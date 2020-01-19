New Gold: Waiting For February 13

New Gold (NGD) released its Q4 2019 production results. As expected, the results were not good. Despite it, New Gold was successful in meeting its 2019 production guidance. The chart below shows the actual 2019 production in comparison to the middle-point of the 2019 production guidance. As can be seen, the Rainy River gold, as well as gold equivalent production was slightly below the midpoint of the guidance, however, the guidance interval was reached in both cases. On the other hand, New Afton outperformed in terms of gold production, and almost hit the middle-point of the copper production guidance. The mine produced 68,785 toz gold, which is above the higher boundary of the guidance interval of 55,000-65,000 toz gold. The copper production equaled 79.4 million lb, which is almost exactly in the middle of the guidance interval of 75-85 million lb.

Source: own processing, using data of New Gold

Overall, New Gold crossed the middle-point of the gold production guidance, by producing 322,557 toz gold. The guidance envisioned production of 300,000-335,000 toz gold. The gold equivalent production was slightly below the guidance middle-point (486,141 toz vs. 492,500 toz). The difference was caused mainly by gold prices outperforming copper prices significantly in 2019. As a result, the copper production was converted into gold equivalent production at a less favorable ratio.

New Gold was able to meet its production guidance despite weaker Q4 2019 performance. Both New Afton and Rainy River experienced its weakest quarter in more than a year. New Afton's gold production declined to 15,734 toz, or by 1.7% compared to Q3 and by 11.8% compared to Q1. The copper production declined to 18.3 million lb, or by 9% compared to Q3 and by 6.2% compared to Q1. The decline was caused by lower gold and copper grades. Compared to Q1, the gold grades declined from 0.5 g/t to 0.42 g/t and copper grades declined from 0.8% to 0.7%. However, the situation should improve after the C-zone is fully developed, as its reserves have gold grades of 0.76 g/t and copper grades of 0.82%.

The Rainy River mine had a weak quarter too (charts below). The mill throughput declined to 22,521 tpd, or by 8% quarter-over-quarter. The decline was caused by lower throughput rates in October when heavy rainfalls forced the company to pay more attention to the management of water levels in the tailings management area. However, this issue shouldn't repeat in the foreseeable future, as New Gold has already completed the expansion of the tailings. During November and December, the throughput levels increased, reaching an average level of 24,858 tpd.

An even bigger problem was the decline in gold grades. In Q4, the mine processed ore grading only 0.85 g/t gold, which is significantly less than 1.14 g/t gold processed in Q3. The gold grades declined as the open pit operation was transitioning from phase 1 to phase 2. In the coming quarters, it should return back up. The good news is that the recoveries remained stable, above the 90% level. The resulting Q4 gold production was 51,122 toz gold which is a 32% decline in comparison to Q3. Also, Q4 2019 was Rainy River's weakest quarter since Q1 2018, when only 39,325 toz gold were produced.

Source: own processing, using data of New Gold

The low Rainy River production volumes will be reflected by higher production costs. Moreover, sustaining capital expenditures increased as well, due to the completion of the deferred mine development activities. The exact numbers will be released on February 13, and they will not look good. However, this is no surprise, as the year 2019 was meant to be a transitioning year of increased investments in long-term sustainable production at Rainy River.

The good news is that capital expenditures should decline significantly in 2020. New Gold also tries to find further ways to optimize the Rainy River operations. The results of its efforts should be published on February 13. Along with the Q4 financial results, New Gold should release also the 2020 production and cost guidance, the updated mineral reserves and resources statement and the updated life of mine plans for both Rainy River and New Afton.

Although the investors would like to hear also some more information about the future plans for the Blackwater project, the company hasn't provided any news lately. The recent corporate presentation states that New Gold is re-evaluating the Blackwater development plans. The idea is to develop a smaller-scale operation focused on higher-grade ore, in order to reduce the construction CAPEX that was estimated at $1.87 billion by the 2014 technical report.

New Gold's share price bottomed around $0.8 in November, after the Q3 financial results were announced. In December, it started to grow, supported by growing gold prices. Over the recent weeks, the share price broke the $1 level, however, it declined back below it, after the negative Q4 production results were announced. As the weak Q4 results were expected, the decline wasn't too big. Right now, the share price stands at $0.98, it is situated just above its 10-day moving average and well above its 50-day moving average. The quicker moving average crossed the slower one to the upside earlier this month, which is a bullish signal. The RSI is around 60, and it hasn't visited the overbought territory since July. Slightly disturbing is only the RSI divergence, when the RSI created a new lower high, while the share price created a higher high. This is usually a bearish signal. If the share price declines below the 10-day moving average, the next level of support is in the $0.9 area and after that, there is a much stronger one at $0.8. However, I don't expect New Gold's share price to decline to this level unless the gold price starts to decline as well. In my opinion, the most probable near term development is a side-trend in the $0.9-1.05 range, followed by a stronger move in the middle of February, based on the information released on February 13.

Conclusion

New Gold didn't shine in Q4 2019, however, the weaker operational results were expected. The good news is that the extensive capital investments at Rainy River should be over now and the mine should become free-cash-flow positive in 2020. More light on the near-term future of the company should be shed on February 13, when not only the Q4 2019 and FY 2019 financial results, but also the 2020 production and cost guidance, updated mineral reserves and resources statement and updated life of mine plans for Rainy River and New Afton mines should be released. Based on whether the news is positive or negative, also the share price direction will be set.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NGD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.