Fat Dividend Yields Or Big Growth From REITs In 2020

If you’d prefer tech, how about a large REIT with a rapidly growing international portfolio of data centers? It is on sale because analysts became confused by the merger.

Retail suffered over the last few years, but a few REITs keep delivering growth in the space.

To add some dividend growth, we’ll look at some low-risk REITs with solid investment-grade credit ratings. Both offer solid growth in NOI and FFO.

Want a better dividend growth portfolio? We’ve got you covered. We’ll bring up two ideas for big dividend yields and two more ideas for dividend growth. Whichever way you want to go, we’ve got you covered.

Our picks include some preferred shares. We’ve found preferred shares provide an excellent opportunity for investors to get a high yield with lower volatility. We cover preferred shares frequently and today’s picks come from Preferred Shares Week 186. We like to check in on the preferred shares frequently to find opportunities. Preferred shares are often far less volatile than common stocks, but they carry higher yields.

Checking on preferred shares frequently makes it easier to find a sale where investors can get 2% to 3% off. Since prices are pretty stable, catching a small discount is a big deal. If you can save 2% on average while building positions, you’re able to acquire 2% more shares, which means 2% more income.

You want to find an opportunity to get a lower price. There’s no need to overpay:

Recent Preferred Share Ideas

Let’s kick it off with a preferred share. ARR-B (ARR.PB) comes from ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR). We lowered the risk rating on ARR-B from 4 to 3 in December. We also raised price targets on ARR-B to reflect the lower risk rating. There are a few changes in ARR over the last year which merit the lower risk rating for their preferred shares.

Specifically, ARR:

1. Dramatically reduced the leverage on preferred shares by calling ARR-A.

2. Reduced leverage on preferred shares by issuing common equity.

3. Gradually repositioned the portfolio towards lower amounts of credit risk.

Based on these changes, we felt it was appropriate to reduce the risk rating. Shares of ARR-B will be particularly appealing for many investors as they have a positive worst-cash-to-call and a 7.88% stripped yield.

We bought ARR-B twice in December as shown in the chart below:

Source: The REIT Forum’s “Portfolio” tool, on the “Returns” tab.

As you can see, we also added some shares of NLY-F (NLY.PF) on 1/13/2020 at $25.91. We wanted to buy a much larger position, but the share price rallied the same day we were buying. We have a few other positions in preferred shares as well because the sector offers high yields and relatively stable prices.

How stable are those prices? Consider the price chart for ARR-B:

Source: Yahoo Finance

With the exception of a brief liquidity failure in December 2018, shares of ARR-B have hardly traded outside the range of $24.70 to $25.50. That’s the kind of low volatility we like to see. Are there any drawbacks? Well, ARR-B is callable on 30 days notice, so the yield to call is usually slightly negative. Want to get away from that call risk. Take a look at NLY-F. Shares of NLY-F carry a risk rating of 1 and a stripped yield of 6.71%.

Stripped yields aren’t complex. They are like a regular dividend yield, but they are adjusted for dividend accrual. For instance, investors in NLY-F will have their first ex-dividend date around late February. That’s better than having to wait for 3 months. Because NLY-F is more than half way to their next ex-dividend date, shares carry $.24 in dividend accrual. The “price” is $26.12, but the “stripped price” is $25.88 because we adjust for the dividend accrual.

Annaly Capital Management (NLY) has a much higher yield on their common shares, but the common share price has quite a bit of volatility. On the other, NLY has a very stable share price:

Source: Yahoo Finance

During the panic of late 2018, shares of NLY-F declined by about 3%. Not too bad. They also paid out a dividend of more than 1.5%, so that December decline is more like 1.5% after adjusting for the ex-dividend date. How much better would you sleep with that kind of stability?

You may notice that we have several other minor jumps where the price swings by around 1%, sometimes 2%. That’s a reason to watch the sector frequently for entry opportunities. When the price tends to be quite stable, a small decline can be a nice buying opportunity.

Regency Centers

Time to move onto some REITs.

Regency Centers (REG) is one of our favorite strip-center REITs and is within our buy range.

Source: The REIT Forum

We started a new position in REG by purchasing 39 shares with a weighted average price of $61.355 per share:

Source: Schwab

That will represent a weight of about .57%.

REG has several traits that we like. We went into extensive depth in our latest research report on Regency Centers. It’s time to go through some of the highlights for why we like Regency Centers as part of a dividend growth portfolio.

Regency Centers has a solid history of growing FFO per share:

Source: REG

And same-property NOI:

Source: REG

They are large enough to have great economies of scale on employing an excellent management team. They have an excellent balance sheet:

Source: REG

Regency Centers has a BBB+ rating from S&P. REG also has a "Net Debt To EBITDAre" of 5.5x. We like to see companies being frugal when it comes to debt. The strength of the balance sheet and the history of same-property NOI growth both speak to management's emphasis on quality.

