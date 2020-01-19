Laredo Petroleum: Debt Refinancing An Expensive Way To Kick The Can Down The Road

Given this backdrop, it would take an investor with a very high risk tolerance to consider holding the shares.

Refinancing was a double-edged sword that buys the company more time, but makes their ability to service the debt even more difficult, thus merely kicking the can down the road.

Since the beginning of 2013, they have never produced any free cash flow in any given year despite significant reductions to capital expenditures.

Introduction

Recently, the oil and gas company Laredo Petroleum (LPI) refinanced their existing debt with newly issued debt. Whilst such corporate actions are routine and frequently take place, this particular instance was quite expensive for them as the interest rate on their newly issued debt is significantly higher than the debt being retired. Considering their already moderately stressed ability to service their previous debt, this is not a positive development and merely kicks the can down the road.

Cash Flows & Debt

Thankfully the graphs largely speak for themselves, with the first two graphs included below summarizing their cash flows and debt from the last seven years:

Image Source: Author

Even before the oil and gas price crash of 2015-2016, they never produced any free cash flow, largely as a result of their large capital expenditure. Despite this subsequently being reduced significantly by 64% from its peak in 2014 to the annualized equivalent for the first nine months of 2019, it was still insufficient as free cash flow was still slightly negative. Since the beginning of 2013, their free cash flow has totaled negative $2.176b, and if they ever hope to actually meet their debt obligations and reward the long-suffering shareholders, this trend will need to change rapidly.

Image Source: Author

Since their free cash flow has never been positive, it would normally be expected to see their net debt continuously increasing as well; however, this clearly has not been the situation. Since the end of 2013, net debt has climbed by only $95m or 11.12%. The reason behind this does not stem from strong financial performance, but rather a combination of equity raisings and net divestitures, which since the beginning of 2013 have totaled $1.328b and $1.239b respectively. Notwithstanding the fact that their net debt has remained broadly the same since the end of 2013, this still does not necessarily mean they have a decent financial position.

Financial Position

Since the free cash flow has never been positive, it is especially important to consider the financial position. The graph included below summarizes the financial position from the last three years:

Image Source: Author

Once reviewing these metrics, it becomes apparent that although the leverage is not as stretched as some of their competitors, it still does not mean that their financial position is strong. Overall the gearing ratio as well as net debt to operating cash flow and EBITDA all indicate they face moderate financial pressure.

The main area of concern is the interest coverage of only 3.43, especially in light of the recent debt refinancing that sees their interest rates increase from between 5.625% and 6.25% to between 9.50% and 10.125%. This will certainly negatively impact their future ability to service the debt, especially when combined with the chronic negative free cash flow. Admittedly their liquidity looks surprisingly strong with a current ratio of 1.54; however, this is largely the result of the change in value of their derivatives contracts, and naturally these could easily change once again in the future.

Conclusion

Refinancing the company's debt is a double-edged sword, whilst it can provide them more time, the additional expense only makes their ability to service the debt more difficult. Ultimately their future will still largely remain at the mercy of oil and gas prices, and unfortunately, the outcome of this situation naturally remains uncertain; however, the serious risks it poses to investors going forward are certain.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Laredo Petroleum’s SEC filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.