As my readers know, T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) is one of my favorite asset managers. The company has successfully navigated investors' changes in preference from active investing to passive investing over the past decade. Impressively T. Rowe Price has done this without being a major player in passive or index funds. Unlike some of the company’s competitors, T. Rowe Price is still able to generate positive inflows and rising assets under management [AUM]. With that said, the stock is trading at near a 52-week and all-time high. But still the valuation based on earnings multiple is relatively low. The company also has other desirable characteristics and it’s a Dividend Aristocrat. In this article I outline four factors of why T. Rowe Price still has room to run.

T. Rowe Price Continues To Gain Assets Under Management

T. Rowe Price is one of the few active asset managers that continues to organically grow AUM. This is important as growing AUM leads to higher profitability. This year ended up being a solid one after a difficult 2018, when market declines punished most asset managers. Assets under management fell in 2018 due to stock market declines that led to net outflows as many mutual funds had relatively poor years. T. Rowe Price was no exception as investors tend to pull money out of funds when they do poorly. The company ended 2018 with approximately $962B of AUM down from the end of 2017 when the company had roughly $991B of AUM.

However, 2019 ended up being an excellent year for T. Rowe Price from the perspective of both net cash flows and market appreciation. The company increased AUM and ended the year with $1,207B of AUM. This was primarily due to growth in equity fund and multi-asset fund balances, which are T. Rowe Price’s bread and butter. Growth was not only due to market appreciation but to organic net inflows, which means that investors were putting new money into their accounts at T. Rowe Price.

The late year bull market is going to benefit T Rowe Price’s bottom line. In fact, in the last 90 days 11 analysts have revised their earnings estimates upward. Even then, it is possible that T. Rowe Price will beat earnings estimates in Q4 2019. The company has done so in 10 of the past 15 quarters tracked by Seeking Alpha.

T. Rowe Price’s Mutual Funds Have Competitive Advantages

T. Rowe Price’s ability to gain assets under management results from low expense ratios, very good mutual fund performance, and their popular target date funds. Expense ratios are important as they subtract from fund performance. They are essentially a penalty for investors. Hence, lower the expense ratio the better. T. Rowe Price is not the industry leader in low expense ratios since it is not focused on passive funds. But the company’s mutual funds have low expense ratios for actively managed funds. Actively managed mutual funds have an average annual expense ratio that is usually between 0.5% and 1.2%. On the other hand, passive index funds have an average annual expense ratio that is 0.1 to 0.5%. T. Rowe Price has a relatively low average annual expense ratio for an active fund manager that was estimated at ~0.58% for stock and hybrid mutual funds, and 0.24% for fixed income funds. This makes T. Rowe Price’s mutual funds more competitive with passive index funds.

T. Rowe Price benefits from its popular target date funds that attracts investors saving for retirements. The company is the No. 2 active target date fund provider in the U.S. A target-date fund is one that seeks to grow investments over a specified period of time to a targeted year in the future. The asset allocation of stocks, bonds, and cash in a target-date fund is a function of the specified time period and in general the fund becomes more conservative as it nears the target date. T. Rowe Price has a large presence in the retirement investment market and the company's target date funds have provided it an advantage in acquiring AUM. Target date funds reportedly account for ~$230B of total AUM or roughly 24% of total AUM at end of 2018. At the end of 2007, these funds held only $30B of assets and thus have exhibited significant growth to 2018. This growth has been driven by the simplicity of the funds but also their outperformance relative to benchmarks and competitors.

T. Rowe Price fund performance generally is much better than that of its active and even passive fund company competitors. This holds true across multiple asset classes including U.S. Equity, Global and International Equity, and Multi-asset. However, relative performance in fixed income is not as good. Importantly after 10-years the company’s mutual funds outperform the Morningstar median, many are in the top quartile of Morningstar’s rankings, and many also outperform their benchmark. This points to the success of T. Rowe Price’s investment process and strategy over time.

T. Rowe Price Has A Bulletproof Balance Sheet

T. Rowe Price has a net cash position. At end of Q3 2019, the company had $2,213.2M in cash and cash equivalents on hand. T. Rowe Price has no short-term debt and no long-term debt. The company also has another $2,605.9M of investments of which some is cash. This gives the company a fairly sizable cash cushion to deal with market downturns and the impact on earnings. The balance sheet also affords safety to the growing dividend and likely permits the company to maintain its Dividend Aristocrat and Champion status during recessions.

T. Rowe Price Is A Dividend Aristocrat

T. Rowe Price is a Dividend Aristocrat and Dividend Champion having raised the dividend for 33 consecutive years. The current yield is about 2.3%, which is not bad and better than that of the broader market average of ~2.0%. The dividend safety is rock solid. The payout ratio is 38.4% based on a forward dividend of $3.04 and consensus 2019 earnings per share of $7.92. This is an excellent value and below my cutoff of 65%. The dividend is safe based on free cash flow as well. In 2018, operating cash flow was ~$1,620M and capital expenditures were $169M giving free cash flow of $1,451M. The dividend required $694M giving a dividend-to-FCF ratio to of ~48%. This is a very good value and below my threshold of 70%. Debt is clearly not an issue for the dividend as well.

In my opinion T. Rowe Price will eventually become a Dividend King barring any large changes in how it manages its balance sheet and financial position. The dividend growth rate is choppy but averages out to trailing double-digit rates of over 13% for the past 5-years and over 11% for the past 10-years. I expect the dividend to be increased at a double-digit rate this year due to the solid cash position, increase in earnings, and low payout ratio. Increases typically occur for the first quarter. If the company raises the dividend by 10% then the payout ratio will still be below 40%. The payout ratio has been approximately 41% of the past 5-years. Hence, a double-digit dividend increase is seemingly possible. Looking even farther out, assuming a 10% average increase in the dividend per year over the next several years and 12% earnings growth on average still keeps the payout ratio below 40%.

On top of the regular dividend, T. Rowe Price has paid special dividend twice in the past 10-years. The last time was in 2015. The company’s cash position is even higher now than in 2015 so the possibility exists for another special dividend. The company also buys back stock at fairly decent clip, which offsets the dilution from equity options. But the share count has also dropped at about (0.75%) rate annually. I do not except significant share buybacks at the moment since the stock is trading at near an all-time high. Furthermore, in the past share buybacks have average out at a price of about 11X earnings. The stock is trading above that right now. Assuming that T. Rowe Price will limit share buybacks and not pursue a major acquisition then excess cash could be returned to shareholders through a special dividend.

Final Thoughts On T. Rowe Price

T. Rowe Price is trading at a forward earnings multiple of ~16.5. This is up due to the roughly 40% gain in the past year. But T. Rowe Price is still trading below its trailing 10-year average multiple of ~17.5. Most of other successful large asset managers are privately held with the exception of BlackRock Inc (BLK) so comparisons are difficult to make. BlackRock mostly focuses on passive investing. It is currently valued at an earnings multiple of ~18.6, which is higher than that of T. Rowe Price. But BlackRock is currently one of the industry leaders in gaining organic assets under management. Arguably, the industry leader should be priced at a premium. But T. Rowe Price is no slouch in this regard and better than most of its peers. From this perspective combined with competitive advantages, no debt, and return of capital to shareholders, T. Rowe Price should also be priced at a slight premium. This means that the stock still has some room to run.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TROW, BLK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.