This is a portfolio designed for the long term. Some investors will find REG boring because they have a conservative dividend yield of 3.74%. However, they also have a very reasonable payout ratio. A few of my favorite traits for any REIT are a strong balance sheet, a good management team, and a conservative payout ratio. Your dividend is facing far less risk if the company is prudently managing the balance sheet. Dividend cuts happen when REITs are aggressive with their payout ratio and struggle with large debt loads. REG is unlikely to face either challenge at any point in the foreseeable future.

Despite the strong balance sheet and high quality of their portfolio, they trade at a very reasonable FFO multiple.

Source: The REIT Forum

The reasonable multiple on FFO is quite appealing. Remember that REG has a materially stronger balance sheet than almost any of these peers. The most comparable peers are Federal Realty Trust (FRT) and Weingarten (WRI).

Some investors will assume lower multiples for strip centers simply reflect problems for retail REITs. Don't throw that theory at REG. Their same-property NOI growth laughs in the face of the retail apocalypse. REG continues to sigh high-quality tenants to fill their strip centers.

Source: REG

These strip centers were not packed with the over-leveraged, under-shopped garbage retailers that are going bankrupt. REG didn't want that trash in their portfolio. Their leasing team didn't want to infect the portfolio with an overabundance of terrible apparel retailers.

Because REG was proactive in controlling their tenant base, they put themselves in a better position for the future. Their biggest apparel tenant is The TJX Companies (TJX). TJX is one of the few successful companies in the category.

Two REITs

REG is one of two equity REITs we’re highlighting today. Both have strong expected dividend growth and trade at less than 20x expected FFO:

Source: The REIT Forum’s Common Share Spreadsheet

We’ll go into the other REIT next.

Digital Realty

Digital Realty (DLR.PK) has delivered exceptional returns since its IPO. Management has demonstrated a keen eye for real estate transactions which enhance shareholder value. DLR is buying InterXion Holding N.V. (INXN) to unlock the best portfolio for future development across Europe. Future developments don't pay rent. Construction in progress doesn't pay rent. Each time a development project is completed, the new revenue should lead to growth in DLR's earnings (using normalized FFO or analyst AFFO). Since that revenue doesn't occur until properties are developed and leased, it has a temporary negative impact on earnings. We don't mind the temporary negative impact, because we are evaluating DLR on a long-term basis. Fortunately for shareholders, management also is focused on the long-term creation of shareholder wealth.

Digital Realty Update

Digital Realty is the second-largest data center REIT. They carry a risk rating of 2, which reflects management's risk-averse strategy for building the REIT with low leverage. The balance sheet is firmly investment grade. Despite a solid balance sheet, some volatility still exists in the share price. Investors have seen a recent dip as money moved away from the cyclical sectors. That's not a problem. We picked DLR as a long-term choice and we're going to focus on long-term analysis. We want to view the most recent developments within the context of long-term investing.

Management's Decision Making

Management's decisions have driven substantial shareholder value over the last 15 years. Since their IPO, 15 years ago, DLR has thoroughly smashed any index. Whether it's compared to REITs or to technology stocks, DLR has been a winner:

Since their IPO, DLR has won consistently. There's a great deal to like about the REIT. They deliver a solid dividend yield while maintaining exceptionally fast growth. At times, their growth techniques can bother some analysts. Management has routinely prioritized long-term growth over short-term earnings growth. That's a sign of good real estate management.

We're going to go out on a limb and make a statement that may bother some analysts: "DLR's management is more talented at evaluating data-center opportunities than analysts." Their latest acquisition is a perfect example.

Merging with INXN

DLR is merging with InterXion Holding. This is easily the most exciting announcement. While there was a negative knee-jerk reaction in the market, we believe this deal will turn out very well for shareholders in both companies.

Shareholders of INXN will get .7067 shares of DLR for each share of INXN they own.

For instance, someone who owns 10,000 shares of INXN would get 7,067 shares of DLR in the merger.

Customers Are The Real Focus

This deal is driven by the benefits it creates in serving customers. The customers want to deal with REITs who can handle their global traffic flows. Technology companies already have gone global. They want data centers to support their global presence. Bill Stein discussed the importance of a global presence near the start of the call:

Source: Seeking Alpha transcript

This global infrastructure gives DLR a superior position for selling services to other global technology companies. However, it also provides an incredible opportunity for DLR to invest internally.

Best Opportunities are Abroad

During a recent presentation (this summer), DLR's management indicated that they favored investing internationally. They believed international assets had a superior growth profile. Remember that DLR's management has an exceptional track record of deciding which assets to develop and which assets to own. When they say international assets have a superior growth profile, we're comfortable taking them at their word. So DLR intends to expand internationally, but do they intend to buy portfolios or develop new assets?

Development

A year or two ago I heard DLR's management speaking about data centers at another event. They took a question on whether they favored buying data centers or developing them internally. They said they could buy around a 6% cap rate or develop data centers near a double-digit cap rate. Did the investor really wonder whether they would prefer a 6% yield or a low double-digit yield?

Given the higher yields available on development, it should be no surprise that DLR likes to develop their own assets.

How Development and INXN Go Together

So why did DLR choose to buy INXN? Because INXN owns a substantial amount of land. Specifically, INXN owns land that's ideally positioned for building data centers. DLR arranged to buy INXN in an all-stock transaction which keeps their balance sheet in impeccable condition. When the deal goes through, they have easy access to cheap debt financing which can be used to fund development on the land they acquired through INXN.

