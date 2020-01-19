The Best Stocks To Buy Now

Overbought signal remains elevated with nearly 50% of stocks trading at or over 5% above their 200 DMA.
Don't fight the tape, but stock picking is becoming more important as risk of a pullback increases. Here's what you can do.
The best sectors across large cap, mid cap, and small cap, plus the 10 highest-scoring stocks right now.
"I love riding a horse that's running." - David Tepper (CNBC, 1/17/2020)
Seasonal tendencies continue to dominate, overshadowing ongoing elevated readings that are historically coincident with overbought markets. For example, 48.74% of stocks in our ~1,600 stock universe are currently trading 5% or more above their 200-day moving average - levels last seen in Q1 2018.
Source: Limelight Alpha
The move up in stock prices hasn't been due simply to short covering. There's been covering, but money shifting from money markets, plus new inflows because of end-of-year retirement contributions, has been a bigger factor. For perspective, the median short ratio for stocks in our universe is 4.4 days. It was 4.44 days and 4.53 days at the end of November and October respectively.
With the stock market rallying despite the risk reward pendulum tilting toward risk, investors are left in a tight spot. Yes, the potential for a 3% to 5% pullback in the market (and a corresponding 5% to 10% or more drawdown in high-beta growth stocks) makes booking profit appear savvy, but wholesale decisions to sell usually don't pay off. After all, missing the best performing days significantly erodes returns over time, making it dangerous to get off a horse when it's running.
So, what can you do in periods like this?
1. Reduce or eliminate margin. Why? Because leverage cuts both ways.
2. Go through your investing diary (yes, you should have one!) and use market strength to sell any stock where your thesis is broken.
3. Concentrate on the best sectors and industries and watch for shifts in leadership.
4. Focus on real businesses with fundamental underpinnings.
To help you with #3 and #4, here's our latest sector ranking for large cap, mid cap, and small cap, and the top 10 scoring stocks in each ranking.
The best sectors to buy
Weekly, we use our scoring system to rank over 1,600 widely-traded stocks. Our methodology is explained more here, but the factors used to rank stocks include forward earnings growth expectations, historical trends in reporting earnings that beat Wall Street estimates, insider buying, short-term and long-term institutional money flow, forward valuation relative to historical valuation, contra-trend short interest analysis, and quarterly seasonality over the past decade.
Then, we aggregate those individual scores by sector for insight into the best sectors to over- and under-weight in portfolios.
Currently, the best large-cap sectors are industrial goods and healthcare. Meanwhile technology and services are top-rated in mid cap and industrial goods and technology are best in small cap.
Source: Limelight Alpha
The top-scoring stocks to buy now
Because stocks historically follow earnings over time, insiders only buy for one reason; money flow reflects institutional optimism or pessimism, and seasonal patterns often rhyme the highest-scoring stocks offer the best opportunity for upside.
There are over 100 top-rated stocks in our service currently, but these are the 10 top scoring stocks by market cap right now. Stocks making the biggest move up in score to join the top 10 list this week include Akamai Technologies (AKAM), Cintas Corp. (CTAS), Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL), The Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG), Stifel Financial (SF), j2 Global (JCOM), Providence Service (PRSC), and BioTelemetry (BEAT).
|LARGE CAP
|1/16/2020
|4 Week MA
|Company Name
|Symbol
|Sector
|INDUSTRY
|SCORE
|SCORE
|Centene Corp
|(CNC)
|HEALTHCARE
|HEALTH CARE PLANS
|115
|113.75
|Newell Rubbermaid
|(NWL)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|HOUSEWARES & ACCESSORIES
|110
|105
|Johnson & Johnson
|(JNJ)
|HEALTHCARE
|DRUG MANUFACTURERS
|110
|107.5
|Valero Energy Corp
|(VLO)
|BASIC MATERIALS
|OIL & GAS REFINING & MARKETING
|105
|95
|Hormel Foods
|(HRL)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|MEAT PRODUCTS
|105
|96.25
|Kellogg Company
|(NYSE:K)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|PROCESSED & PACKAGED GOODS
|105
|103.75
|Phillips van Heusen
|(PVH)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|TEXTILES
|105
|102.5
|Lazard LTD
|(LAZ)
|FINANCIALS
|ASSET MANAGEMENT
|105
|105
|T. Rowe Price Group
|(TROW)
|FINANCIALS
|ASSET MANAGEMENT
|105
|103.75
|Jazz Pharma
|(JAZZ)
|HEALTHCARE
|BIOTECHNOLOGY
|105
|95
|MID CAP
|1/16/2020
|4 Week MA
|Company Name
|Symbol
|Sector
|INDUSTRY
|SCORE
|SCORE
|BEST
|Stifel Fin'l
|(SF)
|FINANCIALS
|INVESTMENT BROKERAGE
|115
|105
|Dick's Sporting Goods
|(DKS)
|SERVICES
|SPORTING GOODS
|110
|103.75
|Wolverine World Wide
|(WWW)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|TEXTILES
|110
|108.75
|Coupa Software
|(COUP)
|TECHNOLOGY
|INTERNET SOFTWARE & SERVICES
|105
|92.5
|Jabil Circuit Inc
|(JBL)
|TECHNOLOGY
|PRINTED CIRCUIT BOARDS
|105
|101.25
|j2 Global Communications
|(JCOM)
|TECHNOLOGY
|INTERNET SOFTWARE & SERVICES
|105
|85
|Mobile Mini
|(MINI)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|PACKAGING & CONTAINERS
|105
|102.5
|Penn Natl Gaming
|(PENN)
|SERVICES
|RESORTS AND CASINOS
|105
|105
|Phillips 66 Partners LP
|(PSXP)
|BASIC MATERIALS
|OIL & GAS MIDSTREAM
|105
|105
|Science App Int'l
|(SAIC)
|TECHNOLOGY
|INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SERVICES
|105
|86.25
|SM CAP
|1/16/2020
|4 Week MA
|Company Name
|Symbol
|Sector
|INDUSTRY
|SCORE
|SCORE
|BEST
|Providence Service
|(PRSC)
|HEALTHCARE
|SPECIALIZED HEALTH SERVICES
|110
|86.25
|Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc
|(RRGB)
|SERVICES
|RESTAURANTS
|110
|93.75
|Brady Corp
|(BRC)
|SERVICES
|BUSINESS SERVICES
|105
|103.75
|Five9
|(FIVN)
|TECHNOLOGY
|APPLICATION SOFTWARE
|105
|98.75
|Insight Ent.
|(NSIT)
|SERVICES
|CATALOG & MAIL ORDER HOUSES
|105
|97.5
|Gibraltar Steel
|(ROCK)
|BASIC MATERIALS
|STEEL & IRON
|105
|101.25
|BioTelemetry
|(BEAT)
|HEALTHCARE
|SPECIALIZED HEALTH SERVICES
|100
|77.5
|Benchmark Elect.
|(BHE)
|TECHNOLOGY
|PRINTED CIRCUIT BOARDS
|100
|95
|Computer Programs & Sys
|(CPSI)
|HEALTHCARE
|HEALTHCARE INFORMATION SERVICES
|100
|97.5
|Charles River Assoc.
|(CRAI)
|SERVICES
|MANAGEMENT SERVICES
|100
|93.75
If you'd like to see these reports in their entirety, including our industry ranking (a ranking of industries by sector and market cap) and over 100 other top-rated stocks in our universe today, we're offering a FREE, no-hassle, cancel-anytime trial of our service. Sign up for Top Stocks For Tomorrow.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in COUP, NWL, JAZZ over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.