translated into top-line weakness across many of its segments. Even the strong USD was a headwind for the company this year. So, all in all, it's not surprising that MLHR won't have breathtaking growth in 2020. Hence, these factors show that its recent growth isn't as sustainable as its current stock price implies. And unfortunately, this throws a wrench into the bullish thesis.

Furthermore, it was generally understood that tariffs were weighing down MLHR's performance. This is why investors have been increasingly bullish on the company as trade tensions subsided during Q4 2019 and the phase one signing drew closer. After all, management often discussed the tariffs' impact on the company's cost structure. So there was much optimism regarding the recent phase one trade deal signing.

However, now that the signing has occurred, it seems like nothing has materially changed. The reality is that the US will keep its existing tariffs on China until the phase two trade deal is signed. So there's no substantial tariff relief despite the markets (and MLHR stock) rallying to new all-time highs on "trade hopes." I imagine this probably leaves investors and traders in an uncomfortable position. You see, the second phase of the trade deal likely won't happen before November 2020. Hence, trade-related headwinds should persist for at least another year, which puts another dent on the bullish thesis.

Cost efficiencies have their limits

Regardless, I still think that MLHR's focus on finding cost efficiencies is commendable. For context, its EBITDA margins are among the highest of its peer group. This is a testament to management's dedication and commitment. But the problem with relying on cost-efficiencies for growth is that eventually you ran out of them and growth stalls. Again, this is why I think MLHR's growth isn't as sustainable as investors believe. And this throws its lofty valuation into question.

Source: TIKR.com. Despite management's focus on cost efficiencies, MLHR's margins remained steady over the past couple of years.

In my view, the current valuation is already stretched and would require substantial margin expansion to justify more upside. Yet, as previously noted, selling furniture doesn't offer explosive growth. So, the bulk of the company's EBITDA growth should come from margin expansion. This would translate into a higher EBITDA growth rate due to a combination of top-line growth and margin improvement. Sadly, I doubt MLHR's top line will deliver breathtaking growth anytime soon.

(…) we're working with our supplier partners and making sure that we have a fair arrangement on both sides of that equation. - Jeff Stutz, MLHR's CFO.

Therefore, MLHR must focus on cutting costs with suppliers, finding cost efficiencies, and pricing strategies through its distribution channels. I suppose MLHR can also find some price improvements through digital channels. However, as a whole, all of these developments are small and gradual changes. Consequently, I don't think it'll be enough to deliver enough EBITDA growth to justify further share price upside.

Valuation

Furthermore, a considerable portion of MLHR's top-line growth should be derived from acquisitions (approximately 30% of total future growth). The problem with this is that M&A typically requires cash outflows and incurs in acquisition-related expenses. These are usually one-off items, but they still impact short-term results and pressure margins.

This is why I assume MLHR's organic growth supports EBITDA increases of 8%-12% YoY (in line with its past results). However, it's challenging to picture the EBITDA growing any faster than that. In my valuation model, I've used the analyst consensus for future revenues. Then, I've used the company's historical EBITDA margins and projected them linearly. In my view, these inputs fall close to the top range of the company's past performance. Thus, I feel that this model is slightly optimistic. But, for the sake of argument, I'll give the bull case some leeway to prove my point.

As you can see, my valuation model suggests that MLHR looks slightly overvalued. My figures indicate that it currently has an 18.2% potential downside. I believe this delivers the final blow to the bullish thesis. After all, there doesn't seem to be any meaningful upside potential to justify an investment at these levels. At best, you can argue that MLHR is fairly valued, but not much more than that.

Lastly, I think it's worth commenting on MLHR's seemingly low PE ratio. You see, I think the company is a perfect example of why accounting earnings aren't ideal for investors. What matters to us are the cash flows that the asset generates after all expenses and maintenance CAPEX. Nevertheless, we can still value MLHR's EPS through the PEG ratio. Therefore, if we price it at a PEG of one (a benchmark for fair value), the results would also coincide with my valuation.

Source: TIKR.com. The median analyst target and MLHR's price are relatively similar. Thus, there's likely little upside potential left at this point.

Conclusion

Overall, I believe MLHR is a well-run company that should do fine over the long term. However, at its current valuation, there's not enough value to warrant an investment. My model suggests that waiting for the $30-35 price range is the safest bet. After all, that range coincided with my fair value estimate and also previous technical support.

Nevertheless, I don't think current shareholders shouldn't sell either. In my view, MLHR's current price and intrinsic value don't differ significantly. Thus, if you already own the shares, you'll probably do fine by simply holding and collecting the dividend in the meantime. However, if you're contemplating starting a position, I suggest you wait for a pullback below $35.