Even though DLR is the larger company and will represent about 80% of the combined enterprise, INXN had far more land ready to develop. INXN had the land and DLR had the financial position:

Source: DLR

DLR was preparing for this transaction in advance. They sold an enormous portfolio of assets to drop their debt ratios. Their "Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA" is declining from 6.1x to 5.0x because they are selling the Mapletree portfolio. That's a portfolio of assets management decided they didn't need in the company for the long term.

They could've used the lower leverage for a debt-financed buyout of INXN. They could've, but that would've weakened the balance sheet. Instead, they are using their own stock as the currency for the buyout. Consequently, DLR should be in a perfect position to finance development.

We went into greater depth on the merger in our Digital Realty Merger Update. We believe this transaction is the best interest of shareholders. Management is doing precisely what they indicated they would do. They are enhancing their opportunities for international developments at higher yields so they can continue to grow the company.

REITs Are a Great Alternative to Real Estate

Many investors don’t realize that investing in equity REITs is very similar to buying physical rental properties. REITs are generally lumped in with other stocks, but over the long-term their performance will more closely match the performance of the real estate they own. That makes sense when we think about it.

If a large investor wanted to create a publicly traded REIT, how much would it cost? There are some expenses with creating a company, but the largest expense would be buying the properties. The cost to build a REIT is very similar to the cost of acquiring those properties. At the inception, the cost of making a REIT is the value of the properties.

If a large investor were to acquire all the shares of a REIT, they would simply own the properties. It would be a portfolio of real estate acquired in one quick move. The value of the portfolio would be measured based on what investors would bid for the individual assets. Whether real estate is held directly or held through a REIT, the value of the real estate remains.

Over the short-term, REIT share prices can fluctuate quite a bit. Often they fluctuate more than appraised real estate values. That leads many investors to believe that the REITs are more dangerous. If you owned a condo worth $300,000 and someone offered to pay you $275,000 for it, does that mean your condo value suddenly plunged? No. You could reject their offer and continue to own the condo. Over the next year the condo value might increase to $350,000 or it might even fall to $250,000. Whether the investor accepts the offer is up to them.

If investors take that long-term view when buying REITs, they stand to be rewarded. They will see days, even months or quarters, when REITs trade at much lower prices. When REITs trade at low prices, many investors are scared to purchase them. That precise situation was present in February 2018 as the REIT indexes bottomed out. Over the next few months the fear declined and share prices climbed right back up. There are still some great deals available on REITs. The REIT Forum continues to find great dividend growth in undervalued companies.

High-quality REITs continue to pay solid dividends even as their share prices fluctuate. This is a very important aspect of investing. A long-term real estate investor is not merely speculating on the real estate value appreciating. They are earning income from the portfolio every quarter (or more). The income can come through net operating income if they own property directly or through dividends if they purchase a REIT.

Investors Love REITs Because of the Dividends

There are several great equity REITs with solid dividend track records (increasing the dividend year after year). The dividend creates a very reliable stream of income for the investor. The dividend growth allows the investor to see additional income year after year even if they are not reinvesting their dividends.

The stability of a REIT’s dividend is very important. REITs have a natural advantage in providing stable dividends. The landlord generally has very high margins. That means they have relatively few expenses. They collect rent, pay property taxes (reimbursed by the tenant in some property types), pay relatively minor overhead and expenses to keep the property running, and then have most of their cash left over to use for 4 purposes:

Paying interest on any debt Paying dividends Repurchasing shares Improving properties or developing additional properties to grow future rental income

While the first item on the list is necessary to keep the banks and bondholders happy, the other 3 items directly increase the wealth of the shareholder.

The majority of rental income is used for the benefit of the shareholder. This is a critical point. Too many investors look only at the dividend yield and ignore the rest of the cash flows. When a REIT retains cash flow for developments, it can be driving a dramatic increase in the value of the shareholder’s investment.

Summary

Investors should be looking to supplement any dividend growth portfolio with a combination of REITs and preferred shares. The preferred shares offer exceptionally high yields with relatively stable prices. It is extremely rare to find such high yields with such low volatility anywhere else. To add some dividend growth, you can look at the high-quality equity REITs. These often carry lower dividend yields but vastly superior growth. Two that we like today are REG and DLR.

Because REG and DLR have maintained low leverage and strong balance sheets, they are both included in Safe Income Portfolio:

Source: The REIT Forum's Safe Income Portfolio

We expect each to continue delivering dividend growth in the years to come, which makes them a nice fit for income investors. The dividend yields, 3.7% for REG and 3.5% for DLR, aren't huge. However, they are covered well. The low payout ratio is particularly appealing. By keeping a low payout ratio, each REIT is able to reinvest more cash for the benefit of shareholders. The low payout ratio also gives them more dividend safety if we enter a recession.

Buy Ratings: DLR and REG

Disclosure: I am/we are long NLY.PF, ARR.PB, DLR, REG, FRT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.