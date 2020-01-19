PML: I Won't Pay Crazy Premiums For Munis Right Now

With interest rates lower than where they started 2019, I expect yields to be pressured going forward. PML has already faced a distribution cut in the short-term, and that could happen again.

PML trades at a premium to NAV in excess of 20%. This premium is too large for me to consider, especially when alternative options from PIMCO are much cheaper.

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (PML) as an investment option at its current market price. As my readers know, I have been bullish on municipal ((muni)) debt for a long time, and I continue to express optimism on the sector in 2020. That said, given the historic run in both equity and fixed-income markets last year, I am tempering some of this optimism going forward. While I still want exposure to muni debt, I am being especially selective on which funds I buy, and at what prices. While I have covered PIMCO's muni CEF offerings in the past, I have avoided PML, namely because of its above-average price. With 2020 underway, I want to emphasize that I see PML's current valuation as much too rich, and expect limited returns from here.

There are multiple reasons for this sentiment. One, PML recently faced a distribution cut, which the market largely shrugged off. I never view income cuts positively, and I see this backdrop being a headwind going forward. This is especially true because I believe yields across the sector will continue to drop in 2020, which could foreshadow another income cut. Two, muni bond supply rose noticeably last year. While demand correspondingly rose to meet it, this supply trend will likely continue going forward, and whether demand will continue to rise as well is unclear. Three, with a presidential election coming up, there is a stronger possibility tax law could be changing over the next 12-24 months. At issue would be the SALT deduction limits, which has fueled much of the demand for muni bonds. While this risk is not immediate, it is something investors should consider, especially if President Trump does not win re-election in November.

Background

First, a little about PML. It is a closed-end fund with a primary objective "to seek current income exempt from federal income tax." Currently, the fund trades at $15.54/share and pays a monthly distribution of $.059/share, which translates to an annual yield of 4.56%. This is my first review of PML, although I have covered its sister funds, PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (PMF) and PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (PMX) in the past. In comparison, PML has usually been the most expensive of the bunch, sporting a very high premium to NAV. Currently, this story remains consistent, which makes me reluctant to recommend the fund as an investment choice. Therefore, I see little merit to owning PML right now, with so many cheaper options available, and I will explain why in detail below.

NAV Premium Is High, In Isolation & In Relative Terms

For this review, I am going to discuss a couple of reasons why I do not like PML individually, and then move to a couple of developments in the muni bond market that reinforce why it is important to be selective right now. Looking at PML, the first metric to review is clearly the fund's premium to NAV, which is high on the surface but also when compared to alternative funds. As I mentioned, given how strong the gains were in the market last year, I am approaching 2020 with a value-focus, as well as more caution. With this mindset, it will be difficult for me to recommend investing in either stocks or funds that trade at rich premiums compared to their peers. This is relevant for PML because its current premium is indeed much larger than its sister funds, as the chart below illustrates:

Current Premium - PML 22.7% Current Premium - PMF 12.8% Current Premium - PMX 9.0% 1-Year Average Premium - PML 22.3% 1-Year Premium High - PML 27.9% 1-Year Premium Low - PML 14.3%

Source: PIMCO

As you can see, PML is markedly more expensive than PMX and PMF, which warrants an especially critical review when deciding to buy in right now.

Of course, PML has a long history of being a more expensive fund, so that in and of itself does not mean the fund will not out-perform going forward. Similarly, when we consider PML has traded at an even higher premium in the past, its current valuation appears less unreasonable. However, we have to also consider that PML can trade at a much lower valuation as well, so forecasting the next move is not an easy task to accomplish.

My overall takeaway here is to avoid PML, because it is hard for me to justify paying such an expensive price when cheaper options exist. While its PIMCO sister funds are cheaper, so too are similar multi-state focused muni bond funds from other asset management firms, such as Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA), which I recommended recently.

That being said, I do see merit to buying the fund based on its performance history, and current investors have to be happy with short-term total return. This is especially relevant if we consider the fund's underlying price action, which indicates the portfolio's assets are performing reasonably well in our current economic climate. To gauge this performance, I looked at where the fund's NAV stood last year, compared to its current NAV, as shown below:

NAV on 1/15/19 NAV on 1/15/20 YTD Gain $11.60/share $12.67/share 9.2%

Source: PIMCO

As you can see, PML has seen its NAV rise strongly in the short-term, which also helps to limit the rise to the market price premium. While I still view the premium as too high for my taste, it has been kept in check by the rising underlying value. This reality justifies my more "neutral" rating on the fund. Even though I am not optimistic on total return, I believe this bullish momentum will prevent a large drop in share price going forward.

Income Cuts Are The New Reality For Munis

My next point is also a negative for PML, and relates to the fund's distribution. While 2019 was a strong year for munis, the declining interest rate environment is pressuring current and forward yields across the sector. While many municipalities were previously reluctant, or unable, to refinance existing debt, this reality is shifting. And the results have already taken their toll on PIMCO's muni CEFs to start 2020. To illustrate, consider the chart below, which shows the income cut to PML that was announced earlier this month:

Previous Distribution Cut To Distribution % Change $0.065/share $0.006/share (9.2%)

Source: Seeking Alpha

Clearly, this is not a positive sign, but the saving grace is this is a development that impacted seven out of nine PIMCO muni-focused CEFs. Therefore, this 9% income cut was largely the result of a macro-development in the muni market, and not a problem with PML in isolation, which should provide investors with some comfort. Furthermore, the income stream, even with the cut, remains attractive at over 4.5%. When we consider the tax-equivalent yield, especially for high earners, this is a yield that is tough to match.

