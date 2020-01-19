A Bumpy (But Bullish) Road Ahead For Gold

Let's make one thing perfectly clear: there are no fundamental reasons for believing the bull market launched by gold over a year ago is in any imminent danger of dying. There are, however, reasons for expecting that rallies in the gold price in the coming weeks will face headwinds, which may limit its gains from here. Both reasons revolve around the metal's relative strength compared to the equity market and the broad commodity market.

In this report, I'll argue that gold's bull market, while intact, isn't firing on all cylinders. Moreover, until the relative strength issues facing gold are repaired, investors should avoid becoming overcommitted to the precious metal and shouldn't be afraid to own other top-performing assets along with gold.

An asset's relative performance compared with other asset categories is sometimes dismissed as so much "voodoo" by those who are skeptical of anything that smacks of technical analysis. Yet relative price strength comparisons can be quite useful for investors when they're trying to determine if a particular asset is worth owning. After all, institutional investors often use relative strength comparisons when making asset allocation decisions - especially where commodities are concerned - and for this reason, relative strength analysis shouldn't be ignored.

I've often argued in these reports that two of the most important assets to consider when evaluating gold's intermediate-term (3-6 month) or longer-term potential are crude oil and the U.S. stock market. Oil is significant since it's usually one of the most responsive of all major commodities to inflation, as well as to geopolitical threats.

Not surprisingly, institutional investors and commodity fund managers like to compare crude oil's price strength with that of gold to see how the latter is performing in an oil bull market. The motive behind this comparison is to determine if other inflation-sensitive assets (namely gold) are worth owning when oil prices are steadily rising. Assuming gold stacks up well when compared with oil on a relative strength basis, the assumption is that gold is a worthwhile hedge against future inflation in the broad natural resource market.

When we examine gold's recent relative performance versus oil, it quickly becomes obvious that gold hasn't quite kept pace with oil's recent price gains. This can be seen in the following graph which compares the continuous contract gold futures price with the iPath Series B S&P GSCI Crude Oil ETN (NYSEARCA:OIL), one of my crude oil price-tracking vehicles.

Gold's failure to keep pace with oil's recent gains is one indication that whatever is driving gold prices higher right now isn't likely related to inflation concerns on the part of investors. Instead, another motive is likely at play.

In recent reports, I've also mentioned that gold hasn't yet shown any appreciable relative strength when compared with the U.S. equity market. As measured by the S&P 500 Index (SPX), gold has clearly underperformed equities, a fact which is made abundantly clear by the following graph.

It's no secret that equities are the most favored asset among institutional traders right now, and the so-called "fear of missing out" (FOMO) trade is a prime motive for many market participants. For gold not to keep pace with the SPX implies that the greed factor also isn't the main reason why investors choose to own gold. Otherwise, gold would be a much stronger momentum play right now and its relative strength versus equities would also be much greater as speculators pile into the market.

A final consideration is how gold stacks up with the broad commodities market on a relative basis. Below is a ratio comparison of gold versus the iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP), which is a useful proxy for the overall U.S. commodity market.

The above graph suggests that gold is holding its own when compared with the broad commodity market. By the same token, however, gold isn't in a leadership position and it definitely has room for improvement. Again, the takeaway from this comparison is that gold's recent gains aren't likely driven by investors trying to hedge against inflation. For if investors truly feared a significant outbreak of inflation in the near future, gold would likely be their top hedging choice.

If you need additional proof that speculators aren't the driving force in the gold market right now, look no further than silver's recent performance. The silver price nearly always follows or leads gold prices higher whenever there is widespread speculative interest in precious metals. When the momentum-chasing crowd descends upon gold, silver often benefits since it's a cheaper way of leveraging runaway rallies in the gold price. However, when the silver price remains stolid, as it has been lately, then it stands to reason that speculative interest in the precious metals is subdued. The chart below illustrates the lack of serious action in the silver price lately as seen through the lens of the iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV), my favorite silver-tracking vehicle.

So if the fear of inflation isn't a major factor behind gold's latest rally, and if the profit motive isn't a prime reason for investors' interest in the metal, what is propelling gold's rising trend? My answer is that the so-called "fear factor" is still at play for gold. That is, investors who choose to own gold now are likely driven by the desire to hedge against future potential global financial market weakness or geopolitical turmoil.

Historically, the fear factor has been one of gold's strongest supports, so there's no reason to question the staying power of gold's bull market based solely on this consideration. By the same token, though, gold's near-term rallies from here are likely to be of limited scope and duration until its relative strength factor versus equities and oil improves. The reason for this is that without the active participation of the market-moving institutional players (who consider relative strength when making investment decisions), gold's price isn't likely to run away on the upside the way the SPX has done in recent weeks. Instead, a slow but steady upward trend is the most likely outcome for gold in the coming weeks.

Investors are nonetheless justified in maintaining intermediate-term long positions in gold based on the persistence of the metal's "fear factor." However, until gold's relative strength factor improves, participants should also avoid being overexposed to the metal and should also have exposure to other top-performing assets, including equities.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.