Destiny Media Gets Little Love From Investors

A quarter of the company's market cap is cash and it's using its cash flow to buy back shares.

But management is hitting the accelerator with additional investments in market and product development, and 90%+ gross margins and positive cash flow allow that.

While the company is making good progress, the shares have fallen back as perhaps it's all going a little slower than investors hoped.

We hold Destiny Media (OTCQB:DSNY) shares in the SHU portfolio and the stock has basically moved back to where it started when we bought it which is both surprising and disappointing.

We think investors are underestimating both the growth opportunities as well as the cash flow generation and the quality of the balance sheet.

The shares have drifted back from roughly $1.50 to $1 (or before the reverse 5:1 split, from 30 to 20 cents), which has surprised us a little. While growth is still quite muted (almost 10% in constant currency terms in Q1) and profitability small, the company is making real progress and it does produce a considerable amount of cash.

Growth

The company has made considerable progress:

The first trajectory was cutting costs, which it did mainly by moving to the public cloud (Amazon's AWS) and by ditching the development of its proprietary video encoder Clipstream.

The second part was reviving the growth of PlayMPE, its sophisticated audio distribution system for pre-release music. This consisted of improvements to the product and getting a new deal with Universal, its biggest customer (which was done in December 2018 and discussed in our previous article).

We see multiple growth opportunities for the company:

Growing with the top labels under contract

Investing in their own S&M and targeting specific markets

Further product improvements and innovations

While PlayMPE has just 5%-10% of the market, they work closely with the biggest signed an improved contract with record company which is Universal. What the company does is it piggy-banks on the three big labels (Universal, Warner and Sony) to enter a market.

But in order to do that successfully it had to improve its product first, which was plagued by usability issues and not available on Mac's. These issues are now solved; there is a speedier, much easier to use web based version (and accompanying Android and iOS apps).

The improvements have been made in close collaboration with Universal, and the company has been rewarded by a substantially improved new contract signed last December, increasing its monthly fixed fee by 14%.

The company has proposed something similar to Warner, a global contract with a fixed fee part. It has a host business with local Warner labels, and these are doing pretty well as revenue from Warner was up 33% in the third quarter.

It is integrated with some of the clients systems, from the Q1 10-Q:

In July 2018, we integrated with Aspen, an archival system used by one of our key customers, Universal Music Group (UMG). This integration provided improved efficiencies in UMG's daily workflow. In March 2019, we announced a new integration of Play MPE® with Nielsen's BDSradio, which provides Nielsen Music users with an instant gateway into Play MPE®'s extensive release catalog and high-quality content directly from the BDSradio platform.

With a new deal with Universal and a revived product, PlayMPE is now well placed to conquer the market as it always had top security and reporting features, but the big studios as clients create network effects which could emerge as the de-facto standard in a very fragmented market.

New genres and new geographical markets

Further product enhancements

Breaking into new markets and genres isn't so easy, especially where there is an established incumbent but (Q1CC):

once we get a foothold, the adding new customer cost, the cost of adding customers is reasonably small.

This is happening with jazz, for instance, and a new market looks to be on the horizon (Q1CC):

I believe we will begin to add a market – at least one market within this quarter. And we have a lot of really encouraging signs... We've invested a lot of time into Canada, for example. We're investing a lot of time into the Latin genre of music. We've got a lot of irons in the fire and I think you'll start to see some movement into like a real growth into new markets, and I expect to start to see that. It'll be interesting to see how quickly that turns into revenue, but I think you'll see it over the next couple of quarters.

New geographies need new languages, so the player has been adding versions in different languages. The company keeps improving PlayMPE's functionality, (10-Q):

In May 2019, we released new iOS and Android apps of our Play MPE® recipient player. The new apps feature added capabilities from previous versions, including Google Chromecast and Airplay streaming capabilities for greater recipient collaboration, additional playlists, sorting, flagging and archiving features, improved search capabilities, and easier to access release metadata. In addition, we are developing a new entirely browser-based Play MPE® recipient player, which should lead to higher usage by our customers and recipients.

They are listening carefully to customers (Q1CC):

we are adding functionality or things that are really in demand by our customers that are very interesting to our customers. And it's these product enhancements that I think will be a catalyst to displacing entrenched competitors.

The new version of the player introduced this month has a number of new features, like a simple authentication feature which users asked for.

The company hired a new director of engineering in Q1 and promised additional product enhancements in due course. Management also mentioned opportunities to increase the company's TAM in the 2019 annual shareholder meeting:

Broadly, these opportunities include: Archival systems (for music, photoshoots, press kits etc.). In the summer of 2018, we integrated with Universal Music’s archival system and we have since identified opportunities to repeat that with other labels or provide that as a service.

Expanding delivered content (video, photo shoots, concerts, podcasts).

Expanding promotional destinations (movie/TV/ad producers/DJs). As the industry seeks new opportunities to promote new music and gain new sources of royalty revenue, song placement has been gaining greater importance.

Expanded data reporting (leading to “smarter” promotional decisions) as the industry is increasingly moving to more analytics based decision making.

Artist landing pages.

And many others.

Apart from opening new segments, the vision here is that PlayMPE becomes like an industry data hub with the company opening up new revenue streams on these data like supporting analytics based decision making.

Q1 results

From the 10-Q:

The revenue growth is clear, but operating expenses are growing faster as the company invests in additional market and product development. They can clearly afford to do that given the 90%+ gross margin, positive cash flow and strong balance sheet and we feel it's the right thing to do.

Margins

PlayMPE is almost entirely automatic, generating a 90%+ gross margin but the improvement in the company's operating margin is also clear:

The company remains profitable despite a considerable increased investment in market and product development.

Cash

The increased investment in market and product development is taking some shine of the cash flow, but these remain positive. The company is also buying back its shares, decreasing the number of outstanding shares by 4.5%.

And the company has plenty of cash and equivalents on the books, nearly $2.7M (a quarter of the market cap) and no debt.

Valuation

We think these multiples are fairly modest.

Conclusion

The shares in Destiny Media have fallen back but the company has a lot going for it:

It is entrenched in the industry and more especially in Universal, the biggest player. It's the market leader in a fragmented industry.

PlayMPE generates in excess of 90% gross margins.

While growth is in the mid to high single digits, this is likely to gradually increase with the new investments in market and product development.

Despite these investments the company still generates cash and a quarter of its market cap is cash and short-term investments.

The company is also buying back shares, reducing its share count.

Although we're inclined to say that given the fairly glacial growth of the company the stock will follow, with these microcaps all it takes is a couple of buyers and it could spike higher.

With that respect, we shouldn't forget that the company has a buyback program ongoing. However, for a more sustained move upwards we probably need the company to accelerate its growth rate, which is what the company is trying to engineer.

Another reason for us to remain positive is that it is hard (at least for us) to see much downside here. The company has an entrenched position with a sophisticated solution which generates 90%+ gross margins, it has a very strong balance sheet and despite additional investment in growth, the company is still producing cash flow.