With this in mind, it would be easy to shrug off PML's latest distribution cut, and that is what the market has largely done so far. While post-market action was negative immediately following the news, when the market opened on 1/3 the result was a 2% drop, the shares have flat-lined since, as shown below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

My point here is investors could easily deduce that PML has seen its post-income cut drop, still favor the current yield, and argue for buying now. While I would leave that decision up to each individual investor, I would caution against that line of thinking. The primary reason why is because I do not see the income pressures abating any time soon. Specifically, as interest rates dropped in 2019, municipalities began to increase their appetite for issuing new bonds, or refinancing existing ones. As we start 2020 off in a similar interest rate environment, I would imagine this backdrop will continue to favor new issuance, at lower rates. This tells me PML, and other muni-focused funds, could see additional income cuts in the near term.

This prediction is not without merit. If we consider what is going on in the muni market recently, the new issuance is coming in at very low yields. Investors have ultimately decided they are willing to pay up to earn even the slightest bit of extra yield, and that is resulting in new issuance at much lower yield premiums. To illustrate, consider a recent muni bond issue by the city of Chicago. According to data compiled by Bloomberg, the actual issuance exceeded previous forecasts, due to investor demand, and the yield on the bonds offers a premium well below what was offered previously, shown below:

Recent Issue - Chicago GO Bonds Yield Premium Over Top Rated Debt Previous Premium Over Top Rated Debt $466 million 2.38% 1.03% 1.69%

Source: Bloomberg

As you can see, this is a great example of how little yield premium is being offered for higher risk muni bonds. While this is only one offering, it speaks to the climate we are operating in, which is favoring issuers at the expense of bond holders. The declining yields are a boon for municipalities, but offer little to investors. In fact, Chicago Mayor Lightfoot touted the $40 million in savings this offering would generate, in a press release earlier this week. While great for the city of Chicago, this "savings" comes at the expense of income to bond holders. My point is, if this trend continues, I do not expect the recent distribution cut to PML to be the last.

Demand Has Driven Performance, Can It Last?

I now want to shift to a more macro-focus on muni debt, as opposed to looking at PML specifically. As I noted, this is a sector I heavily recommended in 2019, and the results were overwhelmingly positive. This performance was driven largely by consistent investor demand all year. In fact, muni funds saw inflows move in a straight line upward, which is very unusual for the sector, as the graph below illustrates:

Source: BlackRock

While the ultimate takeaway is positive, as it shows investors are clamoring for muni exposure, I am approaching 2020 with some caution as well. As we can see from historic trends, what happened last year is not common, so that should give investors some pause. While the backdrop this year is chiefly the same, supporting continued inflows, we have to consider that investors may slow down a bit when it comes to allocating new money to munis. As the graph shows, the sector often sees a bit more volatility than we saw last year, so it is not unrealistic to think a pause to inflows could occur, which would limit total returns going forward.

A second point to consider is the potential for rising supply. While I noted how demand could waver, even if it stays constant that may not be enough to produce similar returns to last year. The reason is I would expect supply to continue rising this calendar year. As I noted in the preceding paragraph, municipalities have an added incentive to issue new debt now, and retire old debt, due to lower interest rates. Last year, we saw many municipalities take advantage of this new reality, which spurred a lot of activity in the second half of the year. The result was a notable uptick in supply, on a year-over-year comparison, as shown below:

Source: Wall Street Journal

My takeaway here is simply a tone of caution. I expect supply to continue rising, which means demand will need to remain robust to deliver positive returns. While I see a good chance muni debt will be popular with investors this year, I am going to be very critical of new positions going forward. With this mindset, I am avoiding richly priced muni options, of which PML is one, because of the inherent downside risk that exists.

Equity Hedge

My final point has a more positive tone, and speaks to my general case for remaining long muni bonds going forward. While my article has a bit of a negative tone, this has more to do with PML's relative value, and less with the sector as a whole. While I see supply rising and yields dropping, the tax advantages of muni bonds will ultimately support the sector. Furthermore, I see continued merit to holding, or even increasing, exposure to this area because of the rising equity market.

My point here is that while muni bond holders are missing out on some of the equity gains right now, the fact that we keep hitting new "all-time highs" on what seems like a daily basis should start making investors cautious. As I noted in previous articles, valuations for stocks are getting historically expensive, making a correction appear increasingly likely. While this has been the case for some time, and stocks have remained resilient, I believe it makes sense to begin to hedge against downside risk in the equity market. This conclusion leads me to muni bonds, which have traditionally been a great equity hedge, as the graphic below illustrates:

Source: BlackRock

My overall takeaway here is, for investors who are anticipating an equity correction (as I am), muni bonds remain an effective way to limit downside risk in your portfolio. As such, I continue to build exposure, but want to make sure I am doing it with funds that offer a reasonable value.

Bottom-line

Muni bonds had a great year in 2019, and PML rose handsomely as a result. While the fund had strong underlying and share price performance, its premium to NAV fills me with concern. While the fund has a history of trading at above-average premiums, some macro-developments in the muni bond sector have me questioning if buying in to such richly priced funds this deep in the economic cycle makes sense. Further, PML recently saw a distribution cut, without much of a share price correction, which again is a cautionary signal for me. With new issuance hitting the muni market with markedly lower yields, I would expect further income cuts are a strong possibility. Therefore, I believe a "neutral" rating on PML is justified, and would recommend investors examine new positions very critically going forward.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PMX, PCK, NEA, PCI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.