The Best Stocks To Buy Now

The best sectors across large cap, mid cap, and small cap, plus the 10 highest-scoring stocks right now.

Don't fight the tape, but stock picking is becoming more important as risk of a pullback increases. Here's what you can do.

Overbought signal remains elevated with nearly 50% of stocks trading at or over 5% above their 200 DMA.

"I love riding a horse that's running." - David Tepper (CNBC, 1/17/2020)

Seasonal tendencies continue to dominate, overshadowing ongoing elevated readings that are historically coincident with overbought markets. For example, 48.74% of stocks in our ~1,600 stock universe are currently trading 5% or more above their 200-day moving average - levels last seen in Q1 2018.

Source: Limelight Alpha

The move up in stock prices hasn't been due simply to short covering. There's been covering, but money shifting from money markets, plus new inflows because of end-of-year retirement contributions, has been a bigger factor. For perspective, the median short ratio for stocks in our universe is 4.4 days. It was 4.44 days and 4.53 days at the end of November and October respectively.

With the stock market rallying despite the risk reward pendulum tilting toward risk, investors are left in a tight spot. Yes, the potential for a 3% to 5% pullback in the market (and a corresponding 5% to 10% or more drawdown in high-beta growth stocks) makes booking profit appear savvy, but wholesale decisions to sell usually don't pay off. After all, missing the best performing days significantly erodes returns over time, making it dangerous to get off a horse when it's running.

So, what can you do in periods like this?

1. Reduce or eliminate margin. Why? Because leverage cuts both ways.

2. Go through your investing diary (yes, you should have one!) and use market strength to sell any stock where your thesis is broken.

3. Concentrate on the best sectors and industries and watch for shifts in leadership.

4. Focus on real businesses with fundamental underpinnings.

To help you with #3 and #4, here's our latest sector ranking for large cap, mid cap, and small cap, and the top 10 scoring stocks in each ranking.

The best sectors to buy

Weekly, we use our scoring system to rank over 1,600 widely-traded stocks. Our methodology is explained more here, but the factors used to rank stocks include forward earnings growth expectations, historical trends in reporting earnings that beat Wall Street estimates, insider buying, short-term and long-term institutional money flow, forward valuation relative to historical valuation, contra-trend short interest analysis, and quarterly seasonality over the past decade.

Then, we aggregate those individual scores by sector for insight into the best sectors to over- and under-weight in portfolios.

Currently, the best large-cap sectors are industrial goods and healthcare. Meanwhile technology and services are top-rated in mid cap and industrial goods and technology are best in small cap.

Source: Limelight Alpha

The top-scoring stocks to buy now

Because stocks historically follow earnings over time, insiders only buy for one reason; money flow reflects institutional optimism or pessimism, and seasonal patterns often rhyme the highest-scoring stocks offer the best opportunity for upside.

There are over 100 top-rated stocks in our service currently, but these are the 10 top scoring stocks by market cap right now. Stocks making the biggest move up in score to join the top 10 list this week include Akamai Technologies (AKAM), Cintas Corp. (CTAS), Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL), The Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG), Stifel Financial (SF), j2 Global (JCOM), Providence Service (PRSC), and BioTelemetry (BEAT).

LARGE CAP 1/16/2020 4 Week MA Company Name Symbol Sector INDUSTRY SCORE SCORE Centene Corp (CNC) HEALTHCARE HEALTH CARE PLANS 115 113.75 Newell Rubbermaid (NWL) CONSUMER GOODS HOUSEWARES & ACCESSORIES 110 105 Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) HEALTHCARE DRUG MANUFACTURERS 110 107.5 Valero Energy Corp (VLO) BASIC MATERIALS OIL & GAS REFINING & MARKETING 105 95 Hormel Foods (HRL) CONSUMER GOODS MEAT PRODUCTS 105 96.25 Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) CONSUMER GOODS PROCESSED & PACKAGED GOODS 105 103.75 Phillips van Heusen (PVH) CONSUMER GOODS TEXTILES 105 102.5 Lazard LTD (LAZ) FINANCIALS ASSET MANAGEMENT 105 105 T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) FINANCIALS ASSET MANAGEMENT 105 103.75 Jazz Pharma (JAZZ) HEALTHCARE BIOTECHNOLOGY 105 95 MID CAP 1/16/2020 4 Week MA Company Name Symbol Sector INDUSTRY SCORE SCORE BEST Stifel Fin'l (SF) FINANCIALS INVESTMENT BROKERAGE 115 105 Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) SERVICES SPORTING GOODS 110 103.75 Wolverine World Wide (WWW) CONSUMER GOODS TEXTILES 110 108.75 Coupa Software (COUP) TECHNOLOGY INTERNET SOFTWARE & SERVICES 105 92.5 Jabil Circuit Inc (JBL) TECHNOLOGY PRINTED CIRCUIT BOARDS 105 101.25 j2 Global Communications (JCOM) TECHNOLOGY INTERNET SOFTWARE & SERVICES 105 85 Mobile Mini (MINI) CONSUMER GOODS PACKAGING & CONTAINERS 105 102.5 Penn Natl Gaming (PENN) SERVICES RESORTS AND CASINOS 105 105 Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) BASIC MATERIALS OIL & GAS MIDSTREAM 105 105 Science App Int'l (SAIC) TECHNOLOGY INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SERVICES 105 86.25 SM CAP 1/16/2020 4 Week MA Company Name Symbol Sector INDUSTRY SCORE SCORE BEST Providence Service (PRSC) HEALTHCARE SPECIALIZED HEALTH SERVICES 110 86.25 Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc (RRGB) SERVICES RESTAURANTS 110 93.75 Brady Corp (BRC) SERVICES BUSINESS SERVICES 105 103.75 Five9 (FIVN) TECHNOLOGY APPLICATION SOFTWARE 105 98.75 Insight Ent. (NSIT) SERVICES CATALOG & MAIL ORDER HOUSES 105 97.5 Gibraltar Steel (ROCK) BASIC MATERIALS STEEL & IRON 105 101.25 BioTelemetry (BEAT) HEALTHCARE SPECIALIZED HEALTH SERVICES 100 77.5 Benchmark Elect. (BHE) TECHNOLOGY PRINTED CIRCUIT BOARDS 100 95 Computer Programs & Sys (CPSI) HEALTHCARE HEALTHCARE INFORMATION SERVICES 100 97.5 Charles River Assoc. (CRAI) SERVICES MANAGEMENT SERVICES 100 93.75

If you'd like to see these reports in their entirety, including our industry ranking (a ranking of industries by sector and market cap) and over 100 other top-rated stocks in our universe today, we're offering a FREE, no-hassle, cancel-anytime trial of our service. Sign up for Top Stocks For Tomorrow.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in COUP, NWL, JAZZ over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.