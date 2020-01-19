RusHydro Has Fallen Victim To Wishful Thinking

Shares jumped up 17% after the publication of unconfirmed information in the media on the alleged plans for restructuring of RusHydro's Far Eastern assets.

Another day, another Russian company appears to be affected by market manipulators. Now it looks like it's RusHydro's (OTCQX:RSHYY) time. Everyone suddenly remembered the company in light of an article about the reorganization of its assets in the Far East. The refutation followed the same day and now the company is preparing an appeal to the Central Bank of Russia in order to check the fact of market manipulation, which caused its share price fluctuations. Let's find out what happened and what does it mean for investors.

The Dream Of A Minority Investor

On January 14, the Kommersant newspaper published an article with a reference to unnamed sources about the scheme allegedly under development, according to which RusHydro may be withdrawn from direct state control, becoming a subsidiary of RAO ES of the East, whose shares will be transferred to the state, with a subsequent increase in dividend payments to RusHydro. Under such a scenario, analysts estimated that dividends would rise to 12-16 kopecks per share - this is a dividend yield of 23% to the current price.

The same issue of Kommersant newspaper published an interview with the CEO of RusHydro, Nikolay Shulginov, denying the support and intentions of the management to implement this reorganization scheme in RusHydro Group.

The head of the company emphasized that the company did not develop this scheme, and there were no requests from the Russian government.

"We are not going to raise this issue, it is not in the new draft plan to increase the value of the company, which is now developed on behalf of Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Trutnev. It would be inappropriate to make such a scheme to the detriment of the interests of the state, the majority shareholder. There is no idea in this scheme, it does not solve the strategic task of the Far East development. The fact that the dividends will be transferred from RusHydro to some new company will not change anything for the Far East region," said Shulginov when he was asked about the possibility of reorganizing the RusHydro Group.

According to Shulginov, to increase the value of the shares, the management plans to reduce costs, centralize assets and related activities, get financing for troubled infrastructure facilities without diluting the share of minority shareholders, extend the current dividend policy, and take other appropriate measures.

"It is wrong to solve the local task [of compliance with the terms of the forward contract] without solving the task of developing the energy sector in the Far East," said Shulginov.

For reference, in 2017, RusHydro and VTB Bank signed a five-year forward contract: VTB issued a loan to the company against the pledge of a 13.3% stake in RusHydro. Currently, RusHydro pays interest, and at the end of the forward contract, it will have to reimburse VTB for the difference between the real and nominal value of the shares (1 RUB per share), if the real value is lower, or receive compensation from VTB if it is higher.

Even though the interview was released on the same day, this did not stop buyers of RusHydro shares until Thursday when the company announced its intention to ask the CBR to investigate a possible market manipulation amid the publication of the Kommersant article.

After some moderate correction, the stock remained in the range of 0.65 rubles per share. It seems that as the crowd's attention has been once drawn, RusHydro's shares are unlikely to go down in the near future.

Final Thoughts

Market manipulation is not a new topic for the Russian stock market. According to Forbes, unlike the United States, in Russia, 75% of cases involving market manipulations or the use of insider information end up in prescriptions rather than in courts and multi-million-dollar fines. Obviously, the atmosphere of almost total impunity is a fertile ground for manipulators.

In an interview to Interfax which took place in late December last year, the head of the Central Bank of Russia, Elvira Nabiullina, admitted that market manipulations do exist in the Russian stock market:

[Interfax] - Do you have enough power to fight manipulation in the stock market? Are there any new risks in this direction, or in general it can be said that at the moment you have already set up your work? [E.N.] - We do this work, we publish the results of investigations, these investigations take time. For our work to be more effective, of course, the very concept of "manipulation" needs to be expanded too, more flexibility is needed in this regard. Unfortunately, manipulations on the market exist.

At the moment, the situation is aggravated by a huge inflow of "dumb money" to the Russian market. New (mostly inexperienced) investors hungry for high yields keep coming in the market, where they become a tool in hands of brokers and speculators.

Surgutneftegas (SGTPY), Tattelecom, Kazanorgsintez, Nizhnekamskshina, RusHydro - all these Russian stocks have grown significantly recently without any real fundamental reason. Today, to manipulate the stock market in Russia, it's enough to own a popular telegram channel and tell people which stocks to buy using misleading wording like "there are rumors", "anonymous sources have said" with a description that something great about a particular company will happen soon. At the same time, there are often no real facts confirming such claims. This is a dark side of investing in the Russian stock market everyone should know because the more people are informed, the less impulsive actions we see in the market.

Fundamentally, nothing has changed and RusHydro remains an interesting long-term dividend story, but all the risks regarding the execution of the management's strategy are still present, too.

It should be noted that the liquidity of the stock is limited in the U.S., so consider the London Stock Exchange or Moscow Stock Exchange if you want to buy the stock. Depending on the exchange listing used, ridiculously low share prices and dividends can also be a bit distracting.

